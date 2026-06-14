Zero Depreciation Insurance in India Explained: Is It Worth Paying Extra?

If you've bought a new car recently, there's a good chance the dealer recommended zero depreciation insurance, often called zero dep or bumper-to-bumper insurance. It usually costs more than a standard comprehensive policy, which naturally leads many buyers to ask whether it's actually worth the extra premium.



The answer depends on your car, driving conditions, and how much financial protection you want during a claim. While zero depreciation cover can significantly reduce repair expenses after an accident, it is not a magic policy that eliminates every cost. Understanding how it works can help you decide whether the added expense makes sense for your situation.



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What Is Zero Depreciation Insurance?



Under a standard comprehensive insurance policy, the insurer does not pay the full cost of replacing damaged parts. Depreciation is applied based on the age of the vehicle and the type of part being replaced. This means you end up paying a portion of the repair bill yourself.



A zero depreciation add-on removes these depreciation deductions, allowing the insurer to cover a much larger share of the repair cost. For example, suppose your car's front bumper gets damaged in a minor accident, and the replacement cost comes to Rs. 20,000. Under a standard insurance policy, plastic parts attract a 50% depreciation deduction, meaning the insurer may pay only Rs. 10,000 while you bear the remaining Rs. 10,000. With zero depreciation cover, the insurer typically covers the full bumper replacement cost (subject to policy terms), significantly reducing your out-of-pocket expense.



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Standard Insurance vs Zero Depreciation Insurance



The table below shows how claim settlements typically differ under a standard comprehensive policy and a zero depreciation policy.



Component Standard Policy Zero Dep Cover Plastic & Rubber Parts Depreciation deducted Fully covered Fibreglass Parts Depreciation deducted Fully covered Metal Parts Age-based depreciation applies Covered without depreciation Claim Payout Lower Higher Out-of-Pocket Expense Higher Lower

For cars with expensive body panels, LED lights, sensors, or modern bumpers, the difference can be substantial.



Why Repair Bills Can Be Higher Without Zero Dep Cover



Many modern cars use expensive plastic, rubber, and composite components. Under a standard policy, depreciation deductions can significantly increase your share of the repair bill.

Imagine a minor accident resulting in:

Front bumper replacement

Fog lamp replacement

Fender repair

Paintwork

A repair estimate of Rs. 30,000 can quickly leave you paying several thousand rupees from your own pocket under a standard policy. With zero depreciation cover, the insurer absorbs most of those depreciation-related costs.



Why "Zero" Doesn't Mean Zero



This is where many buyers get surprised. Even with zero depreciation insurance, some expenses can remain your responsibility.



Compulsory Deductible



Every motor insurance claim carries a mandatory deductible.

Typically:

Rs. 1,000 for cars below 1500 cc

Rs. 2,000 for cars above 1500 cc

This amount is payable regardless of the add-ons attached to your policy.



Consumables May Not Be Covered







Items such as:

Engine oil

Coolant

Brake fluid

AC gas

Nuts and bolts

Grease and lubricants

are often excluded. Many insurers offer a separate consumables cover to address this gap.



Claim Limits May Apply



Some insurers restrict the number of zero depreciation claims allowed during a policy year. Always check the policy wording carefully before purchase.



Is Zero Depreciation Insurance Worth It?



For most newer vehicles, the answer is usually yes. The additional premium is often far lower than the amount you could end up paying during a single accident claim.



It Makes Sense If:



Your car is less than 5 years old

You drive regularly in city traffic

Your vehicle has expensive body panels or lighting systems

You want lower repair bills during claims

You prefer greater financial protection



It May Not Be Necessary If:



Your car is older than 5 years

The insurer no longer offers zero dep cover

You are comfortable handling smaller repair expenses yourself

The vehicle's market value is already quite low



The 5-Year Rule You Should Know



Most insurers offer zero depreciation cover only for relatively new vehicles.

In many cases:

Coverage is available up to 5 years from registration

Some insurers may extend it to 6 or 7 years under specific conditions

As vehicles age, repair risks increase, and insurers become less willing to provide the add-on.



Should You Also Buy a Consumables Cover?



If you're already considering zero depreciation insurance, pairing it with consumables cover often makes sense. Together, these add-ons can reduce many of the surprise expenses that appear during claim settlement and provide a more comprehensive protection package.



When Does Zero Dep Insurance Deliver the Most Value?



Zero depreciation insurance offers the greatest value during the first few years of ownership, when repair costs are high and replacement parts are expensive. While the premium is slightly higher, a single accident involving bumpers, lights, body panels, or other costly components can often recover the additional amount paid for the add-on.

For most new and relatively new cars, it remains one of the most useful insurance upgrades available, especially if you frequently drive in busy city traffic where minor scrapes and accidents are more likely.



