Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept Unveiled With A Massive V8 Engine

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most iconic off-roaders on sale today and we were'nt surprised when the company revealed a more potent version of it, in fact just ahead of the unveil of the Ford Bronco. Yes! We are talking about its powertrain line up which is incomplete without a V8 engine, something the Wrangler fan club has been waiting for since the updated model arrived. Taking its performance a notch higher, Jeep has now introduced the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept with a massive 6.4-litre, V8 engine that belts out 444 bhp and a peak torque of 610 Nm. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All that power is sent

Speaking on the introduction of the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand - FCA North America said, "Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts have been asking us for a Wrangler V-8, and our new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept proves that we have the ability to make that happen. From the recently introduced 29 mpg Wrangler EcoDiesel, to our award-winning Jeep Gladiator, and the upcoming Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, Jeep is clearly listening to its customers. We are anxious to gauge their reaction to this new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, a vehicle that delivers an incredible and unmatched level of fun-to-drive performance and capability, on- and off-road."

The jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept gets Dana 44 axles and 37-inch mud terrain tyres.

In a bid to boost its off-roading ability, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is equipped with Dana 44 axles, a full-time two-speed transfer case channelising enough power to the wheels when needed, electric front and rear-axle lockers, 37-inch mud-terrain tyres and a Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch lift kit from Mopar combine which in-turn is combined with suspension enhancements.

