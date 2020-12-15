Upcoming Premium SUV Launches In 2021

Luxury carmakers in India had planned to bring new models this year and they did but a few of these launches had to be put on the backburner because of the coronavirus crisis. That said, 2021 will be an exciting year as many carmakers are now gearing up to introduce new models.

Here's a list of premium SUVs that are slated for 2021.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

The Mercedes-Benz GLA was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Mercedes-Benz at present doesn't have any model in the entry level premium and 2020 was the year when it had planned to introduce both the A-Class and GLA. In fact, the second-generation GLA made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was slated to be launched in October 2020, however, the plan was delayed because of the lockdown. The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA retains its silhouette, but it has also grown in size. It looks a bit more butch now with sculpted lines on the hood and profile. The top-end trim will get the signature diamond-stud pattern grille with a chrome slat at the centre and the sweptback LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. It will come with an all-new cabin as well and will sport a large single unit display with split function for infotainment and instrumentation. So, you get a fully digital instrument cluster, media display with touchscreen function and the MBUX infotainment system with a voice command function. Other features include wireless charging, multifunctional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and Mercedes' Pre-Safe safety package. The powertrains that are most likely to come to India are a pair of 2.0-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol and diesel engines, along with an AMG package version.

2021 Audi Q3

The 2019 Audi Q3 gets a bold new front end.

The Audi Q3 was unveiled globally in 2019 and the German carmaker has taking really long to bring the updated model to India. Finally, the new Audi Q3 is likely to go on sale in India in 2021. It is based on the Volkswagen Group's modular transverse matrix platform and has grown in dimensions in order to differentiate itself from the Q2. The new Q3 now measures 97 mm longer than its predecessor at 4,485 mm, and 25 mm wider at 1,856 mm. Also, the wheelbase has also been stretched by 77 mm to 2,680 mm, making for a much roomier cabin, compared to the previous model. However, the Q3 is now also marginally shorter at 1,585 mm, by 5 mm to be exact. The company's new signature single-frame octagon grille comes with bold chrome elements, and on either end, the SUV now features stylish all-LED headlamps, while the top-end version gets Matrix LED headlights with adaptive high beam. On the inside it features a digital cockpit, with minimal buttons. Audi offers a bunch of different display sizes from the instrument cluster depending on the variants. The infotainment system gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen display that features Audi smartphone interface links customers' iOS and Android cell phones and places their Apple Car Play or Android Auto environment on the MMI display. Then it also gets two-zone air conditioning, the auxiliary heating, the heated steering wheel and the panoramic glass sunroof and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with virtual 3D sound that provides three-dimensional audio among others. Globally, the Audi Q3 gets four engine versions - three petrol, and one diesel unit, in combination with front-wheel or quattro drive. The power outputs range from 150 bhp 230 bhp and all engines are four-cylinder direct injection units with turbocharging.

Audi Q5 Facelift

The Audi Q5 Facelift gets a much aggressive looking front end.

The Audi Q5 Facelift made its global debut in June this year and the new facelift really managed to add some aggression to its face. The car's 'singleframe' grille is wider and bigger, and is finished in black. Some trims will see vertical slats finished in chrome, and the skid plate also being finished in silver instead of black. The S line sporty trim has a black honeycomb pattern grille. The car also gets larger air intakes now and the fog lamp housing is also larger, and more prominent. It gives the bumper a wider, flared look, despite the grille dominating its face. The headlamp cluster is also changed and a full LED cluster is standard, the matrix LEDs can be ordered as an optional extra. Using a new lighter sill insert has also enhanced the car's ground clearance. A redesigned tailgate, brand new OLED taillights a new diffuser and tailpipes, give the car a more sharp rear. Overall the car appears wider and bigger, even though it is not so. There are two new colours - ultra blue and the one you see here, called district green. While there are multiple powertrain on offer on the global spec model, the India-spec model will be powered by a 2.0, four-cylinder TFSI quattro petrol powertrain that puts out 200 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 12-volt mild hybrid system with brake energy recuperation in the global-spec SUV while we don't have any confirmation if this iteration will make its way to India,

Audi Q7 Facelift

The new Audi Q7 gets a revised face which now looks very bold.

When the current Q7 was launched in India people were a bit sceptical about its looks. Compared to the previous-gen model the current Q7 looks understated and lacks the road presence of its predecessor. With the Facelift, Audi has tried to bring back that butch appeal in its face courtesy this new colossal grille. Customers will also have the option of going for HD Matrix LED technology with Audi laser light. The rear of the Q7 too has been restyled and there's a striking chrome strip creates the visual connection between the flat rear lights with their technical-looking graphics. The Q7 will also be available with the optional S line exterior which comes with a blade in the front bumper, sportily accentuated underbody protection at the rear along with full paint finish and 19-inch wheels come standard. The new Q7 will also be equipped high-tech features like a LTE sim based connected car tech and real wheel steering among others. Engine options on the Q7 Facelift will remain unchanged.

