Login

Jeep Wrangler Crosses 50 Lakh Units Global Sales Milestone

The first-generation off-roader went on sale in 1987.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

31-Aug-23 07:27 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The landmark unit has been delivered to a customer in New Jersey, US.
  • The Wrangler was first showcased at 1986 Chicago Auto Show.
  • India gets the Wrangler Unlimited and Rubicon.

The Jeep Wrangler has clocked a cumulative sales figure of 50 lakh sales since its inception in 1987. The 50th lakh unit is a 4xe Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition and is finished in Earl exterior paint, delivered to a customer in New Jersey, US.

 

The Wrangler has been a mainstay of several movies and a lot of pop culture items that gained popularity in the past few decades. It was first unveiled at the 1986 Chicago Auto Show to replace the Jeep CJ. The model code YJ which went on sale in 1987 was followed by the TJ in 1996, JK in 2006 and JL in 2017. Abroad, the 2024 Wrangler is available in Sport, Sport S, Sahara, Willys, Rubicon, new Rubicon X, High Altitude, and Rubicon 392 variants. 

 

 

“Over 80 per cent of the five million Wranglers sold since 1986 are still on the road, having fun out there and showcasing the amazing staying power of the vehicle. Our new 2024 Wrangler raises the bar once again as the most capable Wrangler yet, with more technology, safety features and refinement,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. 

 

The Jeep Wrangler was launched in India in 2016. Currently, it is sold in Unlimited and Rubicon variants. The prices of the Wrangler range between Rs 60.60 lakh and Rs 64.60 lakh (ex-showroom).  

 

Also Read: 2023 Annual Easter Jeep Safari: Jeep Teases Two Wrangler-Based Concepts

# jeep wrangler rubicon 392 concept# jeep

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Jeep Models

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

₹ 59.05 - 63.05 Lakh

Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass

₹ 20.99 - 32.67 Lakh

Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee

₹ 77.5 Lakh

Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian

₹ 27.75 - 38.61 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep Wrangler Crosses 50 Lakh Units Global Sales Milestone
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn