Honda XR 300L & Honda XR300 Rally: What We Know So Far

The Honda XR300L and XR 300 Rally are part of Honda’s 10-bike made-in-India product line-up that was unveiled on July 24, 2026. Both bikes are targeted at the entry-level dual-purpose segment which currently is dominated by the likes of the Hero XPulse 210 and to some extent by the Kawasaki KLX 230. The XR300 L and XR 300 Rally are based on the same 293.5 cc single-cylinder platform, but each offering distinctive use-case, with the Rally version adding touring-focussed equipment.

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Honda XR300: Design & Variants

Both the Honda XR300L and XR300 Rally are dual-sport motorcycles that offer the best of both worlds – everyday practicality and off-road capability for the weekend adventure rider. Both bikes offer a tall stance, clearly with long travel suspension, high ground clearance and what appears to be wire-spoke wheels for off-road capability but shod with tube-type tyres. Whether Honda will tweak the tall stance and seat height to address the average Indian rider’s height is a matter which we will get to know once the bikes are launched. But there’s no denying the fact, that both bikes look purposeful and ready for trail riding.

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Honda XR300: Engine & Performance

So far, only the engine displacement has been announced for the XR 300, and it is powered by a 293.5 cc, single-cylinder air/oil-cooled unit. In India, Honda already had the CB300F which had a similar 293.5 cc engine with an output of 24.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The India-made XR300 could be based on the same engine as the CB300F’s.

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Honda already has the XR 300 Tornado sold in markets like Brazil and Colombia which seems to have a similar 293 cc engine with an assist and anti-hopping clutch and a 6-speed transmission. In the Brazilian-spec XR 300L Tornado, the 293 cc unit is a four-valve, OHC, air and oil-cooled unit which makes 24.3 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The output of the India-spec XR300L and XR300 Rally are expected to be similar.

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Honda XR300: Chassis & Cycle Parts

Both the Honda XR300L and XR300 Rally have 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire spoke wheels, and with disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS. In the Brazil-spec models, suspension hardware comprises of a Showa telescopic fork with 221 mm travel and a Showa monoshock pro-link with 7-step preload adjustability and 227 mm travel. Whether similar hardware is used for the India-spec models will only be revealed once full specifications and details are announced. The Brazilian-spec model has a kerb weight of 143 kg and a seat height of 890 mm.

Honda XR300: Market Positioning

Honda’s new XR twins will address a gap in its India portfolio, since this is the first time Honda is considering a dual-sport model for the Indian market, and to be manufactured in India. This underscores the opportunity Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sees in this segment, so pricing is expected to be competitive, considering both the XR300L as well as XR300 Rally will be manufactured in India.

Honda XR300: Expected Prices

The Honda XR300L and XR300 Rally are expected to offer alternatives to the Hero XPulse 210 (from Rs. 1.67 lakh) and the Kawasaki KLX 230 (from Rs. 2.19 lakh). Pricing for the XR300L and XR300 Rally at launch will have to consider the competition both bikes go up against, as well as offer a value-for-money proposition for the Indian rider.

Variant Expected Price (Ex-showroom) Honda XR300L Rs. 1.95 - 2.05 Lakh Honda XR300 Rally Rs. 2.20 - 2.30 Lakh

We expect the base XR300L to be priced under Rs. 2 lakh, while the touring-focussed XR300 Rally will be priced slightly above the Rs. 2 lakh mark, possibly around Rs. 2.20-2.30 lakh (Ex-showroom). India launch, when prices will be announced, is expected to be sometime towards the end of 2026.

Honda XR300L, XR300 Rally First Look | Walkaround

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Honda XR300L & XR300 Rally Image Gallery