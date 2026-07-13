Most Common Used Car Scams Buyers Still Fall For

Buying a used car is not just about checking its condition. You're also buying its history, and that's where many buyers get caught out. Some sellers are completely genuine, but others go to great lengths to make a heavily used or poorly maintained car look like a great deal. A rolled-back odometer, fake paperwork or hidden accident damage can turn what looks like a bargain into an expensive mistake.

The good news is that most of these scams can be spotted if you know where to look. Let us take a look at some of the most common scams and how to spot them to keep you safe.

1. Odometer Rollback Scam

This is one of the oldest tricks in the used-car market, and it still happens regularly. Some sellers reduce the displayed mileage to make the car look lightly used. A vehicle that has actually covered over one lakh kilometres may suddenly show only 40,000 or 50,000 km on the dashboard.

How to Spot It

Don't rely on the odometer alone. Instead:

Compare the mileage with the service history.

Check the steering wheel, gear knob, pedals and driver's seat for excessive wear.

Ask an authorised service centre to verify previous service records using the VIN or registration number.

If the service history doesn't match the displayed mileage, it's best to walk away.

Also Read: What To Do If A Falling Tree Damages Your Vehicle During Monsoon

2. Fake Online Listings and Advance Payment Scams

This scam usually starts online. A seller lists a popular used car at a price that's far lower than similar listings. They often claim they're being transferred to another city or are serving in the armed forces, so they need to sell the car urgently.

Before you can even see the vehicle, they ask for a booking amount, transport charge or refundable token payment. Once the money is transferred, they disappear.

How to Spot It

Never pay a token amount before inspecting the car.

Be cautious if the asking price seems unusually low.

Reverse-search the listing photos to check if they've been copied.

Always meet the seller and inspect the vehicle before making any payment.

3. Fake RC or Loan Clearance Scam

A clean-looking Registration Certificate doesn't always tell the full story. Some sellers hide the fact that the car still has an active loan, while others use forged documents to misrepresent the vehicle's ownership.

How to Spot It

Always verify the vehicle details on the VAHAN portal.

Check whether:

The registration details match the RC.

The engine and chassis numbers are correct.

The car is still hypothecated to a bank.

There are any unpaid challans or other issues linked to the vehicle.

If there's an outstanding loan, ask the seller for the bank's No Objection Certificate (NOC) before proceeding.

Also Read: How to Check Whether a Used Car Was Previously Used as a Taxi

4. Accident-Damaged Cars Disguised as Well-Maintained Cars

A fresh coat of paint can hide far more than small scratches. Some heavily damaged cars are repaired and repainted before being sold as "accident-free". While minor repairs aren't always a concern, major structural damage can affect safety and long-term reliability.

How to Spot It

Look for:

Uneven gaps between body panels.

Paint shades that don't match perfectly.

Overspray on rubber trims or window seals.

Welding marks inside the engine bay or boot.

Signs that airbags have been replaced after deployment.

A professional pre-purchase inspection can often reveal repairs that aren't obvious during a casual inspection.

5. Flood-Damaged Cars Sold as Clean Cars

After every monsoon, some flood-damaged vehicles find their way back into the used-car market. Although they may look clean on the outside, water can damage wiring, electronic components and mechanical parts long after the car has dried.

How to Spot It

Watch out for:

A damp or musty smell inside the cabin.

Rust under the seats or dashboard.

Mud deposits in hard-to-reach areas.

Water stains on seat belts or carpets.

Electrical features that don't work consistently.

If you notice several of these signs together, it's worth getting the car inspected before making a decision.

6. Missing or Incomplete Service History

A missing service record doesn't always mean the car has been neglected, but it should raise questions. Some sellers claim the service book has been lost or that servicing was always done at a local garage. Without proper records, it's much harder to verify how well the car has actually been maintained.

How to Spot It

Ask for service invoices instead of relying only on the service booklet.

Verify the maintenance history with an authorised service centre.

Check whether the recorded mileage matches the car's current reading.

A complete service history usually gives much greater confidence when buying a used car.

7. Delaying the RC Transfer

Some buyers complete the payment, take the keys and assume the ownership transfer can be done later. That can become a problem if the RC remains in the previous owner's name for months. If the vehicle is involved in traffic violations or legal issues before the ownership transfer is completed, it can create unnecessary complications for both the buyer and seller.

How to Avoid It

Complete the RC transfer as soon as possible.

Ensure all required RTO paperwork has been signed.

Keep copies of the sale agreement and delivery note.

Don't rely on verbal promises that the paperwork will be completed later.

Also Read: Why Some Buyers Prefer Older Cars Over New Cars

Quick Checklist Before Buying Any Used Car

Before paying even a small booking amount, run through these simple checks. They can help you spot many common scams before it's too late.

Verify the RC details on the VAHAN portal.

Match the engine and chassis numbers with the documents.

Check the authorised service history.

Inspect the car carefully for repainting or accident repairs.

Test drive the vehicle.

Get an independent pre-purchase inspection done.

Never pay before inspecting the car in person.

Complete the RC transfer without unnecessary delays.

A Good Deal Should Not Feel Like a Gamble

Buying a used car can be a smart decision, but only if you know exactly what you're paying for. Most scams rely on buyers rushing into a deal or skipping a few basic checks.

Taking a little extra time to verify the paperwork, inspect the vehicle and confirm its service history can save you from expensive surprises later. And if something about the deal does not feel right, it's usually better to walk away than regret the purchase later.