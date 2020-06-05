New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA

The Jeep Compass has received a mid-life update with minor design updates on the outside along with new updated features inside the cabin as well. The popular compact SUV also gets new engine options.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift has received some styling updates.

Highlights

  • The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift receives few styling updates.
  • The cabin receives updates as well and gets a new infotainment system.
  • The Jeep Compass facelift also gets two new engine options.

The Jeep Compass has been updated a couple of times with more features in the last three years but for the first time the SUV is getting a proper mid-life update ever since it was launched in 2017. For the new model year, the Jeep Compass facelift receives subtle cosmetic updates starting with a redesigned seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille which is flanked by re-profiled headlamps. The profile and rear remain identical to the predecessor save for the new alloy wheels that range from 16-inch to 19-inch.

Also Read: Skoda Karoq vs Volkswagen T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison

Jeep Compass

15.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Jeep Compass

eh2qevg

The 2020 Jeep Compass features FCA's latest UConnect 5 software and is compatible with Amazon Alexa.

While exterior updates on the new Jeep Compass facelift remain subtle, the cabin has received significant updates. The quality of the material used on the inside has upped the premium quotient of the SUV and it now gets soft-touch finish on the dash and door-pads as well. It's also equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now features FCA's latest UConnect 5 software and is compatible with Amazon Alexa along with supporting smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new infotainment system also capable of receiving over-the-air (OTA) updates. These new features will also help the 2021 Compass rival new models in the segment that are offered with connected car tech.

Also Read: FCA India Launches Online Platform To Buy Jeep Products

isukco04

 The Jeep Compass facelift gets newly designed alloy wheels.

The most significant update in the new Jeep Compass has been made under its hood where it gets new engine options. First up is the 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-charged petrol engine that will be available in two states of tune- 128 bhp and 148 bhp while it will develop 270 Nm of peak torque in both versions. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is also on offer and in some markets, it will be offered as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant as well where this engine will be coupled with an electric motor. Then, there is the new 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-jet diesel engine that pumps out 118 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and even this engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. There will be both four wheel drive (4WD) and front wheel drive (FWD) variants on offer and the new Compass facelift also gets frequency selective damping technology for the suspension.

Also Read: Jeep Subcompact SUV In The Works For The Indian Market

emsoh1v

 At the rear, the 2021 Jeep Compass remain identical to its predecessor.

The new Jeep Compass facelift is expected to go on sale in India in 2021 and will be manufactured at FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra from where it will also be exported to other right-hand drive markets. However, there is no confirmation whether the new engines will be on sale alongside the existing engine line-up or will replace the current engines.

h9aq0p3s

The 2021 Jeep Compass will be coming to India next year

0 Comments

At present, the Jeep Compass is offered with a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-jet diesel engine that puts out 170 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a nine-speed torque converter unit is optional. Then is the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-air BS6 compliant petrol engine as well that pumps out 160 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and even this engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is also on offer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jeep Compass with Immediate Rivals

Jeep Compass
Jeep
Compass

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
17%
Planning to buy a used car
30%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
23%
Return To Poll

Jeep Compass Alternatives

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
View More
x
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
BMW India Announces Easy EMI Plans On New Car Purchases
BMW India Announces Easy EMI Plans On New Car Purchases
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities