Top Cars In India with Most Comfortable Rear Seats Under Rs 15 lakh

For many Indian buyers, rear-seat comfort remains a vital consideration, whether it's for family use, long-distance travel or simply being chauffeured around. While SUVs dominate sales charts today, sedans and MPVs still have a clear advantage when it comes to rear-seat space and comfort. Here's a look at five cars under Rs 15 lakh that offer some of the best back-seat experiences on sale today.

Honda City

The Honda City has long been considered one of the benchmarks for rear-seat comfort in the midsize sedan segment, and the recently updated 2026 model continues that tradition. Honda says it has made further improvements to rear-seat comfort, but even before the update, the City stood out for its generous legroom, supportive seat cushioning and well-judged seat angle. Prices start at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

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MG Windsor EV

If rear-seat comfort is your top priority, the MG Windsor EV deserves serious consideration. Its tall, MPV-like proportions free up a surprising amount of cabin space, while the standout feature is the rear seat's ability to recline up to 135 degrees. Combined with the flat floor and airy cabin, it offers an experience that feels more lounge-like than what you'd typically expect from a compact EV. Prices start at Rs 14.09 lakh, while the BaaS option lowers the vehicle price to Rs 9.99 lakh (both ex-showroom).

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Hyundai Verna

The latest-generation Hyundai Verna isn't just a driver's car. It also offers one of the roomiest cabins in its segment. The long wheelbase translates into ample legroom, and there's enough space for occupants to sit comfortably in all chairs. Hyundai has also paid attention to seat cushioning and under-thigh support, making the Verna particularly comfortable on long runs. Prices begin at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Maruti Suzuki XL6

The XL6 approaches rear-seat comfort differently. Instead of a conventional bench seat, it offers captain's seats in the second row as standard. Getting in and out is easy, there's plenty of room to stretch out, and the elevated seating position offers a commanding view outside. Prices start at Rs 11.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Kia Carens Clavis

The Kia Carens Clavis combines the practicality of an MPV with the comfort expected from a family tourer. The second-row seats offer generous legroom and headroom, especially when slid fully rearward. Whether used as a six-seater or seven-seater, the Clavis provides enough space for adults to travel comfortably over long distances. Prices start at Rs 12.23 lakh (ex-showroom).