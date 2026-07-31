Why Pending Traffic Challans Can Stop You From Selling Your Vehicle
- Pending traffic challans can delay the RC ownership transfer process
- Sellers should clear all unpaid challans before listing the vehicle for sale
- Buyers should always check the vehicle's challan history before making the payment
Selling a used car is more than handing over the keys and collecting the payment. The ownership also has to be transferred through the Regional Transport Office (RTO), and that's where pending traffic challans can create problems.
If there are unpaid e-challans linked to the vehicle, the ownership transfer may be delayed until those dues are cleared. This can slow down the sale and create unnecessary problems for both the buyer and the seller. The good news is that checking and paying pending challans is now easier than ever through the Parivahan Sewa portal. Taking care of them before putting your vehicle up for sale can help avoid last-minute surprises.
Also Read: Complete List of Traffic Fines in India in 2026
Can You Sell a Vehicle With Pending Traffic Challans?
You can agree to sell the vehicle and even sign a sale agreement. However, completing the ownership transfer is a different matter. During the transfer process, the RTO checks whether there are any pending dues linked to the vehicle. If unpaid challans are found, the transfer process may not move forward until they are cleared. That's why it's always recommended to settle pending traffic challans before starting the ownership transfer process.
Also Read: Step-by-Step Guide To RC Transfer & RTO Paperwork for Pre-Owned Vehicles in India
Why Do Pending Challans Affect Vehicle Ownership Transfer?
Many people assume that a traffic challan is linked only to the person driving the vehicle. In reality, most e-challans are generated using the vehicle's registration number. This means the unpaid fine becomes linked to the vehicle's official record.
When ownership transfer is requested, the RTO checks that record. If there are pending dues, the application may be kept on hold until they're cleared.
Why Sellers Should Clear Challans Before Listing the Vehicle
Clearing pending challans before putting your car up for sale has several advantages.
It helps:
- Avoid delays during ownership transfer.
- Build trust with buyers.
- Prevent last-minute negotiations over unpaid fines.
- Complete the paperwork more smoothly.
Even a small unpaid challan can become an unnecessary hurdle when you're ready to close the deal.
Why Buyers Should Always Check Challan History
Checking the vehicle's challan history should be part of every used-car inspection. If you discover unpaid challans only after paying for the vehicle, the ownership transfer could be delayed until the dues are settled.
Before making the final payment, ask the seller to clear any pending challans and share the payment receipt if needed. A few minutes spent checking can save a lot of trouble later.
Also Read: Why Some Used Cars Lose Value Faster Than Others in India
How to Check Pending Traffic Challans
Checking pending challans takes only a few minutes. You can do it through the Parivahan eChallan portal or the mParivahan app.
You'll usually need:
- Vehicle registration number
- Chassis number (where required)
- Engine number (for some services)
The portal will show whether the vehicle has any unpaid challans or court-related cases.
How to Clear Pending Traffic Challans
The payment process depends on the type of challan.
Standard e-Challans
Most traffic challans issued through cameras or traffic enforcement systems can be paid online using UPI, debit card, credit card or net banking. After making the payment, download the receipt and keep it for your records.
Court-Referred Challans
Some challans cannot be paid through the regular eChallan portal because they have been transferred to a court. In such cases, you'll need to follow the instructions provided by the relevant virtual court or traffic authority before the case can be closed.
On-the-Spot Traffic Challans
If the challan was issued directly by a traffic police officer, the payment process may vary depending on your state. In some cases, you may need to visit the designated traffic office before the record is updated.
Also Read: How To Spot Odometer Tampering in Used Cars
What If You Pay the Challan but It Still Shows as Pending?
This happens more often than many people expect. After paying a traffic challan, it may take some time for the payment to be updated across government systems.
If you're planning to sell your vehicle, it's a good idea to clear pending challans a few days in advance instead of waiting until the ownership transfer begins. Keep the payment receipt safely until the challan status changes to paid.
