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Royal Enfield Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh Edition Announced

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Apr 27, 2026, 08:59 PM
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Royal Enfield Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh Edition Announced
Key Highlights
  • Scheduled from September 4–6, 2026 in Leh, Ladakh.
  • Registrations open from May 1 via official website.
  • Includes motorcycling, overlanding, kayaking, climbing and more.

Royal Enfield has announced the Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh Edition, a three-day adventure-focused gathering set to take place in Leh. Scheduled from September 4 to 6 in 2026, the event aims to bring together riders, climbers, and outdoor enthusiasts under one roof for a shared experience in the Himalayas. Registrations for the event will open on May 1, 2026, via Royal Enfield’s official website.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Crosses 6 Lakh Sales In 5 Years

Royal Enfield Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh carandbike 1

Set at an altitude of 11,480 feet, the festival is designed as an immersive outdoor experience, blending multiple adventure disciplines. Participants can expect a mix of expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and curated challenges across activities like motorcycling, overlanding, cycling, kayaking, bouldering, and mountaineering. The idea is not just to celebrate motorcycling culture, but also to create a broader adventure ecosystem that appeals to both riders and non-riders alike.

Also Read: 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Will Come With Updated Side Stand

Royal Enfield Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh carandbike 3

Motorcycling remains at the core of the experience, with dedicated navigation and skill-based challenges. The navigation tasks will see riders set off in groups with only a map, relying on printed directions to find their way—adding a layer of real-world adventure. Skill challenges, on the other hand, will feature specially designed stages aimed at testing a rider’s control and confidence in tricky terrain, staying true to the Himalayan riding ethos.

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