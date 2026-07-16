What Happens to an EV After the Battery Warranty Expires?

When buying an electric car, one question comes up almost every time. "What happens after the battery warranty ends?" It's a fair concern because the battery is the most expensive part of an EV.

The good news is that an EV does not suddenly stop working once the warranty expires. Modern lithium-ion batteries are designed to last for many years after the warranty period. You'll usually notice a gradual drop in driving range rather than a sudden failure. Here's what actually happens.

What Does an EV Battery Warranty Cover?

Most EV manufacturers in India offer a battery warranty of around 8 years or 1,60,000 km, although this can vary depending on the model.

The warranty usually covers:

Manufacturing defects

Battery failure

Excessive battery degradation (generally below 70% battery health)

This does not mean the battery expires after eight years. It simply means the manufacturer is no longer responsible if problems appear after the warranty period.

The Battery Doesn't Suddenly Stop Working

This is probably the biggest myth around electric vehicles. An EV battery does not suddenly fail on the day the warranty ends.

Instead, it slowly loses some of its ability to store energy every year. For most owners, this happens gradually enough that they may not even notice it during daily driving.

For example:

A new EV offering around 400 km of range may still deliver 280-320 km after several years, depending on how it has been used and charged.

For many city users, that's still more than enough for everyday driving.

Will You Notice Any Difference?

In most cases, yes, but not a dramatic one. As the battery ages, you may notice:

Slightly lower driving range

Charging is taking a little longer in some situations

Battery percentage is dropping a bit faster than when the car was new

The car itself continues to drive normally. Performance, acceleration and day-to-day usability usually remain largely unchanged unless the battery develops a fault.

What If Something Goes Wrong After the Warranty Ends?

Years ago, a battery problem often meant replacing the entire battery pack. That is not always the case anymore. Some modern EV batteries are made up of several individual modules. If one module develops a fault, manufacturers or specialised EV repair centres may be able to replace only the affected section instead of changing the complete battery pack.

A full battery replacement can still run into several lakh rupees, depending on the vehicle. If you ever face this situation, it's best to check with your vehicle manufacturer for the recommended repair process and costs.

How Do You Know If the Battery Is Healthy?

If you plan to keep your EV for a long time, it's worth checking the battery's health during regular servicing.

Most manufacturers can check:

Battery State of Health (SoH)

Charging history

Individual battery cell performance

Battery Management System (BMS) data

This gives a much clearer picture than simply looking at the remaining range shown on the dashboard.

Does Battery Warranty Affect Resale Value?

Yes, but it is not the only factor. Many buyers feel more confident purchasing an EV that still has a battery warranty remaining. Once the warranty expires, resale value may reduce slightly because future buyers know they'll be responsible for any battery-related repairs.

That said, battery health matters more than the warranty itself. A well-maintained EV with good battery health can still attract buyers even after the warranty has ended.

Can You Make the Battery Last Longer?

Yes. A few simple habits can help slow battery degradation over time.

Charge with an AC home charger whenever possible.

Use DC fast charging mainly for long trips.

Avoid leaving the battery fully charged or empty for long periods.

Park in the shade during extremely hot weather whenever possible.

Follow the manufacturer's recommended service schedule.

These habits won't stop battery ageing completely, but they can help preserve battery health over the long term.

What Happens to the Battery at the End of Its Life?

Even when an EV battery is no longer suitable for driving, it usually isn't thrown away. Many older battery packs are reused for stationary energy storage, where they can store electricity for homes, offices or renewable energy systems.

Once they reach the end of their usable life, manufacturers send them for recycling, where valuable materials such as lithium, nickel and cobalt can be recovered and used in future batteries.

Should Battery Warranty Stop You From Buying an EV?

For most buyers, probably not. Modern EV batteries are designed to last well beyond their warranty period, and they usually lose capacity gradually rather than failing overnight. Even after the warranty ends, many owners continue using their EVs for several more years without major battery-related issues.

If you're planning to buy a used EV, focus on the battery's overall health instead of just checking whether the warranty is still active. A healthy battery, regular service history and proper maintenance are far more important than the warranty expiry date alone.