Yezdi Scrambler To Be Available On Amazon From July 4
- Yezdi Scrambler bookings on Amazon begin on July 4
- Customers will complete delivery and registration through dealerships
- Updated model was launched in April 2026 with the new Katar engine
The Yezdi Scrambler will be available for purchase on Amazon from July 4, with the motorcycle going on sale during the e-commerce platform's Prime Day event. The online purchase process remains similar to a usual booking. Customers will pay the ex-showroom booking amount online, after which a local dealership will handle registration, insurance, final payments and vehicle delivery.
Also Read: 2026 Yezdi Scrambler Review: The Update That Changes Everything
Commenting on the announcement, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, "Partnering with Amazon for Prime Day brings together two pioneers in their respective categories, helping us take the spirit of the Yezdi Scrambler to a wider generation of riders."
The Scrambler joins a growing list of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles already available on Amazon. Yezdi currently retails the Adventure and Roadster on the platform, while Jawa's line-up includes the 350, 42 FJ, 42 Bobber, 42 and Perak. The updated Scrambler is the latest model to be added to the list.
Classic Legends launched the updated Yezdi Scrambler in India in April 2026. The motorcycle received substantial revisions, including a reworked engine, updates to the chassis, new features and a lower overall weight.
Powering the 2026 Scrambler is the new 334 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder “Katar” engine, which produces 29.5 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in semi-knobby tyres.
Also Read: 2026 Yezdi Scrambler: What’s New?
The 2026 model gets refreshed graphics with larger Yezdi branding on the fuel tank, a '69' race number on the side panels and Scrambler lettering on the tank. Other updates include a ribbed seat, a neater tail section, an LED headlamp and LED turn indicators. Feature highlights include a fully digital instrument cluster with D-Pad controls on the handlebar, USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, dual-channel ABS and three traction control modes: Road, Rain and Off-Road.
The Yezdi Scrambler is currently priced from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
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