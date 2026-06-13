What Happens During A Vehicle Insurance Claim? Step-by-Step Guide
- Most vehicle insurance claims follow a process involving reporting, inspection, approval, and settlement
- Cashless and reimbursement claims work differently and can affect how repairs are paid for
- Understanding common delays and rejection reasons can help avoid claim-related surprises
Most drivers spend time comparing premiums, coverage benefits, and add-ons before purchasing vehicle insurance. However, when an accident actually happens, many are unsure what comes next. Questions about surveyors, repair approvals, paperwork, and claim settlement often create more stress than the accident itself.
The good news is that vehicle insurance claims are generally more straightforward than they appear. Once you understand the process, it becomes easier to know what to expect, what documents are required, and what mistakes to avoid.
A Typical Insurance Claim Scenario
Imagine you're driving home from work when another vehicle bumps into your car at a traffic signal. The front bumper and headlamp are damaged, but thankfully, nobody is injured.
Your immediate concern is likely the repair cost. Will insurance cover it? How do you start the claim? Can you take the car directly to a workshop? How long will the process take?
In a situation like this, the claim typically follows a series of steps: reporting the incident, documenting the damage, vehicle inspection, claim approval, repairs, and final settlement. Understanding this sequence beforehand can make the entire experience far less stressful.
Also Read: Plug-in Hybrid vs Strong Hybrid in India: Understanding the Difference
What Should You Do Immediately After an Accident?
The actions taken immediately after an accident can significantly affect how smoothly the claim process moves forward.
A practical approach is to:
- Ensure everyone involved is safe
- Move the vehicle to a safe location if possible
- Take clear photographs of the damage and accident scene
- Exchange contact and vehicle details with other parties involved
- Inform the insurance company
- File an FIR if required for theft, injuries, fatalities, or major third-party damage
Many claim-related complications begin because vehicle owners leave the accident scene without collecting enough information or delay informing the insurer.
Step 1: Inform the Insurance Company
Once the immediate situation is under control, the next step is notifying the insurance company.
Most insurers allow claims to be registered through:
- Mobile applications
- Customer care helplines
- Company websites
- Branch offices
During registration, you may be asked to provide:
- Policy number
- Vehicle registration number
- Date and time of the incident
- Accident location
- Brief description of the damage
- Photographs of the vehicle
After registration, the insurer generates a claim reference number that will be used throughout the process.
In our traffic-signal example, this is the stage where the insurer officially records the bumper and headlamp damage and initiates the claim.
Also Read: Best 7-Seater Family Cars In India For Long Road Trips
Step 2: Gather the Required Documents
Documentation plays a major role in claim approval. Missing paperwork is one of the most common reasons claims take longer than expected.
Typical requirements include:
|Document
|Purpose
|Insurance policy copy
|Verifies coverage
|Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)
|Confirms ownership
|Driving license
|Verifies authorised driving
|Claim form
|Official claim request
|Photographs of damage
|Supports damage assessment
|FIR (where applicable)
|Required for certain claim types
Some insurers may request additional documents depending on the nature of the incident.
Step 3: Vehicle Inspection by the Surveyor
After the claim is registered, the insurer assesses the reported damage. Depending on the nature and value of the claim, the insurer may appoint a licensed surveyor or use digital assessment methods such as photographs, video inspections, or app-based damage evaluation.
The surveyor's role is to:
- Verify the reported damage
- Assess repair requirements
- Estimate repair costs
- Confirm whether the damage falls within policy coverage
In the example of the damaged bumper and headlamp, the surveyor would inspect the vehicle, verify the impact-related damage, and review the workshop's repair estimate. This stage is important because the surveyor's report forms the basis for claim approval and settlement calculations.
Vehicle owners should avoid undertaking major repairs before the insurer has completed the required inspection or assessment process, unless the insurer specifically authorises repairs or emergency repairs are necessary for safety reasons. Preserving photographs and evidence of the damage can help prevent claim disputes later.
Also Read: Regenerative Braking Explained: How EVs Recover Energy While Driving
Step 4: Claim Approval and Repair Authorisation
Once the surveyor submits the assessment report, the insurer reviews the documents and determines whether the claim is admissible under the policy terms.
If approved, the repair authorisation is issued and the vehicle can move forward for repairs.
At this stage, the insurer may also clarify:
- Deductibles payable by the policyholder
- Depreciation deductions, if applicable
- Parts or repairs covered under the policy
- Estimated settlement amount
For straightforward own-damage claims where all required documents are available and no further investigation is needed, approval is often completed relatively quickly. Insurers are also expected to follow IRDAI-prescribed claim handling timelines once the necessary documentation has been received.
Cashless vs Reimbursement Claims: What's the Difference?
One of the biggest areas of confusion for vehicle owners is the difference between cashless and reimbursement claims.
|Feature
|Cashless Claim
|Reimbursement Claim
|Repair Location
|Network Garage
|Any Garage
|Upfront Payment
|Minimal
|Full Payment Required
|Settlement Method
|Directly to Garage
|Paid to Policyholder
|Paperwork
|Lower
|Higher
Under a cashless claim, repairs are carried out at an insurer-approved network garage. The insurer directly settles the approved amount with the workshop.
In our example, if the damaged car is taken to a network garage, the insurer may pay the approved repair bill directly, leaving the owner responsible only for deductibles or non-covered expenses.
