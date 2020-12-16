New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Upcoming Luxury Car Launches In 2021

While we have still seen some new launches from mass-market carmakers, there have been very few launches in the luxury car market. Finally we'll be seeing all these launches happening in 2021.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Luxury carmakers are planning to launch quite a few new models in 2021. expand View Photos
Luxury carmakers are planning to launch quite a few new models in 2021.

Highlights

  • Luxury carmakers are planning to launch quite a few new models in 2021.
  • BMW is planning to launch three new sedans in 2021.
  • Mercedes-Benz will also launch the new S-Class in India in 2021.

2021 seems to be an exciting year, especially after the year of 2020 has been a topsy-turvy one. Automakers were all geared up to introduce new models in 2020 and though there have been quite a few launches, many models have been pushed to the next year. Finally we'll be seeing all these launches happening in 2021 and not only in the mass-market segment, but also in the luxury car segment. We have already shared the list of all premium SUVs coming to our market in 2021 and now it's time to tell you about all the major luxury car launches lined-up for the year ahead.

Also Read: Upcoming Premium SUV Launches In 2021

Here's a list of the luxury car launches happening in 2021.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

8cfpo5t8

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets a hybrid powertrain.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class has evolved and how. The new model has upped the ante not only in its opulence quotient but also with all the updated technology it packs in that exquisite cabin. The cabin itself looks an amalgamation of modern design with a pinch of retro appeal and that 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen remains the magnum opus. Then it's loaded to the brim with modern features including connected car tech and every other thing remains very S-Class like on the inside. The new S-Class has grown in dimensions and features a hybrid powertrain globally which we expect will make its way to India as well. Engine options include a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol and diesel with the EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The petrol engine makes about 362 bhp and 500 Nm on the S450, while the S500 comes with 429 bhp and 520 Nm. The EQ Boost' mild-hybrid system provides a burst of much as 21.6 bhp and 250Nm of torque in short intervals. The 3.0-litre diesel develops 282 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque on the S 350d. There's also the larger S 400d and S 500 but these variants are likely to be introduced at a later date.

Newsbeep

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Petrol

al503vr

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is only offered in diesel iteration in India at present and the petrol trim will be joining the line-up in 2021.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the latest smallest model that has joined the Bavarian carmaker's India line-up, however, we only got the diesel iteration this year. BMW will be launching the 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol next year in the 220i iteration which is likely to get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a seven-speed steptronic automatic transmission. Just like the diesel variant, even the BMW 2 Series GC petrol will be a front wheel drive variant and will be assembled locally in India.

BMW 5 Series Facelift

jk3mb8l

The 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift gets an updated front end and mild hybrid powertrains.

The BMW 5 Series Facelift was unveiled globally in May this year and the Bavarian carmaker has confirmed that the model will arrive in India in 2021 and will continue to be assembled locally. In fact, BMW has already stocked-up its kits to ensure smooth production without any hindrance. The car has received updates in its front end and on the inside where you'll see a new 12.3-inch touchscreen display, but the biggest update has been made to its powertrain. Both four and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines now come with a 48V mild-hybrid system that promises better efficiency and more responsive power delivery. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol is offered in two states of tune - 183 bhp and 290 Nm of peak torque, as well as 248 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder turbo petrol motor develops 328 and 450 Nm. There's also the M550i xDrive variant that uses a 4.4-litre V8 with 523 bhp and 750 Nm.

BMW 6 Series GT Facelift

d16i3a8g

The BMW 6 Series GT too gets an updates face, mild hybrid powertrain and new 12.3-inch touchscreen display.

The BMW 6 Series GT Facelift too sees similar updates that we saw in the 5 Series. It gets a sharper front end with new LED headlights while profile and rear remain unchanged. Even on the inside you'll see similar updates like the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an updates Bowers & Wilkins sound system among others. All variants of the new BMW 6 Series GT as well will have a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard which includes an electric motor that functions as a starter and generator in a bid to increase the efficiency. It adds 11 bhp more while the braking energy is stored in the 48-volt battery pack as well. In Europe the BMW 6-Series GT will be offered with five powertrain options where the base variants will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines while top-of-the-line trims will get 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options. All powertrains will be mated to a Steptronic Sport eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Jaguar XF Facelift

p9foh928

The Jaguar XF Facelift gets an updated front-end.

0 Comments

The Jaguar XF Facelift was unveiled globally in October this year and we are expecting this model to go on sale in India in 2021. It will take you a detailed look to know what all has changed in the new model and on close observation you'll notice that it gets slimmer quad LED headlights now with individual DRL fringes for each unit instead of the J-blade DRL seen on its predecessor. The grille too has been updated and gets diamond detailing with chrome finish while the massive side curtains bring in a sense of sportiness to the design. However, it's on the inside where the Jaguar XF feels really new as the cabin has been reasonably upgraded. Taking centre stage is the new curved 11.4-inch HD touchscreen that gives you access to the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and surround camera view among others are the standard features and it also gets over-the-air (OTA) updates. Then it also gets a new fully-digital instrument cluster and a conventional gear lever replacing the rotary knob of the outgoing model. The drivetrain options on the new Jaguar XF remain unchanged. First up, it's the rear-wheel drive 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that puts out 243 bhp and then is the all-wheel drive iteration where the same powertrain churns out 292 bhp. While the RWD version clocks triple digit speeds in 6.5 seconds, the AWD version does so in just 5.8 seconds.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Set Up Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad
Upcoming Luxury Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Luxury Car Launches In 2021
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
BharatBenz Signs MoU With 18 Banks & NBFCs To Offer Attractive Finance Options
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Ducati Not For Sale, Confirms VW CEO
Former Ferrari CEO Luca Di Montezemolo Open To Return To Replace Camilleri
Former Ferrari CEO Luca Di Montezemolo Open To Return To Replace Camilleri
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
Norton 961 Commando To Be Made In Limited Numbers
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
My Triumph System Now Available On Triumph Street Triple RS, Tiger 800
My Triumph System Now Available On Triumph Street Triple RS, Tiger 800
2021 BMW 5 Series And 6 Series GT Facelifts Coming To India Next Year
2021 BMW 5 Series And 6 Series GT Facelifts Coming To India Next Year
Mahindra's Ssangyong Defaults On Rs. 408 Crore Loan Repayment To 3 Different Banks
Mahindra's Ssangyong Defaults On Rs. 408 Crore Loan Repayment To 3 Different Banks
Amazon Unveils Zoox Self Driving Robotaxi 
Amazon Unveils Zoox Self Driving Robotaxi 
New Tata HBX Micro SUV Spy Shots Reveal Front Design
New Tata HBX Micro SUV Spy Shots Reveal Front Design
CFMoto 800MT Adventure Bike Revealed
CFMoto 800MT Adventure Bike Revealed
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Assam Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer's Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 01, 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities