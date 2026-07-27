How To Verify A Used Car's Accident History Before Buying

Buying a used car is one of the best ways to save money, but only if you are buying the right one. Some accident-damaged cars are repaired so well that it's difficult to notice the damage during a quick inspection.

Not every repaired car is a bad deal. A minor bumper replacement or a scratched door is fairly common and usually is not a cause for concern. However, if the car has suffered major structural damage, it could affect safety, reliability and even its resale value.

The good news is that you don't need to be an expert to spot the warning signs. Here are a few simple checks that every used-car buyer should do before making the payment.

Also Read: What Happens If Someone Else Is Driving Your Car During an Accident?

Check the Insurance History

One of the first things you should ask the seller for is the car's current insurance policy and claim history. If the car has had an insurance claim in the past, ask what happened and what repairs were carried out. A claim doesn't automatically mean the car was badly damaged. Many claims are made for bumper repairs, dents or scratches.

You can also check the No Claim Bonus (NCB) on the insurance policy. If the NCB has recently dropped to 0 per cent, it usually means an insurance claim was made during the previous policy period. That's a good reason to ask a few more questions.

Ask for the Service History

A complete service history tells you how well the car has been maintained over the years. If the vehicle has always been serviced at an authorised dealership, major repairs are often recorded in the service records.

Ask the seller if they can share the service history or accompany you to the authorised service centre. If they refuse without a valid reason, it's worth being a little cautious.

Look for Uneven Panel Gaps

Walk around the car and closely look at the gaps between the bonnet, doors, fenders and boot lid. These gaps should look almost the same on both sides of the car. If one gap is noticeably wider or narrower than the other, it could mean the panel was repaired or replaced after an accident. Small differences aren't always a problem, but large or uneven gaps deserve a closer inspection.

Check the Paint Carefully

Stand a few steps away from the car and look at it in natural daylight. If one door or fender looks slightly brighter or duller than the rest of the body, it may have been repainted. Also check the rubber seals around the doors and windows. Paint marks on these areas often suggest repainting work. A single repainted panel isn't unusual, but several repainted panels together could indicate a bigger repair.

Check the Window Glass

Every window on the car has a small manufacturing mark, usually in one of the corners. The year printed on the glass should generally match the age of the car. If one window has a much newer date than the others, ask the seller why it was replaced. Sometimes the reason is as simple as a stone hitting the windshield. Other times, it may point to accident damage.

Also Read: Popular Cars In India's Used Car Market

Inspect the Engine Bay

Open the bonnet and spend a few minutes looking around. Check for fresh welding marks, new bolts, bent metal or paint that looks different from the rest of the engine bay. These can be signs that the front of the car has been repaired after a major impact. If anything looks unusual, ask the seller for an explanation.

Don't Skip the Underside

Many accident repairs can't be seen from above. If you're serious about buying the car, take it to a trusted workshop and have it lifted on a hydraulic ramp. A mechanic can inspect the chassis, suspension and underbody for signs of welding, bending or major repairs. This simple check can reveal problems that are impossible to spot during a normal inspection.

Take a Proper Test Drive

A short drive can reveal a lot about the car's condition. Pay attention to how the steering feels. If the car pulls to one side, the steering wheel isn't straight or you notice unusual vibrations, it could point to alignment issues caused by previous damage. Also listen for unusual noises from the suspension while driving over rough roads or speed breakers.

Get a Professional Inspection

Even if everything looks fine, it's always worth getting the car inspected by a trusted mechanic before making the final payment. A professional inspection usually costs very little compared to the price of the car, but it could save you from expensive repairs later.

Quick Checklist Before Buying

Use this simple checklist while inspecting a used car to spot common signs of accident damage before you make the payment.

What to Check Why It Matters Insurance history Shows previous insurance claims Service history May reveal major repairs Body panel gaps Can indicate accident repairs Paint finish Helps spot repainted panels Window glass May reveal replaced parts Engine bay Can show signs of structural repairs Underbody Detects hidden damage Test drive Helps identify alignment or suspension issues

How to Make a Safer Used Car Buying Decision

A used car with a repair history isn't always a bad purchase. Minor repairs like a replaced bumper, a scratched door or a new windshield are fairly common and usually don't affect the car's safety or reliability.

However, if you notice several warning signs together, such as uneven panel gaps, multiple repainted panels, structural repairs or missing service records, it's better to be cautious. If the seller is unable to explain the repairs or refuses to share the car's history, walking away is often the smarter decision.

Before making the payment, have the car inspected by a trusted mechanic or a professional inspection service. Spending a little extra time and money before buying can help you avoid expensive repairs and unexpected problems later. When buying a used car, it's always better to verify everything first than regret the purchase later.