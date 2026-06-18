The EV Resale Cliff: Why 3-Year-Old Electric Cars Are Losing Value Faster Than Petrol Cars
- Many 3-year-old EVs currently retain less value than comparable petrol cars
- Battery health concerns continue to influence used EV prices
- Faster charging, longer range, and newer technology are making older EVs feel outdated sooner
Electric vehicles have become far more common on Indian roads over the last few years. Models such as the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400 helped introduce thousands of buyers to electric mobility.
However, a different story is now playing out in the used car market. While many petrol hatchbacks and compact SUVs continue to hold their value surprisingly well, several early-generation EVs are seeing significantly steeper depreciation. The reasons go far beyond battery replacement fears and reveal how quickly the EV market is evolving.
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EVs Are Experiencing a "Smartphone Effect"
A petrol car launched three years ago is often very similar to a new model sold today. The engine, performance and driving experience usually remain largely unchanged.
EVs are different. Battery technology, charging speeds, software, thermal management systems and driving range have improved rapidly in a short period. As a result, an EV that felt cutting-edge in 2023 may look less attractive compared to a newer model offering substantially more range and faster charging at a similar price. For many buyers, older EVs can feel more like ageing electronics than ageing cars.
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Petrol Cars Benefit From Familiarity
One reason petrol cars continue to hold their value well is predictability. A buyer looking at a used Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i20 or Tata Punch generally knows what to expect. The technology is familiar, service networks are widespread, and long-term ownership costs are relatively easy to estimate.
With used EVs, many buyers still have unanswered questions around battery health, charging habits and long-term performance. This uncertainty often translates into lower resale values.
3-Year Value Retention Comparison
The table below highlights the difference that is currently visible across parts of the used car market.
|Vehicle Type
|Example Models
|Typical Value Retention After 3 Years
|Petrol Hatchbacks & Compact SUVs
|Swift, Punch, i20
|70% - 75%
|Mass-Market EVs
|Nexon EV, ZS EV
|50% - 55%
Actual resale values vary depending on condition, mileage, location and demand.
Also Read: Top 7 Most Powerful Electric Cars In India Under Rs. 30 Lakh
Battery Health Remains the Biggest Question Mark
When buying a used petrol car, buyers can inspect service records, listen to the engine and assess wear and tear fairly easily.
A battery pack is different. The most expensive component in an EV is largely hidden from view. Unless buyers have access to detailed battery health reports, many assume the worst and negotiate aggressively.
Even though modern EV batteries are proving to be more durable than many expected, perception continues to influence resale prices.
New EV Prices Are Falling
Another factor working against older EVs is the falling cost of new technology.
Battery prices have reduced significantly over the past few years, allowing manufacturers to launch better-equipped EVs with longer range at increasingly competitive prices.
When a new EV becomes cheaper or offers much better specifications, older models often lose value more quickly in the used market.
The Battery Warranty Factor
Most manufacturers now offer battery warranties of up to 8 years. While this provides reassurance, second-hand buyers also look ahead.
A 3-year-old EV still has warranty coverage remaining, but future buyers know that every passing year brings the vehicle closer to the end of that protection period. This often affects resale negotiations.
The Hidden Opportunity for Used Car Buyers
Interestingly, the EV resale cliff is not necessarily bad news for everyone. For buyers, it creates an opportunity to purchase relatively modern electric cars at prices that would have been impossible just a few years ago.
Someone with predictable daily driving needs and access to charging can often find a well-maintained used EV for significantly less than its original purchase price while still benefiting from the remaining battery warranty.
Things to Check Before Buying a Used EV
A used EV can be a great value buy, but checking a few key details beforehand can help avoid expensive surprises later.
Battery Health Report
Request an official battery health or State of Health (SoH) report wherever possible.
Remaining Warranty
Check how much battery and vehicle warranty remains and whether it transfers to the next owner.
Charging History
A car that has primarily been charged using slower AC charging may be viewed more favourably than one that relied heavily on fast charging.
Software and Service Records
Ensure the vehicle has received all recommended software updates and scheduled maintenance.
What the EV Resale Market Is Really Telling Us
The faster depreciation seen in some electric cars is less about reliability and more about how quickly the technology is advancing. As charging infrastructure improves, battery health reporting becomes more transparent, and EV adoption grows, resale trends are likely to become more stable.
For now, early adopters may be absorbing the biggest depreciation hit, while second-hand buyers have an opportunity to pick up surprisingly capable EVs at much lower prices than when they were new.
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