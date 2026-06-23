Top 5 used cars that are still worth buying
- Used cars that are still worth buying
- City and highway friendly performance
- Strong service network across all models
The market is flooded with vehicles, but not every used car represents a good purchase. A good used car is one that is not only affordable to buy but has also proven its reliability over time, is backed by a strong service network, and does not burden the owner with high maintenance costs.
After all, the true value of a used car is not simply getting more for less money, but enjoying a hassle-free ownership experience. Here are five used cars that are truly worth considering in the pre-owned market.
5. Honda Jazz
The Honda Jazz has always enjoyed a loyal following. It offers proven reliability, along with a surprisingly spacious cabin and well-built interiors. You also get Honda’s 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, which is known for its longevity and smoothness.Honda also claims that its petrol cars sold in India since 2009 are E20-compatible, and that is another reason why the used Jazz could be a great first car.
4. Toyota Innova
Whenever reliability is discussed, the Toyota Innova inevitably becomes part of the conversation. For an Innova, covering 1 to 2 lakh km is often considered routine. With proper maintenance, its diesel engine is known to deliver dependable service for years. That is why buyers in the used car market are generally less concerned about a high odometer reading on an Innova than they would be with many other vehicles.
The reason it ranks fourth is not because of its capability, but because of its pricing. Even in the used car market, the Innova retains exceptionally strong resale value, meaning well-maintained examples rarely come cheap. Its robust diesel engine, spacious cabin, excellent comfort, and Toyota’s reputation for reliability continue to make it a highly desirable used car.
3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno
The Baleno is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in India. In the used car market, its low maintenance costs, reliable engine, and easily available spare parts make it a safe choice for buyers looking for dependable motoring and peace of mind.
The cabin is spacious, ride comfort is impressive, and the design still feels modern today. There is no shortage of options in the used car market either. You may even come across a Baleno RS, powered by the 1.0-litre Booster jet turbo-petrol engine. In some markets, older diesel variants are also available. Even the standard 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine remains popular for its refinement, fuel efficiency, and reliability.
2. Maruti Suzuki Swift
The Maruti Suzuki Swift spent years among India’s best-selling cars, and for good reason.A strong service network, reliable engines, excellent fuel efficiency, easy drivability, and low maintenance costs have always been its biggest strengths. Its compact size makes it effortless to drive in traffic, while the engine remains smooth and refined.You can easily find petrol and CNG variants, and if you’re lucky, a well-maintained diesel Swift as well.
1. Honda City
The Honda City remains one of the best used cars you can buy, offering reliability, comfort, a strong service network, and an ownership experience that has stood the test of time.Almost every generation of the City carries a timeless appeal. Even older models still look premium and well-proportioned on the road rather than simply feeling like old used cars.
Its biggest strength has always been the 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine, known for its smoothness, high-revving nature, and long-term durability. Ride comfort also remains one of its strongest points in the segment.
Like many Honda cars, several older City models are also E20-compatible, adding extra peace of mind as fuel standards evolve. That’s why, even today, the Honda City continues to sit at the top of many used car buyers’ wish lists.
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