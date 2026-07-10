What To Do If A Falling Tree Damages Your Vehicle During Monsoon

Heavy rain, strong winds and waterlogged roads are all part of the Indian monsoon. But there's another risk many car owners don't think about until it happens, which is a tree or large branch falling on their vehicle.

It can happen while your car is parked outside your home, at the office or even while travelling during a storm. Once the immediate shock wears off, it's easy to make mistakes that could delay or even affect your insurance claim. Here's what you should do if a falling tree damages your vehicle.

Step 1: Make Sure Everyone Is Safe

Before checking the damage, make sure the area is safe.

Stay away from the vehicle if you notice:

Broken power lines

Leaning trees or hanging branches

Flooded roads around the car

If electrical wires have fallen onto the vehicle, don't touch it. Contact the local electricity department or emergency services and wait until the area has been declared safe. Your safety should always come before the car.

Step 2: Don't Move the Vehicle Immediately

Unless the vehicle is creating an immediate safety hazard, leave everything exactly as it is.

Don't:

Move the car

Remove branches yourself

Start cleaning the damage

Insurance companies often need to see the vehicle in its original condition before approving repairs.

Step 3: Take Plenty of Photos and Videos

Your phone becomes your biggest piece of evidence.

Capture:

Wide shots showing the entire tree and vehicle

Damage to the roof, bonnet, glass and doors

The area around the vehicle

The tree trunk or broken branch

Number plate and VIN (if visible)

Also, record a slow walk-around video showing the complete scene before anything is moved. The better your documentation, the smoother your claim is likely to be.

Step 4: Inform the Local Authorities

Don't try to cut or remove a large tree yourself. If the tree is blocking a public road or has fallen from public property, contact your local municipal authority.

For example:

BBMP in Bengaluru

BMC in Mumbai

MCD in Delhi

If required, you can also inform the local police, such as if the incident has caused a road blockage or public safety concerns. Ask for a complaint or reference number, as it may help during the insurance process.

Step 5: Inform Your Insurance Company

Once you have documented the damage, contact your insurer as soon as possible. Most insurance companies allow you to register a claim through:

Mobile apps

Customer care

Website

WhatsApp support (if available)

Keep these details ready:

Policy number

Vehicle registration number

Photos and videos

Location of the incident

Inform your insurer as soon as possible. Most insurers ask customers to report such incidents quickly, so it's best not to delay the claim process.

Step 6: Wait for the Surveyor

This is where many owners make an expensive mistake. Don't start repairs before the insurance surveyor inspects the vehicle.

The surveyor needs to check:

Extent of the damage

Cause of damage

Estimated repair cost

Only after this inspection should repairs begin. If the vehicle is not drivable, your insurer will usually arrange towing or guide you to the nearest authorised workshop.

Step 7: Keep All Repair Documents

Once the survey is complete and repairs have been approved, keep every important document safely, including:

Towing receipt (if applicable)

Repair estimate

Final garage invoice

Parts replacement bills

Payment receipts

These documents may be required during claim settlement or if the insurer asks for additional verification.

What Does Insurance Cover?

The answer depends entirely on the type of policy you have.

Insurance Policy Tree Damage Covered? Third-party insurance No Comprehensive insurance Yes Comprehensive + Zero Depreciation Better claim settlement

A falling tree is generally treated as damage caused by a natural calamity, which is covered under a comprehensive motor insurance policy. If you only have third-party insurance, damage to your own vehicle is not covered.

Add-ons That Can Help During Monsoon

If you live in an area such as Mumbai that regularly experiences heavy rain or storms, a few insurance add-ons can make a big difference.

Zero Depreciation Cover

Without this add-on, insurers deduct depreciation on parts such as plastic components, rubber parts and glass. Zero Depreciation Cover reduces these deductions and usually results in a higher claim payout.

Engine Protect Cover

If the impact damages the engine or water enters the engine during the incident, this add-on can prove extremely useful. Many standard policies don't cover consequential engine damage.

Return to Invoice Cover

If the vehicle is declared a total loss after severe damage, this add-on helps bridge the gap between the insured value and the original invoice value, depending on the policy terms.

Keep Every Receipt

If your vehicle is towed or repaired, don't throw away any documents.

Keep copies of:

Towing receipt

Repair estimate

Final invoice

Parts replacement bills

Payment receipts

These documents may be required if there are questions about the claim later.

Quick Checklist After a Tree Falls on Your Car

Here is a simple checklist to follow before the vehicle reaches the workshop.

Ensure everyone is safe.

Stay away from damaged power lines.

Don't move the vehicle immediately.

Take clear photos and videos.

Inform the municipal authority if required.

Register your insurance claim.

Wait for the surveyor's inspection.

Keep all towing and repair documents safely.

A Few Minutes Can Make a Big

Difference

Seeing your car crushed by a fallen tree can be upsetting. But before you do anything, stay calm. Don't move the vehicle or start repairs straight away, as that can make the insurance claim more difficult.

Instead, make sure everyone is safe, take photos of the damage, inform the authorities and your insurer, and wait for the surveyor to inspect the car. Following these simple steps can save you a lot of time, money and unnecessary hassle later.