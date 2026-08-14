Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 To Be Launched on September 4

Royal Enfield has now confirmed that a new motorcycle will be launched on September 4, 2026, at the Royal Enfield Himalayan Basecamp – Ladakh Edition. We had already reported that Royal Enfield is planning to launch the Himalayan 440 at the event next month, and now we have confirmation of the date as well. The launch will coincide with Royal Enfield celebrating 10 years of the Himalayan this year, with the first Himalayan 411 launched in March 2016.

Also Read: RE Himalayan 440 Launch To Celebrate 10 Years of Himalayan

A teaser image and invite to witness the new motorcycle shows a shadow of a motorcycle with the date, which clearly points to what we have confirmed before - the new motorcycle will be the Himalayan 440 which will be launched in Ladakh, at the first edition of the Himalayan Base Camp event.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: What to Expect

The new Himalayan 440 is expected to expand the brand’s 440 cc long-stroke engine platform (LS440) which currently has just one model, the Scram 440. On the Scram, the LS440 produces 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm, thanks to the 3 mm larger bore than the now discontinued LS411. In numbers, the LS440 makes just 1 bhp and 2 Nm more than the LS411. We expect the engine to have the same state of tune on the Himalayan 440.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Review

The main differences will be primarily in the suspension and wheels, although the main frame is likely to be carried forward. Like the 411, the Himalayan 440 will likely use a 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, and suspension travel is expected to increase to 200 mm up front and 180 mm at the rear, for better off-road capability than the Scram 440’s 190 mm travel, with a 19-inch front wheel.

We expect Royal Enfield to update the instrument console as well, with a more contemporary set-up than the Himalayan 411’s basic analogue set-up. While the display will not be as sophisticated as the Himalayan 450’s but we can expect a more modern set-up with turn-by-turn navigation and better features than the 411.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: How will it ride?

So far, we don’t have any details on how different the Himalayan 440 will be in terms of chassis, suspension and dynamics. Considering it’s not expected to be a ground-up new model and use the Scram 440’s engine, we can deduce what basic improvements it will have over the earlier Himalayan 411. The basic character though will remain the same. Rather than outright performance and a higher-revving nature like the Sherpa 450, the Himalayan 440 is expected to have easy rideability and strong low-end torque.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Custom Review

For reference, we have already reviewed a custom Himalayan 440 conversion, which gives a fair idea about how the new Himalayan 440 will be. With a six-speed gearbox, as well as improved noise, vibrations and harshness (NVH) levels in the LS440 engine, the new Himalayan 440 is expected to get better cruising ability, as well as more engine refinement than the 411. We will, of course, be soon riding the production Himalayan 440 soon, so look out for our review sometime next month.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Expected Price

The new Himalayan 440 will be positioned between the Scram 440 and the Himalayan 450 in Royal Enfield’s line-up and pricing is expected to reflect that, along with the more affordable and accessible nature, compared to the premium Himalayan 450.

The Scram 440 is priced from Rs. 2,24,362 to Rs. 2,32,359 (Ex-showroom), while the Himalayan 450 is priced from Rs. 3,08,013 (Ex-showroom) for the base variant, going up to Rs. 3,39,562 (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec Mana Black edition.

We expect the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 to be priced somewhere around Rs. 2,50,000 (Ex-showroom). More details will be revealed on September 4, 2026, including a close look at the new Himalayan 440.