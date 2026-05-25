Traffic Fines In India 2026: Complete Updated List Of Challans And Penalties
- AI traffic cameras now automatically detect many common violations
- Repeat offences can lead to licence suspension or vehicle seizure
- E-challans are now linked with RC and driving licence databases
Traffic fines in India have become significantly stricter over the last few years, but what has changed most in 2026 is enforcement. Many cities now use AI-enabled traffic cameras, automatic number plate recognition systems, and integrated transport databases to issue challans digitally, often without a traffic officer physically stopping the vehicle.
Also Read: Step-by-Step Guide To RC Transfer And RTO Paperwork For Pre-Owned Vehicles In India
Violations like overspeeding, jumping signals, riding without helmets, using mobile phones while driving, and wrong-side driving are now commonly detected automatically. Here is a practical breakdown of the latest major traffic fines drivers and riders should know in 2026.
Also Read: End-of-Life Vehicle Rules In India: What Happens To Old Diesel And Petrol Cars?
Updated List of Major Traffic Fines in India (2026)
Actual penalties may vary depending on the state and local enforcement rules.
|Traffic Violation
|Penalty (Approx.)
|Driving without a licence
|Rs. 5,000
|Driving without insurance
Rs. ₹2,000 and/or 3 months prison, community service
Second-time offence: ₹4,000
|Drunk driving
|Rs. 10,000 and/or jail
|Overspeeding
|Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000
|Riding without a helmet
|Rs. 1,000 and license suspension
|Not wearing a seatbelt
|Rs. 1,000
|Using a mobile phone while driving
|Rs. 5,000
|Dangerous or rash driving
|Rs. 5,000
|Triple riding on two-wheelers
|Rs. 1,000
|Jumping a red light
|Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000
|Wrong-side driving
|Rs. 500 to Rs. 5,000 (Varies by state and severity)
|Driving without a PUC certificate
|Rs. 10,000
|Driving without RC
|Rs. 5,000
|Illegal parking
|Rs. 500 to Rs. 5,000 (Varies by state)
Violations That Now Attract the Most Attention
Helmet and Seatbelt Violations
Many urban junctions now automatically detect helmet and seatbelt violations through AI cameras. In some states, repeated offences may also lead to temporary licence suspension.
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Mobile Phone Usage While Driving
Using a phone while driving now attracts one of the highest commonly issued challans. AI cameras in several cities can now detect drivers using phones during traffic stops and slow-moving traffic.
Wrong-Side Driving
Wrong-side driving continues to be one of the biggest enforcement priorities because of its role in severe urban accidents. Repeat offences can sometimes lead to court action or vehicle impounding.
Drunk Driving
Drunk driving remains one of the strictest offences under the Motor Vehicles Act, with possible penalties including fines, licence suspension, imprisonment, or vehicle seizure.
The Problem With Unpaid Challans
Pending challans are now directly linked with digital transport systems in many states. Unpaid fines can sometimes create issues during:
- RC transfer and resale
- Vehicle fitness renewal
- Commercial permit renewals
- Legal verification checks
That is why regularly checking pending e-challans has become increasingly important for vehicle owners.
Also Read: Why Helmet Certifications Matter: DOT vs ECE vs ISI Explained for Indian Riders
Smarter Surveillance, Stricter Penalties
Traffic enforcement in India is no longer limited to manual checks at road junctions. With AI cameras and automated challan systems becoming more common, even smaller violations are now easier to detect. In 2026, understanding current traffic penalties is less about avoiding fines and more about avoiding larger complications involving licences, insurance, and legal records later on.
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