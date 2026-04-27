Honda City Facelift, ZR-V India Launch On May 22

Honda Cars India will launch the facelifted City and the all-new ZR-V SUV on May 22, 2026. While the City will receive its second facelift in the current fifth generation, the ZR-V will mark the arrival of a new nameplate in India. It will be brought in as a completely built unit (CBU) and is expected to sit at the more premium end of Honda’s lineup.

Honda ZR-V

Globally, the ZR-V is positioned between the HR-V and CR-V. Up front, it features slim LED headlamps paired with a large gloss black grille. Towards the rear, it gets horizontally laid-out tail-lamps integrated into the tailgate. In terms of size, the ZR-V measures 4,568 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,657 mm.

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Inside, it gets a free-standing 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, while other features of interest include a head-up display, wireless charging, and a powered tailgate. Boot capacity is rated to be 370 litres with the second row in place.

On the safety front, the ZR-V comes equipped with Honda’s Sensing suite, which includes features such as collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

The ZR-V is offered globally with Honda’s e:HEV hybrid system. This combines a 2.0-litre petrol engine with two electric motors to produce 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The system can switch between electric, hybrid and engine drive modes.

Honda City Facelift

As for the City, this will be the second update to the current fifth-generation model, which first received a facelift in 2023. This time around, the changes on the outside are expected to be restrained, likely limited to tweaks to elements such as the headlights, tail-lamps, bumpers and alloy wheels.

The bigger focus is expected to be on the inside. Expected additions include a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, a larger infotainment system, and a fully digital instrument cluster, among others.

On the powertrain front, no major changes are anticipated. The City facelift will retain the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine, offered with both a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic.

Prices for the current model range between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 16.07 lakh, while the Hybrid version is priced at Rs 20 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Expect the facelift to command a slight premium over this.

