KYT R1R MotoGP-Derived Helmet Launched in India at ₹39,000

KYT Helmets has officially launched the R1R full-face helmet in India, bringing its race-derived technology to the premium riding gear space. First showcased at India Bike Week, the R1R is aimed at riders who demand high levels of performance, safety, and aerodynamic efficiency—whether on the track or during spirited road riding.

Designed and developed in Italy, the R1R has undergone over three years of testing, including wind tunnel simulations and real-world track validation. The focus here is clear—deliver stability at high speeds, maintain composure under braking, and ensure aerodynamic efficiency while cornering. It’s a helmet built with performance riding at its core. Aerodynamically, the sculpted shell and rear spoiler work to reduce drag and improve high-speed stability. The ventilation system uses multiple air intakes along with a Venturi-effect exhaust setup, while the Hydrocool inner lining helps manage heat and moisture during intense rides.

The R1R features a tri-composite shell made from carbon fibre, aramid fibre, and fibreglass, balancing strength with lightweight performance. It also gets a multi-density EPS liner designed for progressive energy absorption. The R1R’s visor offers a wide field of view (210-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical) with Optical Class 1 clarity. It also features a roto-translation mechanism for better sealing, along with a metal racing lock system to keep the visor secure at high speeds. The visor is Pinlock-ready, with optional tinted visors available. In terms of safety, the helmet meets the latest ECE 22.06 certification, which brings more stringent safety standards and improved real-world crash testing.

Prices for the KYT R1R start at ₹39,000 for standard colour variants, going up to ₹43,500 for Carbon Graphics and Replica versions, placing it firmly in the premium helmet segment for biking enthusiasts.