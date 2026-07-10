What To Do If A Falling Tree Damages Your Vehicle During Monsoon
- Don't move the vehicle until you've documented the damage
- Inform the municipal authorities and your insurer as soon as possible
- Comprehensive insurance usually covers tree damage, while third-party insurance does not
Heavy rain, strong winds and waterlogged roads are all part of the Indian monsoon. But there's another risk many car owners don't think about until it happens, which is a tree or large branch falling on their vehicle.
It can happen while your car is parked outside your home, at the office or even while travelling during a storm. Once the immediate shock wears off, it's easy to make mistakes that could delay or even affect your insurance claim. Here's what you should do if a falling tree damages your vehicle.
Step 1: Make Sure Everyone Is Safe
Before checking the damage, make sure the area is safe.
Stay away from the vehicle if you notice:
- Broken power lines
- Leaning trees or hanging branches
- Flooded roads around the car
If electrical wires have fallen onto the vehicle, don't touch it. Contact the local electricity department or emergency services and wait until the area has been declared safe. Your safety should always come before the car.
Step 2: Don't Move the Vehicle Immediately
Unless the vehicle is creating an immediate safety hazard, leave everything exactly as it is.
Don't:
- Move the car
- Remove branches yourself
- Start cleaning the damage
Insurance companies often need to see the vehicle in its original condition before approving repairs.
Step 3: Take Plenty of Photos and Videos
Your phone becomes your biggest piece of evidence.
Capture:
- Wide shots showing the entire tree and vehicle
- Damage to the roof, bonnet, glass and doors
- The area around the vehicle
- The tree trunk or broken branch
- Number plate and VIN (if visible)
Also, record a slow walk-around video showing the complete scene before anything is moved. The better your documentation, the smoother your claim is likely to be.
Step 4: Inform the Local Authorities
Don't try to cut or remove a large tree yourself. If the tree is blocking a public road or has fallen from public property, contact your local municipal authority.
For example:
- BBMP in Bengaluru
- BMC in Mumbai
- MCD in Delhi
If required, you can also inform the local police, such as if the incident has caused a road blockage or public safety concerns. Ask for a complaint or reference number, as it may help during the insurance process.
Step 5: Inform Your Insurance Company
Once you have documented the damage, contact your insurer as soon as possible. Most insurance companies allow you to register a claim through:
- Mobile apps
- Customer care
- Website
- WhatsApp support (if available)
Keep these details ready:
- Policy number
- Vehicle registration number
- Photos and videos
- Location of the incident
Inform your insurer as soon as possible. Most insurers ask customers to report such incidents quickly, so it's best not to delay the claim process.
Step 6: Wait for the Surveyor
This is where many owners make an expensive mistake. Don't start repairs before the insurance surveyor inspects the vehicle.
The surveyor needs to check:
- Extent of the damage
- Cause of damage
- Estimated repair cost
Only after this inspection should repairs begin. If the vehicle is not drivable, your insurer will usually arrange towing or guide you to the nearest authorised workshop.
Step 7: Keep All Repair Documents
Once the survey is complete and repairs have been approved, keep every important document safely, including:
- Towing receipt (if applicable)
- Repair estimate
- Final garage invoice
- Parts replacement bills
- Payment receipts
These documents may be required during claim settlement or if the insurer asks for additional verification.
What Does Insurance Cover?
The answer depends entirely on the type of policy you have.
|Insurance Policy
|Tree Damage Covered?
|Third-party insurance
|No
|Comprehensive insurance
|Yes
|Comprehensive + Zero Depreciation
|Better claim settlement
A falling tree is generally treated as damage caused by a natural calamity, which is covered under a comprehensive motor insurance policy. If you only have third-party insurance, damage to your own vehicle is not covered.
Add-ons That Can Help During Monsoon
If you live in an area such as Mumbai that regularly experiences heavy rain or storms, a few insurance add-ons can make a big difference.
Zero Depreciation Cover
Without this add-on, insurers deduct depreciation on parts such as plastic components, rubber parts and glass. Zero Depreciation Cover reduces these deductions and usually results in a higher claim payout.
Engine Protect Cover
If the impact damages the engine or water enters the engine during the incident, this add-on can prove extremely useful. Many standard policies don't cover consequential engine damage.
Return to Invoice Cover
If the vehicle is declared a total loss after severe damage, this add-on helps bridge the gap between the insured value and the original invoice value, depending on the policy terms.
Keep Every Receipt
If your vehicle is towed or repaired, don't throw away any documents.
Keep copies of:
- Towing receipt
- Repair estimate
- Final invoice
- Parts replacement bills
- Payment receipts
These documents may be required if there are questions about the claim later.
Quick Checklist After a Tree Falls on Your Car
Here is a simple checklist to follow before the vehicle reaches the workshop.
- Ensure everyone is safe.
- Stay away from damaged power lines.
- Don't move the vehicle immediately.
- Take clear photos and videos.
- Inform the municipal authority if required.
- Register your insurance claim.
- Wait for the surveyor's inspection.
- Keep all towing and repair documents safely.
A Few Minutes Can Make a Big
Difference
Seeing your car crushed by a fallen tree can be upsetting. But before you do anything, stay calm. Don't move the vehicle or start repairs straight away, as that can make the insurance claim more difficult.
Instead, make sure everyone is safe, take photos of the damage, inform the authorities and your insurer, and wait for the surveyor to inspect the car. Following these simple steps can save you a lot of time, money and unnecessary hassle later.
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