Jeep Compass 4xe And Renegade 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Variants Unveiled In Europe

Jeep has had electrified vehicles on the cards for a couple years but it always kept us guessing about the models that will introduce the hybrid technology in its line. Finally, Jeep has unveiled the Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) which have already gone on sale in some of the European markets and deliveries are expected to begin in September 2020. The Jeep Compass recently has received a facelift as well being updated with new engine line-up and the Compass 4xe PHEV will join the line portfolio as an additional variant.

The Jeep Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe will also help the brand to stick to the updated CO2 emission standards in the European Union. Jeep is also claiming that the hybrid system not only helps to meet the emission standards and boost fuel efficiency, but also will enhance the performance.

The Jeep Compass 4xe also gets three drive modes- Hybrid, Electric and E-Save.

The 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, petrol motor is coupled with a rear axle mounted electric motor that sources power form a 11.4 kWh battery pack. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. It also gets three drive modes- Hybrid, Electric and E-Save that let you switch to all electric range for 50 km as claimed by Jeep.

The charging time for the battery pack through a 7.4 kW single-phase charger is around 100 minutes and FCA has already installed around 3,600 charging stalls at its dealerships across Europe. We still don't have clarity for the company about India launch of the Jeep Compass 4xe and we don't expect it to make it to our market any time soon.

