What Happens If Someone Else Is Driving Your Car During an Accident?
- Car insurance generally covers the vehicle, not just the owner driving it
- The driver must have a valid licence and follow all policy conditions
- The car owner may still lose the No Claim Bonus and face higher renewal premiums
Lending your car to a friend, a family member, or even a colleague is fairly common. Most people don't think twice before handing over the keys. But if that person gets into an accident, things can become confusing very quickly.
Will your insurance still work? Who pays for the repairs? Can you get into legal trouble even though you weren't driving? The answer depends on who was driving, whether they had your permission and whether they were following the law.
Also Read: What Happens If a Used Car Has an Active Loan Against It?
Car Insurance Usually Covers the Vehicle, Not Just the Driver
One of the biggest misconceptions is that insurance belongs to the person driving the car. In reality, motor insurance is linked to the vehicle. If someone is driving your car with your permission and all policy conditions are met, your insurance policy can still cover the claim.
This is called permissive use, which simply means you willingly allowed someone else to drive your car. However, permission alone does not guarantee that your claim will be approved.
Three Things That Must Be True for Insurance to Work
Before approving a claim, the insurance company will check a few important things.
The Driver Must Have a Valid Driving Licence
The person driving your car must hold a valid licence for that type of vehicle. If they have an expired licence, a suspended licence or no licence at all, the insurance company may reject the own-damage claim. As the owner, you could also face legal action for knowingly allowing an unlicensed person to drive your vehicle.
The Driver Must Not Be Under the Influence
If the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident, the insurer can reject the own-damage claim. In that case, the repair costs may have to be paid out of your own pocket.
The Car Must Be Used for the Right Purpose
A private car insured for personal use cannot be used for commercial activities such as carrying passengers for hire or delivery work unless the policy allows it. If the accident happens while the vehicle is being used outside the terms of the policy, the insurer can reject the claim.
Even If the Claim Is Approved, You May Still Lose Money
Many people assume that once insurance pays for the repairs, the matter is over. But as the car owner, you may still have to deal with a few financial consequences.
You Could Lose Your No Claim Bonus (NCB)
If a claim is made under your policy, your accumulated No Claim Bonus is usually lost. That means your next insurance renewal could cost more, even if you were not driving the car during the accident.
You Still Pay the Deductible
Every insurance claim comes with a compulsory deductible. If you've also chosen a deductible to reduce your premium, you will have to pay that amount as well before the claim is settled.
Future Premiums May Increase
If you make a claim, your insurance premium could increase when it's time to renew your policy.
Who Is Responsible If Someone Else Crashes Your Car?
The outcome depends on who was driving and whether they met the insurance requirements.
|Situation
|Own Damage Claim
|What Happens to the Owner?
|Friend with permission and a valid licence
|Usually approved
|May lose NCB and pay deductibles
|Friend without a valid licence
|Usually rejected
|May have to pay repair costs and face legal action
|Driver under the influence
|Usually rejected
|Owner may have to bear repair costs
|Car used for commercial purposes without proper cover
|Usually rejected
|Claim may be denied
|Car taken without permission
|Depends on FIR and investigation
|Liability may change if unauthorised use is established
What If Someone Gets Injured?
Things become much more serious if the accident causes injuries, death or damage to someone else's property. Third-party insurance is mandatory for every vehicle in India and is meant to compensate victims.
But if the person driving your car broke the law, such as driving without a licence or under the influence, the insurer may later recover the compensation from the vehicle owner after settling the victim's claim.
What If Someone Takes Your Car Without Permission?
If someone takes your car without your knowledge and crashes it, the situation is different. To prove that you did not allow them to drive the vehicle, you should report the incident to the police as soon as possible.
Without an official complaint, it may be difficult to show that the vehicle was taken without your consent, which can complicate both insurance claims and legal proceedings.
Should You Think Twice Before Lending Your Car?
Helping a friend or family member by lending your car is not a problem in itself. But before handing over the keys, make sure the person has a valid driving licence, is fit to drive and understands that they are responsible for following traffic laws.
Things to Remember Before Letting Someone Drive Your Car
If someone else is driving your car with your permission, your insurance can still cover the accident if all policy conditions are met. But that does not mean you're completely unaffected.
As the vehicle owner, you could lose your No Claim Bonus, pay deductibles and even face legal issues if the driver was not legally allowed to drive. Before lending your car, remember that you're not just trusting someone with your keys. You're also trusting them with your insurance, your vehicle and, in some situations, your legal responsibility.
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