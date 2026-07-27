How To Verify A Used Car's Accident History Before Buying
- Check the car's insurance and service history before buying
- Look for uneven panel gaps, mismatched paint and replaced glass
- A trusted mechanic can often spot hidden accident damage in minutes
Buying a used car is one of the best ways to save money, but only if you are buying the right one. Some accident-damaged cars are repaired so well that it's difficult to notice the damage during a quick inspection.
Not every repaired car is a bad deal. A minor bumper replacement or a scratched door is fairly common and usually is not a cause for concern. However, if the car has suffered major structural damage, it could affect safety, reliability and even its resale value.
The good news is that you don't need to be an expert to spot the warning signs. Here are a few simple checks that every used-car buyer should do before making the payment.
Also Read: What Happens If Someone Else Is Driving Your Car During an Accident?
Check the Insurance History
One of the first things you should ask the seller for is the car's current insurance policy and claim history. If the car has had an insurance claim in the past, ask what happened and what repairs were carried out. A claim doesn't automatically mean the car was badly damaged. Many claims are made for bumper repairs, dents or scratches.
You can also check the No Claim Bonus (NCB) on the insurance policy. If the NCB has recently dropped to 0 per cent, it usually means an insurance claim was made during the previous policy period. That's a good reason to ask a few more questions.
Ask for the Service History
A complete service history tells you how well the car has been maintained over the years. If the vehicle has always been serviced at an authorised dealership, major repairs are often recorded in the service records.
Ask the seller if they can share the service history or accompany you to the authorised service centre. If they refuse without a valid reason, it's worth being a little cautious.
Look for Uneven Panel Gaps
Walk around the car and closely look at the gaps between the bonnet, doors, fenders and boot lid. These gaps should look almost the same on both sides of the car. If one gap is noticeably wider or narrower than the other, it could mean the panel was repaired or replaced after an accident. Small differences aren't always a problem, but large or uneven gaps deserve a closer inspection.
Check the Paint Carefully
Stand a few steps away from the car and look at it in natural daylight. If one door or fender looks slightly brighter or duller than the rest of the body, it may have been repainted. Also check the rubber seals around the doors and windows. Paint marks on these areas often suggest repainting work. A single repainted panel isn't unusual, but several repainted panels together could indicate a bigger repair.
Check the Window Glass
Every window on the car has a small manufacturing mark, usually in one of the corners. The year printed on the glass should generally match the age of the car. If one window has a much newer date than the others, ask the seller why it was replaced. Sometimes the reason is as simple as a stone hitting the windshield. Other times, it may point to accident damage.
Also Read: Popular Cars In India's Used Car Market
Inspect the Engine Bay
Open the bonnet and spend a few minutes looking around. Check for fresh welding marks, new bolts, bent metal or paint that looks different from the rest of the engine bay. These can be signs that the front of the car has been repaired after a major impact. If anything looks unusual, ask the seller for an explanation.
Don't Skip the Underside
Many accident repairs can't be seen from above. If you're serious about buying the car, take it to a trusted workshop and have it lifted on a hydraulic ramp. A mechanic can inspect the chassis, suspension and underbody for signs of welding, bending or major repairs. This simple check can reveal problems that are impossible to spot during a normal inspection.
Take a Proper Test Drive
A short drive can reveal a lot about the car's condition. Pay attention to how the steering feels. If the car pulls to one side, the steering wheel isn't straight or you notice unusual vibrations, it could point to alignment issues caused by previous damage. Also listen for unusual noises from the suspension while driving over rough roads or speed breakers.
Get a Professional Inspection
Even if everything looks fine, it's always worth getting the car inspected by a trusted mechanic before making the final payment. A professional inspection usually costs very little compared to the price of the car, but it could save you from expensive repairs later.
Quick Checklist Before Buying
Use this simple checklist while inspecting a used car to spot common signs of accident damage before you make the payment.
|What to Check
|Why It Matters
|Insurance history
|Shows previous insurance claims
|Service history
|May reveal major repairs
|Body panel gaps
|Can indicate accident repairs
|Paint finish
|Helps spot repainted panels
|Window glass
|May reveal replaced parts
|Engine bay
|Can show signs of structural repairs
|Underbody
|Detects hidden damage
|Test drive
|Helps identify alignment or suspension issues
How to Make a Safer Used Car Buying Decision
A used car with a repair history isn't always a bad purchase. Minor repairs like a replaced bumper, a scratched door or a new windshield are fairly common and usually don't affect the car's safety or reliability.
However, if you notice several warning signs together, such as uneven panel gaps, multiple repainted panels, structural repairs or missing service records, it's better to be cautious. If the seller is unable to explain the repairs or refuses to share the car's history, walking away is often the smarter decision.
Before making the payment, have the car inspected by a trusted mechanic or a professional inspection service. Spending a little extra time and money before buying can help you avoid expensive repairs and unexpected problems later. When buying a used car, it's always better to verify everything first than regret the purchase later.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Honda
ZR-VEx-showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350hEx-showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
- Nissan
TektonEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakh
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 5.63 - 13.26 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 28, 2026Skoda Slavia Facelift India Debut On 18th August; New Gearbox With Cosmetic ChangesSkoda Slavia facelift will be launched in India on August 18 with newer styling cues, additional features and an expected 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0 TSI engine.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 27, 2026Honda CB500: What We Know So Far – Price, Launch Date, SpecsThe Honda CB500 is expected to be launched just before the festive season this year, possibly around September 2026 with prices beginning at around Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom).4 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jul 27, 2026EXCLUSIVE: River Indie Rival Incoming? E3 Trion Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of August 6 DebutMaiden scooter from E3 Electric.AI employs 14-inch wheels and a hub motor; new startup spearheaded by former TVS executive.2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 27, 2026Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variant-Wise Prices Revealed: Tops Out At Rs. 13.55 LakhThe 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered in four key variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+, and based on powertrain and transmission choices, there are 13 different iterations to choose from.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 27, 2026BMW X5 And iX5 Long Wheelbase Unveiled With Extra Rear Leg RoomBMW has taken the wraps off the long-wheelbase body style of the new-gen X5, and its all-electric iX5 avatar is exclusively for the Chinese market. Both are Neue Klasse with up to 1,000km of claimed range.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 25, 2026Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 36.05 LakhLimited to 85 units, the special edition gets cosmetic changes and also features the CARA AI voice assistant.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 27, 20262026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Review: Bestseller Joins The Turbo ClubWhile Maruti’s facelifts have always tended to bring subtle updates over the outgoing models, the latest Brezza brings some heavy updates under the skin, including a new 6-speed manual gearbox and, for the first time, a turbocharged petrol engine option.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 24, 2026Honda ZR-V Review: Who Is It For?Honda has brought the new ZR-V to India as their current flagship offering. It’s a CBU, it’s a hybrid, and it’s here for a limited few. Who is it for though?1 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Jul 15, 2026Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider Driven: Rs. 11.25 Crore Meets 1,000 bhpWe got behind the wheel of the most powerful convertible from Ferrari. What makes the 849 Testarossa Spider Special? We tell you.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 12, 2026Tata Sierra EV Review: Reborn In The Electric AgeThe Tata Sierra EV isn’t drastically different from its ICE counterpart when it comes to design. But being the seventh electric offering from the Indian brand, it has gotten a few things right, and very few things wrong. But is it a compelling package to buy?5 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jul 13, 2026TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review (Report 1): Settling In Takes TimeFirst impressions weren't the strongest, but the Orbiter has made a mark in its first month in the car&bike garage.5 mins read