2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA

The Jeep Compass has been updated a couple of times with more features in the last three years but for the first time the SUV is getting a proper mid-life update ever since it was launched in 2017. For the new model year, the Jeep Compass facelift receives subtle cosmetic updates starting with a redesigned seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille which is flanked by re-profiled headlamps. The profile and rear remain identical to the predecessor save for the new alloy wheels that range from 16-inch to 19-inch.

The 2020 Jeep Compass features FCA's latest UConnect 5 software and is compatible with Amazon Alexa.

While exterior updates on the new Jeep Compass facelift remain subtle, the cabin has received significant updates. The quality of the material used on the inside has upped the premium quotient of the SUV and it now gets soft-touch finish on the dash and door-pads as well. It's also equipped with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now features FCA's latest UConnect 5 software and is compatible with Amazon Alexa along with supporting smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new infotainment system also capable of receiving over-the-air (OTA) updates. These new features will also help the 2021 Compass rival new models in the segment that are offered with connected car tech.

The Jeep Compass facelift gets newly designed alloy wheels.

The most significant update in the new Jeep Compass has been made under its hood where it gets new engine options. First up is the 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-charged petrol engine that will be available in two states of tune- 128 bhp and 148 bhp while it will develop 270 Nm of peak torque in both versions. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is also on offer and in some markets, it will be offered as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant as well where this engine will be coupled with an electric motor. Then, there is the new 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-jet diesel engine that pumps out 118 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and even this engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. There will be both four wheel drive (4WD) and front wheel drive (FWD) variants on offer and the new Compass facelift also gets frequency selective damping technology for the suspension.

At the rear, the 2021 Jeep Compass remain identical to its predecessor.

The new Jeep Compass facelift is expected to go on sale in India in 2021 and will be manufactured at FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra from where it will also be exported to other right-hand drive markets. However, there is no confirmation whether the new engines will be on sale alongside the existing engine line-up or will replace the current engines.

The 2021 Jeep Compass will be coming to India next year

At present, the Jeep Compass is offered with a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-jet diesel engine that puts out 170 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a nine-speed torque converter unit is optional. Then is the 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, Multi-air BS6 compliant petrol engine as well that pumps out 160 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque and even this engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is also on offer.

