Jeep Wrangler Crosses 50 Lakh Units Global Sales Milestone

The Jeep Wrangler has clocked a cumulative sales figure of 50 lakh sales since its inception in 1987. The 50th lakh unit is a 4xe Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition and is finished in Earl exterior paint, delivered to a customer in New Jersey, US.

The Wrangler has been a mainstay of several movies and a lot of pop culture items that gained popularity in the past few decades. It was first unveiled at the 1986 Chicago Auto Show to replace the Jeep CJ. The model code YJ which went on sale in 1987 was followed by the TJ in 1996, JK in 2006 and JL in 2017. Abroad, the 2024 Wrangler is available in Sport, Sport S, Sahara, Willys, Rubicon, new Rubicon X, High Altitude, and Rubicon 392 variants.

“Over 80 per cent of the five million Wranglers sold since 1986 are still on the road, having fun out there and showcasing the amazing staying power of the vehicle. Our new 2024 Wrangler raises the bar once again as the most capable Wrangler yet, with more technology, safety features and refinement,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

The Jeep Wrangler was launched in India in 2016. Currently, it is sold in Unlimited and Rubicon variants. The prices of the Wrangler range between Rs 60.60 lakh and Rs 64.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

