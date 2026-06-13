What Happens During A Vehicle Insurance Claim? Step-by-Step Guide

Most drivers spend time comparing premiums, coverage benefits, and add-ons before purchasing vehicle insurance. However, when an accident actually happens, many are unsure what comes next. Questions about surveyors, repair approvals, paperwork, and claim settlement often create more stress than the accident itself.

The good news is that vehicle insurance claims are generally more straightforward than they appear. Once you understand the process, it becomes easier to know what to expect, what documents are required, and what mistakes to avoid.

A Typical Insurance Claim Scenario

Imagine you're driving home from work when another vehicle bumps into your car at a traffic signal. The front bumper and headlamp are damaged, but thankfully, nobody is injured.

Your immediate concern is likely the repair cost. Will insurance cover it? How do you start the claim? Can you take the car directly to a workshop? How long will the process take?

In a situation like this, the claim typically follows a series of steps: reporting the incident, documenting the damage, vehicle inspection, claim approval, repairs, and final settlement. Understanding this sequence beforehand can make the entire experience far less stressful.

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What Should You Do Immediately After an Accident?

The actions taken immediately after an accident can significantly affect how smoothly the claim process moves forward.

A practical approach is to:

Ensure everyone involved is safe

Move the vehicle to a safe location if possible

Take clear photographs of the damage and accident scene

Exchange contact and vehicle details with other parties involved

Inform the insurance company

File an FIR if required for theft, injuries, fatalities, or major third-party damage

Many claim-related complications begin because vehicle owners leave the accident scene without collecting enough information or delay informing the insurer.

Step 1: Inform the Insurance Company

Once the immediate situation is under control, the next step is notifying the insurance company.

Most insurers allow claims to be registered through:

Mobile applications

Customer care helplines

Company websites

Branch offices

During registration, you may be asked to provide:

Policy number

Vehicle registration number

Date and time of the incident

Accident location

Brief description of the damage

Photographs of the vehicle

After registration, the insurer generates a claim reference number that will be used throughout the process.

In our traffic-signal example, this is the stage where the insurer officially records the bumper and headlamp damage and initiates the claim.

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Step 2: Gather the Required Documents

Documentation plays a major role in claim approval. Missing paperwork is one of the most common reasons claims take longer than expected.

Typical requirements include:

Document Purpose Insurance policy copy Verifies coverage Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) Confirms ownership Driving license Verifies authorised driving Claim form Official claim request Photographs of damage Supports damage assessment FIR (where applicable) Required for certain claim types

Some insurers may request additional documents depending on the nature of the incident.

Step 3: Vehicle Inspection by the Surveyor

After the claim is registered, the insurer assesses the reported damage. Depending on the nature and value of the claim, the insurer may appoint a licensed surveyor or use digital assessment methods such as photographs, video inspections, or app-based damage evaluation.

The surveyor's role is to:

Verify the reported damage

Assess repair requirements

Estimate repair costs

Confirm whether the damage falls within policy coverage

In the example of the damaged bumper and headlamp, the surveyor would inspect the vehicle, verify the impact-related damage, and review the workshop's repair estimate. This stage is important because the surveyor's report forms the basis for claim approval and settlement calculations.

Vehicle owners should avoid undertaking major repairs before the insurer has completed the required inspection or assessment process, unless the insurer specifically authorises repairs or emergency repairs are necessary for safety reasons. Preserving photographs and evidence of the damage can help prevent claim disputes later.

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Step 4: Claim Approval and Repair Authorisation

Once the surveyor submits the assessment report, the insurer reviews the documents and determines whether the claim is admissible under the policy terms.

If approved, the repair authorisation is issued and the vehicle can move forward for repairs.

At this stage, the insurer may also clarify:

Deductibles payable by the policyholder

Depreciation deductions, if applicable

Parts or repairs covered under the policy

Estimated settlement amount

For straightforward own-damage claims where all required documents are available and no further investigation is needed, approval is often completed relatively quickly. Insurers are also expected to follow IRDAI-prescribed claim handling timelines once the necessary documentation has been received.

Cashless vs Reimbursement Claims: What's the Difference?

One of the biggest areas of confusion for vehicle owners is the difference between cashless and reimbursement claims.

Feature Cashless Claim Reimbursement Claim Repair Location Network Garage Any Garage Upfront Payment Minimal Full Payment Required Settlement Method Directly to Garage Paid to Policyholder Paperwork Lower Higher

Under a cashless claim, repairs are carried out at an insurer-approved network garage. The insurer directly settles the approved amount with the workshop.

In our example, if the damaged car is taken to a network garage, the insurer may pay the approved repair bill directly, leaving the owner responsible only for deductibles or non-covered expenses.

Under a reimbursement claim, the vehicle owner pays the repair bill first and later submits invoices to the insurer for reimbursement according to policy terms.

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How Long Does a Vehicle Insurance Claim Usually Take?

Claim timelines vary significantly depending on the insurer, claim complexity, repair requirements, availability of documents, and whether additional investigation is required. There is no single timeline that applies to every motor insurance claim. But you could expect the following timeline for typical cases:

Claim Type Typical Timeline Minor cashless repair 2-5 days Major accident repair 1-3 weeks Reimbursement claim 1-4 weeks Theft claim Several weeks to months

While insurers strive to process claims efficiently, delays commonly occur because of:

Incomplete documentation

Delayed claim reporting

Workshop estimate disputes

Spare parts shortages

Additional investigations

Providing accurate information early can significantly speed up the process.

Why Do Vehicle Insurance Claims Get Rejected?

Many claim rejections occur because policy conditions were not followed.

Common reasons include:

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs*

Driving without a valid licence

Delayed accident reporting

Providing false or inaccurate information

Using the vehicle for purposes not covered by the policy

Mechanical breakdowns that are not accident-related

Damage occurring outside policy coverage terms

*Particularly where the incident falls within policy exclusions or involves unlawful conduct. Coverage outcomes may depend on policy wording and the specific facts of the case.

What About Third-Party Insurance Claims?

Third-party claims involve compensation for injury, death, property damage, or other losses suffered by another person. Depending on the circumstances, such claims may involve police records, insurer investigations, and proceedings before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), which can make the process more complex than a standard own-damage claim.

Compared to standard own-damage claims, third-party claims can involve:

Police reports

Additional documentation

Legal proceedings

Liability investigations

Because multiple parties are involved, settlement timelines are often longer than those for regular vehicle damage claims.

Simple Ways to Make the Claim Process Easier

A few practical habits can make a significant difference when a claim becomes necessary.

Save digital copies of policy documents

Understand policy exclusions before an accident occurs

Keep emergency insurer contact details accessible

Photograph accidents thoroughly

Renew insurance coverage on time

Use authorised workshops whenever possible

Preparation often determines how smoothly the claim process unfolds.

Know Before You Need It

A vehicle insurance claim is much more than simply reporting damage and waiting for reimbursement. From documenting the incident and coordinating with surveyors to obtaining repair approvals and settling expenses, every stage plays an important role in the outcome.

Most claims follow a predictable process. Knowing what happens at each step, understanding the difference between cashless and reimbursement claims, and avoiding common mistakes can help make an already stressful situation significantly easier to manage. When an accident occurs, being prepared is often just as important as having insurance in the first place.