2023 Annual Easter Jeep Safari: Jeep Teases Two Wrangler-Based Concepts

While one model will be developed by Jeep, the second will be developed by Jeep Performance Parts.
13-Mar-23 01:49 PM IST
Highlights
  • Jeep teases two-door Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited 4Xe concepts
  • More cocnepts expected to be teased in the coming weeks
  • Models will debut at Jeep's annual Easter Safari

With the Annual Easter Jeep Safari approaching, Jeep has teased the first two vehicle concepts for the 57th edition. Jeep has annually unveiled multiple vehicle concepts at the Easter Safari with the 2022 edition seeing the company showcase 7 concepts. The first two concepts are based on the Wrangler with one of them feature Jeep’s 4Xe plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

The teaser of the vehicle by Jeep showcased the three-door Wrangler with no doors and the roof panels removed. The concept also seems to wear large off-road tyres – a staple of Jeep’s Easter Safari concepts – and larger wheel arch extensions.

The Wrangler Rubicon-based concept by Mopar will be decked out in official Jeep Performacne Parts accessories.

 

The concept from Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar is based on the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon and looks to be the 4xe PHEV model – identified by the blue-ringed Jeep badge and Rubicon lettering. Here too the concept wears wider wheel arches over the standard model along with featuring tube doors, lacking the roof panels as well as featuring unique rear side panels. The Mopar models generally come decked out in official Jeep accessories we could expect the use of a fair bit of off-the-shelf aftermarket accessories.

Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed for the Wrangler concept from Jeep though the Mopar is expected to use the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with two electric motors and a 17-kWh battery pack. The system offers up to 50 km of all-electric driving though it remains to be seen how this would translate off-road.

Expect Jeep to tease more concepts in the coming weeks with all models to debut at the Jeep Easter Safari on April 1.

