Best 7-Seater Family Cars In India For Long Road Trips

The Indian car market is indeed unique. In our country buyers want the maximum value out of their vehicles. They should not be expensive yet have a lot of features, they should have 7 seats and still offer decent boot space and finally they should provide a comfortable ride to the whole family yet are easy to maintain. Specially if you’re planning a long road trip with your near and dear ones, you want all of the above mentioned attributes in one car. Lets take a look at some of the options you can consider across different segments.

Toyota Innova Hycross - Rs. 19.53 lakh - Rs. 32.95 lakh, ex-showroom

Possibly the best family mover in the country if you’re not strictly looking at affordability. The transition from Crysta to Hycross has resulted in a car that is even more reliable, comfortable and premium. All rows in the Hycross offer decent space and even the last row can accommodate 3 passengers. It also comes with a separate climate zone for the second row as well as ottoman seats for extra comfort. The presence of a strong hybrid system also means that the MPV doesn’t burn a big hole in your pocket when it comes to running costs and yes the reliability of Toyota brand also helps swing the buyers towards its showrooms.

Also Read: Top Cars In India with Most Comfortable Rear Seats Under Rs 15 lakh



Mahindra XUV7XO - Rs. 13.66 lakh - Rs. 25.07 lakh, ex-showroom

Probably the closest to Innova Hycross when it comes to comfort and gets some additional features as well to make it even more premium. The 2026 facelift has also ensured that the Mahindra 7XO with its improved suspension provides a significantly more planted drive than earlier, ensuring good levels of comfort for its occupants. The fit and finish is nice too and the 7XO feels every bit a moden car with its tech and modern day features. Choose Petrol, Diesel, Auto or Manual whatever drivetrain you want depending on your requirements. The SUV now also has an electric sibling in the form of XEV 9S, which gets almost all the features the ICE model come with.

Tata Safari - Rs. 13.29 lakh - Rs. 26.39 lakh, ex-showroom

The Tata Safari is another worthy contender if you do frequent long distance trips with your family. The SUV looks muscular from the outside and sophisticated from inside. Its a well designed and capable car that takes forward the legacy of the icon after which is named in a positive way. The seats are big and of good quality giving a premium feel though ergonomics can get better at certain places. The third row is not as spacious as some of its rivals so its better to have the kids seated there. Tata Motors recently added a Petrol engine to the Safari lineup making it even more versatile.

Also Read: Best Hatchbacks For City Driving In India

Kia Carens Clavis - Rs. 10.45 lakh - Rs. 24.78 lakh, ex-showroom

One more 7-seater car that comes with Petrol, Diesel and electric options. The Kia Carens Clavis may not be as big or roomy as the cars mentioned above but it makes up for that with some premium features and famed Korean levels of fit and finish. Once inside you feel like you’re sitting in a more premium MPV with some high quality materials used. When compared to the 7XO and Hycross, the Clavis gets smaller capacity engines but there is enough power and grunt in them to carry the weight of 6-7 occupants. The electric version also comes with some exclusive features like a 250 V socket in second row and V2L capability.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga/XL6 - Rs. 8.80 lakh - Rs. 14.48 lakh, ex-showroom

Another MPV that has been a proven people’s mover for more than the decade, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ticks all the boxes when it comes to practicality, affordability and ease of ownership. Yes, it doesn’t qualify to be a drivers car but comes with all the essential features you need on a long road trip. You can’t go wrong with this one be it Ertiga with a second row bench seat or its sibling the XL that gets captain seats. However, the MPVs are now begging for some much needed upgrades as the current models have been on sale for a long time. Design and feature enhancements will certainly make them more appealing for the buyer.



