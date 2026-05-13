Jaguar’s Four-Door Electric GT Named Type 01; Unveil In 2026
- Debut later this year
- Will feature a tri-motor layout with over 1000 bhp
- First of an all-new family of Jaguar EVs
Jaguar has revealed the name of its upcoming four-door electric GT - the Type 01. The carmaker says that the name pays homage to some of its iconic models from the past, as well as representing the first electric car from its all-new series.
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The ‘Type’ in the name pays homage to some of Jaguar’s iconic models from the past, including models such as the E-Type. The 0 in the name represents zero tailpipe emissions, while the 1 represents the first model in the all-new EV family that will be part of the Jaguar brand after its EV-only rebirth.
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Previewed by the polarising Type 00 concept, the Type 01 will make its global debut later this year. Images of the test mule shared by Jaguar have revealed that the electric GT shares a lot of design elements with the Type 00 concept, including its squared-out design elements, though the cabin looks to be lengthened to accommodate a pair of rear doors. The test mule also appears to be lacking a rear windscreen.
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Jaguar has confirmed that the Type 01 will feature a tri-motor set-up developing over 1,000 bhp and 1,300 Nm.
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