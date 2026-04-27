5 Underrated Cars Discontinued In India

India has seen countless cars make a lasting impact. While some, like the Premier Padmini and Ambassador, are now part of history, others like the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Alto have stood the test of time. And then there were the outliers. Cars that were bold, unique, and carved a niche of their own, but were eventually discontinued due to falling sales or stricter emission norms. Underrated in their time but missed today – and here’s a look at five such cars that left the Indian market a bit too soon.

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport was the car that made the subcompact SUV segment popular in India, paving the way for models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon. It offered segment-best ground clearance, a rugged design, and both petrol and diesel options.

However, while it enjoyed strong initial demand, newer and more feature-packed rivals soon took over, leading to a steady decline in sales. Despite regular updates, Ford struggled to keep up, and with the Indian market no longer proving viable, the brand eventually exited manufacturing here, bringing an end to the EcoSport.

Also Read: Owning A BS6 Diesel Car: How To Maintain And How to Avoid DPF Issues

Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz was always an underrated offering in India. Launched in 2009, the first-gen model stood out for its reliable engine, comfortable ride, and tidy handling. The only drawback – Pricing. With an on-road price tag of over Rs. 8 lakh, it felt expensive for a hatchback back then. It was discontinued in 2013, only to return in 2015 with the second-gen model – bolder, better equipped, and now with a diesel option. Still priced on the higher side, but more competitive against rivals like the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

It soldiered on for nearly eight years with steady demand, but the shift towards SUVs, declining sales, and stricter emission norms eventually made it unviable for Honda, leading to its discontinuation in 2023.

Also Read: 7 Most Affordable Cars In India With Ventilated Seats In March 2026

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Like the Jazz, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was another underrated offering. In many ways, it was among the first proper crossovers in India, but its design didn’t quite click with buyers. It also lacked a direct rival, yet ended up competing with the Hyundai Creta, which arrived at the same time and quickly overshadowed it.

Despite offering good space, a premium cabin, and capable diesel engines, the S-Cross never saw the success it deserved. Maruti did update it over time with better styling, more features, and a petrol option, but by then, the market had moved on. It was eventually discontinued in 2022 and replaced by a more conventional SUV - the Grand Vitara.

Also Read: 4 Most Expensive Manual Cars In India

Skoda Yeti

The Skoda Yeti is one car that enthusiasts still swear by, and everyone will agree that it never got the success it deserved. Launched in 2010, the Yeti stood out for its distinctive boxy design, solid build quality, and proper SUV credentials, including available all-wheel drive. It had capable diesel engine options as well; however, premium pricing, compact proportions, and understated appeal meant it remained a niche choice.

Skoda’s limited network and expensive after-sales were also deterrents for price-conscious buyers. In 2014, Skoda introduced a facelift with a sharper, more conventional design. However, at a starting price of Rs. 18.63 lakh (ex-showroom), it was still on the pricier side, which pinched more considering SUVs like Creta were offered at half the price. Finally, Skoda pulled the plug on it in 2017.

Tata Hexa

The Tata Hexa was launched in 2017 as a premium three-row crossover, positioned between an SUV and an MPV, taking on rivals like the Toyota Innova Crysta and Mahindra XUV500. It combined rugged SUV styling with excellent space and comfort, making it a practical family mover with a strong road presence.

Tata offered the very capable 2.2-litre VARICOR engine, an option for automatic transmission, and you also get an all-wheel drive option. However, dated interiors, missing features, and limited demand held it back. Declining sales, high production cost and the new emission norms eventually led to its discontinuation in 2020.

Which one of these underrated models was your favourite? Let us know.