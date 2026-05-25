Traffic Fines In India 2026: Complete Updated List Of Challans And Penalties

Traffic fines in India have become significantly stricter over the last few years, but what has changed most in 2026 is enforcement. Many cities now use AI-enabled traffic cameras, automatic number plate recognition systems, and integrated transport databases to issue challans digitally, often without a traffic officer physically stopping the vehicle.

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Violations like overspeeding, jumping signals, riding without helmets, using mobile phones while driving, and wrong-side driving are now commonly detected automatically. Here is a practical breakdown of the latest major traffic fines drivers and riders should know in 2026.

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Updated List of Major Traffic Fines in India (2026)

Actual penalties may vary depending on the state and local enforcement rules.

Traffic Violation Penalty (Approx.) Driving without a licence Rs. 5,000 Driving without insurance Rs. ₹2,000 and/or 3 months prison, community service

Second-time offence: ₹4,000 Drunk driving Rs. 10,000 and/or jail Overspeeding Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000 Riding without a helmet Rs. 1,000 and license suspension Not wearing a seatbelt Rs. 1,000 Using a mobile phone while driving Rs. 5,000 Dangerous or rash driving Rs. 5,000 Triple riding on two-wheelers Rs. 1,000 Jumping a red light Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000 Wrong-side driving Rs. 500 to Rs. 5,000 (Varies by state and severity) Driving without a PUC certificate Rs. 10,000 Driving without RC Rs. 5,000 Illegal parking Rs. 500 to Rs. 5,000 (Varies by state)

Violations That Now Attract the Most Attention

Helmet and Seatbelt Violations

Many urban junctions now automatically detect helmet and seatbelt violations through AI cameras. In some states, repeated offences may also lead to temporary licence suspension.

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Mobile Phone Usage While Driving

Using a phone while driving now attracts one of the highest commonly issued challans. AI cameras in several cities can now detect drivers using phones during traffic stops and slow-moving traffic.

Wrong-Side Driving

Wrong-side driving continues to be one of the biggest enforcement priorities because of its role in severe urban accidents. Repeat offences can sometimes lead to court action or vehicle impounding.

Drunk Driving

Drunk driving remains one of the strictest offences under the Motor Vehicles Act, with possible penalties including fines, licence suspension, imprisonment, or vehicle seizure.

The Problem With Unpaid Challans

Pending challans are now directly linked with digital transport systems in many states. Unpaid fines can sometimes create issues during:

RC transfer and resale

Vehicle fitness renewal

Commercial permit renewals

Legal verification checks

That is why regularly checking pending e-challans has become increasingly important for vehicle owners.

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Smarter Surveillance, Stricter Penalties

Traffic enforcement in India is no longer limited to manual checks at road junctions. With AI cameras and automated challan systems becoming more common, even smaller violations are now easier to detect. In 2026, understanding current traffic penalties is less about avoiding fines and more about avoiding larger complications involving licences, insurance, and legal records later on.