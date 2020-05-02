FCA India Launches Online Platform To Buy Jeep Products

FCA India today announced the launch of its contactless customer experience. Customers can now book and own a Jeep without having to physically visit a showroom, and will also be provided with the option of a test drive and sanitized vehicle delivery at their doorstep. The new retail strategy is the need of the hour and FCA India is following carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Skoda, Volkswagen and many others who have kick started their online retail journey in India. Dr. Partha Datta - President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "Our commitment is to ensure customers can still continue to access Jeep at their fingertips. To ensure health, safety and convenience, we are making the Jeep retail experience as touch-free as possible. We are already live with 'Book My Jeep', which is being dovetailed into a 360-degree digital retail architecture that will deliver an intelligent, easy-to-use and fascinating experience for customers. Prospects will be able to book and own a Jeep, from their screens, without leaving the safety of their homes."

Jeep recently launched the Compass automatic in India

Customers will need to submit details such as their contact information, geographical location, choice of variant, colour, powertrain and transmission. The system will collate the input and send a summary to the customer for a reconfirmation, after which, the customer can proceed to paying the booking amount via credit card, internet banking and the other available online payment options. The dealership will then contact the customer via a video or voice call and assist the customer in case any clarification or details required. A test drive, in a fully sanitized vehicle, will be arranged at the customer's doorstep.

Before finalizing the purchase, customers will be able to decide majority of their preferences online, of course, other than physically driving the Jeep. The customer can choose to take the physical delivery of the fully sanitized vehicle at their doorstep. Adhering to the Indian Government's directive, FCA India had temporarily suspended its operations on March 22nd to safeguard its employees from the Coronavirus outbreak. FCA is ready to resume manufacturing and commercial operations subject to guidelines from Government authorities.

