BSA Scrambler 650: All You Need To Know
- BSA Scrambler 650 launched at Rs. 3.25 Lakh
- Scrambler 650 based on the BSA Gold Star 650
- 652 cc, single-cylinder makes 45 bhp, 55 Nm,
BSA Motorcycles has launched the new Scrambler 650, the second model in the brand’s portfolio in India, after the BSA Gold Start 650. The BSA Scrambler 650 is directly positioned as a rival to the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650. The BSA Scrambler though is more affordable, and unlike the Royal Enfield 650, uses a big bore single-cylinder engine. Here’s what you need to know about the new BSA Scrambler 650.
Also Read: BSA Scrambler 650 Launched at Rs. 3.25 Lakh
Engine
The BSA Scrambler 650 is based on the Gold Star 650, and is powered by the same 652 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC engine that produces 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Paired with a 5-speed gearbox, the 652cc single is all about strong mid-range torque, which is quite likeable, as we have experienced while reviewing the Gold Star 650.
Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Review
Design & Features
The BSA Scrambler 650 draws inspiration from its heritage of scramblers. Unlike the roadster-styled Gold Star, the Scrambler 650 gets a tall-ish stance, with a flat and wide handlebar, slightly upswept exhaust, 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel shod with block pattern tyres for mild off-road duty. On the features list, the Scrambler 650 comes with an off-set and round instrument console, and standard dual-channel ABS and traction control.
Chassis & Suspension
The Scrambler 650 is built around a twin cradle tubular steel frame, along with a tubular steel swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm diameter telescopic forks with 138 mm travel up front and twin shock absorbers with 5-step preload adjustability at the rear, with 127 mm travel. The braking system is by Brembo, with a single 320 mm floating disc on the front wheel gripped by a two-piston caliper, and a single 255 mm disc up front, with a Brembo single-piston caliper.
Dimensions & Weight
The BSA Scrambler 650 comes with 208 kg kerb weight and comes with a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. Saddle height is 820 mm and the wheelbase is 1,485 mm.
Price & Availability
The BSA Scrambler 650 is priced from Rs, 3.25 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Raven Black colour option, going up to Rs. 3.41 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Thunder Grey colour options. The variants differ only in the colour scheme and there are no mechanical differences for the different colour variants. The BSA Scrambler 650 will be available on sale from the end of April, 2026.
|Colour Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Raven Black
|Rs. 3.25 lakh
|Victor Yellow
|Rs. 3.33 lakh
|Thunder Grey
|Rs. 3.41 lakh
Research More on BSA Scrambler 650
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