Under a reimbursement claim, the vehicle owner pays the repair bill first and later submits invoices to the insurer for reimbursement according to policy terms.
Also Read: Five Most Expensive Motorcycles on Sale in India
How Long Does a Vehicle Insurance Claim Usually Take?
Claim timelines vary significantly depending on the insurer, claim complexity, repair requirements, availability of documents, and whether additional investigation is required. There is no single timeline that applies to every motor insurance claim. But you could expect the following timeline for typical cases:
|Claim Type
|Typical Timeline
|Minor cashless repair
|2-5 days
|Major accident repair
|1-3 weeks
|Reimbursement claim
|1-4 weeks
|Theft claim
|Several weeks to months
While insurers strive to process claims efficiently, delays commonly occur because of:
- Incomplete documentation
- Delayed claim reporting
- Workshop estimate disputes
- Spare parts shortages
- Additional investigations
Providing accurate information early can significantly speed up the process.
Why Do Vehicle Insurance Claims Get Rejected?
Many claim rejections occur because policy conditions were not followed.
Common reasons include:
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs*
- Driving without a valid licence
- Delayed accident reporting
- Providing false or inaccurate information
- Using the vehicle for purposes not covered by the policy
- Mechanical breakdowns that are not accident-related
- Damage occurring outside policy coverage terms
*Particularly where the incident falls within policy exclusions or involves unlawful conduct. Coverage outcomes may depend on policy wording and the specific facts of the case.
What About Third-Party Insurance Claims?
Third-party claims involve compensation for injury, death, property damage, or other losses suffered by another person. Depending on the circumstances, such claims may involve police records, insurer investigations, and proceedings before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), which can make the process more complex than a standard own-damage claim.
Compared to standard own-damage claims, third-party claims can involve:
- Police reports
- Additional documentation
- Legal proceedings
- Liability investigations
Because multiple parties are involved, settlement timelines are often longer than those for regular vehicle damage claims.
Simple Ways to Make the Claim Process Easier
A few practical habits can make a significant difference when a claim becomes necessary.
- Save digital copies of policy documents
- Understand policy exclusions before an accident occurs
- Keep emergency insurer contact details accessible
- Photograph accidents thoroughly
- Renew insurance coverage on time
- Use authorised workshops whenever possible
Preparation often determines how smoothly the claim process unfolds.
Know Before You Need It
A vehicle insurance claim is much more than simply reporting damage and waiting for reimbursement. From documenting the incident and coordinating with surveyors to obtaining repair approvals and settling expenses, every stage plays an important role in the outcome.
Most claims follow a predictable process. Knowing what happens at each step, understanding the difference between cashless and reimbursement claims, and avoiding common mistakes can help make an already stressful situation significantly easier to manage. When an accident occurs, being prepared is often just as important as having insurance in the first place.
Related News
Latest Cars
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- Toyota
Urban Cruiser EbellaEx-showroom Price₹ 23.6 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- MINI Countryman CExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-20
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-23
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jun 13, 2026Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Offered With Rs 2.89 Lakh DiscountKawasaki has extended its Rs 2.89 lakh discount on the Ninja ZX-10R until the end of June 2026.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jun 13, 2026BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Revealed; Previews Electric M3The concept presents BMW M's future design language and packs a quad-motor electric drivetrain, 800V architecture and over 100 kWh battery capacity.4 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jun 13, 2026New-Gen Hyundai i20 RevealedHyundai has unveiled the fourth-generation i20 in Brazil, giving the hatchback a completely fresh design inside and out.3 mins read
- Maserati Partners With Navnit Motors For Sales & Service In Western IndiaThe new showroom will open in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai with Maserati’s entire range of vehicles available.1 min read
- Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Reintroduced In India; Priced At Rs 33.50 LakhThe CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP remains unchanged but gets a considerable price hike.2 mins read
- Honda CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp Launched with E-ClutchHonda has introduced E-Clutch-equipped versions of the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp in India, bringing clutch-free gear shifts to its 755cc twin-cylinder range.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 10, 20262026 BMW F 450 GS Review: A True GS - But Should You Buy It?The GS badge on a BMW means something and always has. Can the new made-in-India BMW F 450 GS truly live up to that legacy? We spent a few days getting familiar with the F 450 GS to see if it’s worth a buy.12 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 10, 20262026 Tata Altroz Long-Term Review: Initial Impressions After 45 DaysTata’s premium hatchback brings a lot to the table, but some rough edges are still apparent.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 9, 2026Renault Duster 1.0-Litre Turbo Review: Small Engine, More Than Enough PerformanceThe Renault Duster's TCe100 engine is the 1.0-litre turbo petrol that makes 99 bhp and 166 Nm of peak torque. And it only comes with a 6-speed manual.6 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 8, 20262026 Tata Tiago EV Review: Small EV Gets Big ImprovementsThe 2026 Tata Tiago EV promises a sharper design, segment-first features at sub-Rs. 10 lakh price point, and better real-world range. But does it deliver?1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 6, 20262026 Tata Tiago And Tiago iCNG Review: Budget Hatch Offers Premium AppealThe 2026 Tata Tiago range brings a lot of new things to the segment, and on paper, it looks like a solid product. But,, is the premium appeal real?1 min read