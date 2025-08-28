HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
TVS Ntorq 160 India Launch On September 4 TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: In Pictures 2025 BMW X5 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1 Crore; Prices Hiked By Rs 2.5 LakhVinFast To Launch VF7 And VF6 Electric SUVs In India On September 6TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 ReviewIndian Scout Lineup launched | Prices Start @12.99 lakh | Details | Walkaround2025 Renault Kiger Launched: Design, Features & Prices revealed
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVCitroen Basalt XAudi Q6 E-TronVinFast VF9
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
VIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP

5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: In Pictures

The Orbiter is TVS’s entry-level scooter, which sits below the iQube in the lineup.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS Orbiter launched in India
  • Gets a 3.1 kWh battery pack; 158 km claimed range
  • Rides on 14-inch front wheel and 12-inch rear wheel

TVS Motor Company has launched the all-new Orbiter electric scooter in India, priced at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including subsidy). The Orbiter is positioned as the brand’s most affordable electric scooter and sits below the iQube in the lineup. The Orbiter takes a more utility-oriented approach in terms of design and features. 

 

Also Read: TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel

 

The Orbiter is offered in a single variant featuring a 3.1 kWh battery and a claimed IDC range of up to 158 km. 

TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched at rs 1 lakh gets cruise control 14 inch front wheel 158 km idc range carandbike 1

The hub-mounted BLDC motor delivers a peak power output of 2.5 kW (3.3 bhp). 

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter 4

The scooter has two ride modes: Eco and City, while it goes from 0-40 kmph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 68 kmph. 

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter 2

As for the design, the Orbiter features a boxy, minimalist look. A single large body panel extends from the front apron to the tail.  
 TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter 5
 

At the front, it gets an LED headlight positioned above the apron, with an LED light strip running across the width of the front fascia. 

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter

Six colour options are available: Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper. 

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter 3

The Orbiter rolls on 14-inch front wheels and a 12-inch rear wheel, while braking duties are handled by drum brakes at both ends. 

TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched at rs 1 lakh gets cruise control 14 inch front wheel 158 km idc range carandbike 7

Ground clearance is rated to be 169 mm, and the scooter weighs 112 kg. 

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter 6

TVS states that the Orbiter has an 845 mm long seat and a 290 mm straight-line flat footboard.
 TVS Orbiter
There’s a small storage space integrated into the back of the front apron, along with 34 litres of underseat storage, which the company says can accommodate two helmets. 

TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched at rs 1 lakh gets cruise control 14 inch front wheel 158 km idc range carandbike 6

The Orbiter is equipped with a 5.5-inch colour LCD, which supports smartphone connectivity. 

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter 7

Connected features include crash and fall alerts, anti-theft notifications, geo-fencing, time-fencing, incoming call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and support for over-the-air (OTA) updates. 

# TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter# TVS Orbiter# TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Pictures# TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Images# Orbiter Electric Scooter Pictures# Orbiter Electric Scooter Image gallery# Orbiter Scooter Pictures# TVS Electric scooter# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Orbiter is TVS' second offering in the affordable scooter segment after the iQube, but takes a more utilitarian approach to mass electric mobility.
    TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel
  • TVS’s new electric scooter, the Orbiter, is expected to be positioned below the currently-on-sale iQube
    TVS Orbiter Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The new scooter is likely to be based on the TVS scooter design patents that had surfaced a few months back.
    New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter
  • New boxy-looking scooter features a utilitarian design with large wheels and a flat seat.
    New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?
  • The TVS X launched at Rs. 2.50 lakh is the most expensive electric scooter on sale in India right now. What’s so special about it? Here’s everything you need to know about the TVS X electric scooter.
    TVS X Electric Scooter: All You Need To Know

Latest News

  • At the onset of festive season, Indian car market will be flooded with many new cars including a few EVs
    September Bonanza For Car Buyers: Six New Launches Coming
  • Once launched, the Ntorq 160 will be TVS’s first 160 offering in the category.
    TVS Ntorq 160 India Launch On September 4
  • The Orbiter is TVS’s entry-level scooter, which sits below the iQube in the lineup.
    TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: In Pictures
  • With this update, the SUV gets a few feature additions, which has resulted in a price hike
    2025 BMW X5 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1 Crore; Prices Hiked By Rs 2.5 Lakh
  • VinFast is set to debut in India with the launch of the VF7 and VF6. Here’s what to expect from the Vietnamese EV maker’s big India entry.
    VinFast To Launch VF7 And VF6 Electric SUVs In India On September 6
  • The Orbiter is TVS' second offering in the affordable scooter segment after the iQube, but takes a more utilitarian approach to mass electric mobility.
    TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel
  • The scheme is currently available for the Lexus ES, NX, and RX models.
    Lexus India Rolls Out New ‘Smart Ownership’ Assured Buyback Programme
  • It isn’t a station wagon anymore, but the new XC70 is a full-fat SUV with a plug-in hybrid offering a whopping 200km EV range, fast charging in 23 minutes, and premium Scandinavian design.
    Volvo Unveils New XC70 Plug-In Hybrid With 200kms EV Range
  • TVS’s new electric scooter, the Orbiter, is expected to be positioned below the currently-on-sale iQube
    TVS Orbiter Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The T-Roc, in its second generation, has grown in size and will get strong hybrid powertrain options later.
    Second-Gen Volkswagen T-Roc Unveiled

Popular TVS Models