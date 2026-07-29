Pre-Owned Electric Car Checklist: Why an OBD Scan is a Must Before Purchase?

Inspecting an engine-powered second-hand car before buying is a much known process. You would pull out the dipstick to check the engine oil, listen closely to a running engine for any weird timing belt rattles or other sounds, check the chassis for rust and finish with a test drive to check the mechanicals. However, the same isn’t the case when stepping into the used electric vehicle market in India. The checklist that most mechanics follow does not apply here. An EV has no engine, no gearbox, and no exhaust or fuel system to inspect. Instead, nearly half of the car's entire value is locked inside a sealed metal box bolted under the floorboard, the high-voltage battery pack.

And that is exactly the reason why you must never sign the RTO Form 29 and 30 transfer papers based on a general inspection and test drive around the block. What you need a solid digital proof of the battery’s health and condition, and the only way to get that is by getting an OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) scan.

Why Traditional Test Drives Tell You Nothing About an EV?

When a combustion engine starts giving trouble, it gives you plenty of warnings. It sputters, emits smoke, longer cranks or hesitates when you gas it. A degraded EV battery does none of these things. Even if a battery has permanently lost 30 per cent of its original capacity, the electric motor will continue to deliver instant, silent torque. The car will feel incredibly smooth, fast, and completely normal during a short five-kilometre test drive.

In an EV, you cannot trust the range shown on the dashboard either. EV owners are known to mock this stat as the 'Guess-O-Meter' because it constantly recalculates the remaining distance based on driving behaviour. A smart seller, if wanting to, can drive the car at an agonisingly slow 30 km/h with the air conditioning turned off for a few days before the sale. It tricks the vehicle's computer into displaying an artificially high range on the screen, making the battery look much healthier than it is.

The only way to bypass these dashboard tricks and pull the raw truth directly from the car's internal brain is by plugging a diagnostic scanner into the OBD2 port, which is usually located right under the steering wheel.

What Exactly Does an OBD Scan Reveal?

When a technician fits an EV-compatible scanner into the port, it matches directly with the car's Battery Management System (BMS). Then the system finds out every single aspect of the battery's life.

Also Read: The EV Resale Cliff: Why 3-Year-Old Electric Cars Are Losing Value Faster Than Petrol Cars

State of Health (SoH) Percentage

It is the absolute most important number you need to look for. Think of the SoH as the battery's true physical age, expressed as a percentage. A brand-new battery rolling out of the showroom sits at 100 per cent. If you are inspecting a three-year-old EV and the scan shows a SoH of 80-85 per cent, the battery is degrading at a normal, healthy rate.

However, if the scan shows a SoH of 75 per cent or lower, the battery has suffered heavy usage. Most major manufacturers in India set their official warranty replacement floor at 70 per cent. Buying a car sitting at 72 per cent SoH means you are inheriting a battery that is compromised and could require convincing the manufacturer for a warranty claim.

Also Read: EV vs Petrol Resale Value: Which Car Holds Its Price Better in India?

Cell Voltage Imbalance

An EV battery is not one massive battery block; it is made up of hundreds of individual lithium-ion cells wired together. A proper OBD scan will show the real-time voltage of every single cell. If one or two cells show a significant voltage difference, usually anything over 50 to 100 millivolts compared to the rest of the pack, there’s an issue here.

The BMS is programmed to limit the entire battery pack's performance to match the weakest cell to prevent thermal runaway. A high cell voltage imbalance means the car can suffer from sudden, unpredictable range drops (like jumping from 40 per cent charge suddenly down to 10 per cent) and might struggle to accept fast charging.

Charging History and Thermal Abuse

The scanner will also reveal exactly how the previous owner has treated the car. It counts the total number of charge cycles and shows the ratio of slow AC home charging versus DC fast charging. Frequent DC fast charging pushes massive amounts of current into the pack and generates excessive heat, which accelerates cell degradation over the years. If the OBD data shows the car was heavily fast-charged or frequently run down to zero per cent before being plugged in, the battery chemistry has likely been stressed far beyond normal daily use.

How to Get an OBD Scan Done Before Buying

Getting your hands on this diagnostic data is quite simple now-a-days, and you have two main ways to carry it out before finalising any deal.

Visit an Authorised Service Centre

The safest and most reliable route, especially for high-value purchases, is visiting the service centre. Whether you are buying a used Tata Nexon EV, an MG ZS EV, a Hyundai Ioniq 5, a Kia EV9, or any premium EV, tell the seller you want to take the car to the brand’s official service centre for a paid general inspection.

The service centre will plug in their OEM-level diagnostic laptop and generate a detailed battery health report for a fee. This report will clearly state the SoH, any stored BMS fault codes, and crucially, whether the 8-year/1.6 lakh kilometre battery warranty is still active and valid. If the previous owner skipped mandatory services, the warranty might be voided, and the service centre will confirm this for you.

Also Read: What Happens to an EV After the Battery Warranty Expires?



Use a Third-Party Scanner and App

If visiting a service centre is not possible, you can pull the data yourself using a favoured OBD2 dongle that is Bluetooth enabled. Traditional scanners meant for petrol/diesel cars will not work here, as they cannot read EV-specific protocols. You need an advanced dongle that connects with specialised smartphone apps. These platforms have custom parameter IDs built-in for popular Indian EV cars. You plug the dongle in, connect your phone via Bluetooth, and open the battery diagnostic menu to read the SoH and cell voltages.

Issues That Should Make You Walk Away Immediately

When buying a used EV, you must be careful about battery health. If you encounter any of the following situations during the scanning process, it is recommended to back out of the deal. better hand the keys back and cancel the deal.

The Seller Refuses the Scan: A seller or a used car dealer makes excuses to prevent you from taking the car to a service centre or plugging in a scanner. A genuine seller with a healthy car has absolutely nothing to hide. Resistance to a diagnostic check is the single loudest red flag in the used EV market.

Recently Cleared Fault Codes: If the OBD scanner shows that all diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) were erased just a few kilometres ago, the seller is likely trying to hide a recurring BMS error, an isolation fault, or a cooling system issue. A healthy car should have a long history of clean drive cycles.

SoH Below 80 Per Cent on a Younger Car: If a two-year-old vehicle already shows a State of Health dropping below 85 or 80 per cent, the previous owner did not take care of it. They likely compromised the battery with deep regular discharges or constantly parked it in extreme heat with a 100 per cent state of charge, accelerating the chemical degradation.

The pre-owned EV market in India has attractive deals for buyers who want to switch to electric driving without paying ex-showroom prices. But one must also keep in mind that the battery constitutes to the principal part of the vehicle’s value. Never let a shiny exterior, a premium cabin, or a smooth test drive rush your decision. Demand the OBD scan, verify the State of Health, and only sign those RTO transfer papers when the data proves the battery has a long, healthy life ahead of it.