New Oben Electric Bike Teased Ahead of Launch

Oben Electric has teased its upcoming electric motorcycle, which will be launched on April 30, 2026. The new Oben electric bike will be the fourth model in the company’s portfolio and is expected to be a little different from its current offerings – with more premium design and features. Oben has teased its new motorcycle on social media with the phrase, “Unleash the Bold” hinting at what could be a slightly premium product.

Also Read: Oben Rorr EZ Sigma Launched at Rs. 1.27 Lakh

The company has not released any details of the new electric motorcycle yet, and full features, specifications, price and other additional information will be announced on April 30, 2026. Currently, Oben Electric has three models – the Oben Rorr, Oben Rorr EZ and Oben Rorr Sigma. As the teaser suggests, the new electric bike is expected to take a bold new direction for the company’s product line-up.

The teaser video gives a short glimpse of the headlight design of the new bike, with a LED DRL with a projector headlamp below it. This design is slightly different from the brand’s current offerings which feature round, neo-retro headlamp designs. The new bike is likely to be positioned as a premium model in the company’s line-up, possibly offering more performance and range, as well as sportier handling and dynamics.