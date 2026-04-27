Royal Enfield Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh Edition Announced

Royal Enfield has announced the Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh Edition, a three-day adventure-focused gathering set to take place in Leh. Scheduled from September 4 to 6 in 2026, the event aims to bring together riders, climbers, and outdoor enthusiasts under one roof for a shared experience in the Himalayas. Registrations for the event will open on May 1, 2026, via Royal Enfield’s official website.

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Set at an altitude of 11,480 feet, the festival is designed as an immersive outdoor experience, blending multiple adventure disciplines. Participants can expect a mix of expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and curated challenges across activities like motorcycling, overlanding, cycling, kayaking, bouldering, and mountaineering. The idea is not just to celebrate motorcycling culture, but also to create a broader adventure ecosystem that appeals to both riders and non-riders alike.

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Motorcycling remains at the core of the experience, with dedicated navigation and skill-based challenges. The navigation tasks will see riders set off in groups with only a map, relying on printed directions to find their way—adding a layer of real-world adventure. Skill challenges, on the other hand, will feature specially designed stages aimed at testing a rider’s control and confidence in tricky terrain, staying true to the Himalayan riding ethos.