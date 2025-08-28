TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: In Pictures

TVS Motor Company has launched the all-new Orbiter electric scooter in India, priced at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including subsidy). The Orbiter is positioned as the brand’s most affordable electric scooter and sits below the iQube in the lineup. The Orbiter takes a more utility-oriented approach in terms of design and features.

Also Read: TVS Orbiter E-Scooter Launched At Rs 1 Lakh: Gets Up To 158 KM IDC Range; 14-Inch Front Wheel

The Orbiter is offered in a single variant featuring a 3.1 kWh battery and a claimed IDC range of up to 158 km.

The hub-mounted BLDC motor delivers a peak power output of 2.5 kW (3.3 bhp).

The scooter has two ride modes: Eco and City, while it goes from 0-40 kmph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 68 kmph.

As for the design, the Orbiter features a boxy, minimalist look. A single large body panel extends from the front apron to the tail.





At the front, it gets an LED headlight positioned above the apron, with an LED light strip running across the width of the front fascia.

Six colour options are available: Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper.

The Orbiter rolls on 14-inch front wheels and a 12-inch rear wheel, while braking duties are handled by drum brakes at both ends.

Ground clearance is rated to be 169 mm, and the scooter weighs 112 kg.

TVS states that the Orbiter has an 845 mm long seat and a 290 mm straight-line flat footboard.



There’s a small storage space integrated into the back of the front apron, along with 34 litres of underseat storage, which the company says can accommodate two helmets.

The Orbiter is equipped with a 5.5-inch colour LCD, which supports smartphone connectivity.

Connected features include crash and fall alerts, anti-theft notifications, geo-fencing, time-fencing, incoming call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and support for over-the-air (OTA) updates.