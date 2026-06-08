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Five Most Expensive Motorcycles on Sale in India

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jun 08, 2026, 08:22 PM
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Five Most Expensive Motorcycles on Sale in India
Key Highlights
  • The Ducati Panigale V4 is the costliest bike in the country.
  • The Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide is the most expensive for grand touring.
  • Despite boasting racing components in its DNA, the BMW M 1000 RR is road-legal in India.

The Indian motorcycle market has a lot of high-performance machines to offer. Brands are no longer holding back, investing millions in engineering and exclusive designs to bring these ultra-luxury pieces to the country's masses. From speed-focused hyperbikes pushing their top limits to grand tourers offering high comfort while on the move, the options available right now are very diverse.

Unveiling the Absolute Zenith of Two-Wheelers

Owning a flagship motorcycle is about having an engineering marvel that ignores standard performance limits. These machines feature aerospace-grade carbon fibre, titanium components, and MotoGP-derived electronics, particularly for the sporty packages. For Indian buyers, the current market has a lot of hyper-exclusive models with power outputs exceeding 200 bhp and price tags easily surpassing the ₹70 lakh mark. These motorcycles are meant for those riders who want uncompromised power and bespoke craftsmanship as much as road dominance.

Also Read: Best Driver's Cars You Can Buy In India Under Rs. 1 Crore

Ducati Panigale V4 R

Price: Rs. 84.99 Lakh

Ducati Panigale V4 R carandbike most expensive bike 2026 1

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is the most expensive motorcycle currently available in India. It's a high-end CBU sports bike that brings Ducati’s racing DNA to the Indian market. The V4 R has a highly advanced suspension system and a lightweight frame carefully designed to offer top performance on the track and for the street. It runs on a 998 cc engine with several upgrades to generate more performance than the standard Panigale V4. Ducatis are known for their styling and aerodynamics, and are designed for motorcyclists who want razor-sharp handling and high power delivery.

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide

Price: Rs. 67.36 Lakh

Harley Davidson CVO Road Glide carandbike most expensive bike 2026 2

Harley-Davidson is an iconic American brand with massive recall in India, and the CVO line represents its highest level of factory customisation in the product portfolio. This grand tourer is powered by a large 1.9-litre engine that pushes out 115 bhp. It offers a relaxed laid back riding position, wide seats, and a prominent front fairing that deflect the wind away from the rider effectively. While it is heavy to handle in tight city traffic, it is best enjoyed on wide open highways where its weight translates into high-speed stability.

BMW M 1000 RR

Price: Rs. 55.00 Lakh

BMW M 1000 RR carandbike most expensive bike 2026 3

The BMW M 1000 RR brings serious track performance to public roads. This motorcycle is a champion on the track and is built with the intention to set quick lap times, but it also gets road-legal equipment like mirrors, LED headlights, tail lights, etc. It uses a 999 cc engine and features aggressive styling with winglets to keep the front wheel firmly planted under hard acceleration. BMW has reduced the weight everywhere possible, so the bike feels incredibly light and responsive when you lean into a corner.

Honda Gold Wing Tour

Price: Rs. 43.12 Lakh

honda gold wing 50th anniversary edition launched in india 3 853c173446

The Honda Gold Wing Tour is another real favourite among those Indian riders who love cruising around the countryside on a grand tour. It features a refined 1.8-litre, six-cylinder engine that delivers 124 bhp. Unlike traditional cruisers, this motorcycle features a highly advanced seven-speed automatic transmission, which makes long trips a lot less tiring. The ride quality is excellent over long distances, and the suspension absorbs bumps on uneven roads easily.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Price: Rs. 20.79 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10 R

When India began to follow strict BS6 emission norms, several superbikes like the Yamaha YZF-R1M and Suzuki GSX-100 were discontinued from the market since their engines couldn’t meet the new standards. Kawasaki cleverly updated the ZX-10R so that it could remain. While most European rivals are usually imported, this 998 cc bike is locally assembled in the country. It offers many unique features like launch control, intelligent cornering management, etc., for performance and handling.

Also Read: Fastest Cars in the World 2026

Quick Comparison Table

MotorcycleEngine CapacityCategoryEx-Showroom Price
Ducati Panigale V4 R998 ccRoad-Legal SuperbikeRs. 84.99 Lakh
Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide1982.83 ccLuxury Grand TourerRs. 67.36 Lakh
BMW M 1000 RR999 ccRoad-Legal SuperbikeRs. 55.00 Lakh
Honda Gold Wing Tour1833 ccLuxury Grand TourerRs. 43.12 Lakh
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R998 ccRoad-Legal SuperbikeRs. 20.79 Lakh

There's More to the Riches of the Premium Motorcycle World

Along with these five top-of-the-line bikes, the Indian premium motorcycle market has a whole lot of other pricey machines in its fleet. For example, Ducati also offers the Superleggera V4 and the Panigale V4 Lamborghini, but note that these are of very limited units. Picking up one will not be easy, since they are mostly spoken soon after their official launch.

Also Read: Top 5 Most Expensive Electric Scooters On Sale In India

Besides, Harley-Davidson's CVO Road Glide is not the only option from the brand. The American motorcycle manufacturer also offers the CVO Street Glide from Rs. 63.03 lakh, imported via the CBU route to India. Meanwhile, two other exquisite offerings from Europe stand out, i.e., the BMW S1000RR and the Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory, both performance-focused machines costing Rs. 23.25 lakh and Rs. 33.40 lakh, respectively.

All in all, depending on how you plan on using your bike, you can find some seriously fast machines in the Indian market, and test your skills at it.

# Most Expensive Motorcycles# expensive motorcycles# Ducati Panigale V4 R# Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide# BMW M 1000 RR# Honda Gold Wing Tour# Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R# Bikes# carandbike daily# Two Wheelers

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