Can FASTag Dues Also Affect the Sale?
In some cases, yes. Outstanding FASTag-related dues or toll-related issues may also need to be resolved before the ownership transfer is completed.
If you're selling your vehicle, it's worth checking your FASTag account as well to make sure there are no pending dues.
Before You Put Your Vehicle Up for Sale
A few simple checks before listing your vehicle can help make the sale much smoother.
- Check if there are any pending traffic challans.
- Clear all unpaid fines via the parivahan portal or a reliable third party platform.
- Download and save the payment receipts.
- Check that the challan status has been updated.
- Keep the RC, insurance and PUC certificate ready.
- Make sure your FASTag account doesn't have any pending dues.
Completing these checks early can help avoid delays when it's time to transfer ownership.
Before You Hand Over the Keys
Before you finalise the sale, take a few minutes to check whether your vehicle has any pending traffic challans. If you find any, pay them and wait for the payment to reflect in the system before starting the ownership transfer.
It's also a good idea to save the payment receipts, as they can be useful if the challan status takes some time to update. While you're at it, check that your RC, insurance, PUC certificate and FASTag account are all in order.
Doing these small checks beforehand can help avoid delays at the RTO and make the ownership transfer much smoother. It also gives the buyer confidence that the vehicle has no pending issues, making the sale easier for both sides.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Honda
ZR-VEx-showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350hEx-showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
- Nissan
TektonEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakh
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra New Scorpio NExpected Price₹ 17 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-07
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jul 31, 2026Honda Cars India Appoints Toshiyuki Yanagisawa As New President And CEOYanagisawa replaces Takashi Nakajima, who is set to move to Honda's regional headquarters after completing his stint in India.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 31, 2026TVS Raider Doctor Doom Edition Launched At Rs 95,320TVS has expanded its Marvel-inspired Raider 125 Super Squad lineup with a new Doctor Doom Edition.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 31, 2026Third-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Debuts With Internal Combustion, Electric Powertrains; EV Offers Over 600 Km RangeUnlike the new CLA and GLB, the GLA’s styling draws inspiration from the new GLC EV.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 30, 2026Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur Plant Hits 10 Lakh Annual Production Capacity; First For Suzuki GloballyWith production beginning at its fourth plant, the Hansalpur facility can now build one million cars a year, making it the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing site at a single location in India.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jul 30, 2026Made-In-India Honda Rebel 500 Set To Wear Sub-Rs 4 Lakh Price TagRegional BigWing dealer websites incorrectly listed a price of Rs 5.50 lakh for the Rebel 500, but that's not the price at which the locally-built model will be launched.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Jul 30, 2026Yezdi Adventure Gets Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Scrambler, Roadster Receive New ColoursYezdi has updated its motorcycle lineup with tubeless spoke wheels for the Adventure and fresh colour options for the Roadster and Scrambler.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 30, 2026Kia Syros EV Review: Best EV To Buy Under Rs 20 Lakh?The Kia Syros EV comes into the game with a modern design, spacious cabin, strong performance, decent range and an aggressive pricing. But could it become the new benchmark under Rs 20 lakh?5 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 27, 20262026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Review: Bestseller Joins The Turbo ClubWhile Maruti’s facelifts have always tended to bring subtle updates over the outgoing models, the latest Brezza brings some heavy updates under the skin, including a new 6-speed manual gearbox and, for the first time, a turbocharged petrol engine option.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 24, 2026Honda ZR-V Review: Who Is It For?Honda has brought the new ZR-V to India as their current flagship offering. It’s a CBU, it’s a hybrid, and it’s here for a limited few. Who is it for though?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Jul 29, 2026Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ PHEV First Drive Review: Just What The Doctor OrderedThere are luxury cars and there are high-performance cars. But what if you want both for the price of one? Mercedes-Benz has a recommendation that promises to tread a fine line between the two – the second generation E53 with a twist.7 mins read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Jul 15, 2026Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider Driven: Rs. 11.25 Crore Meets 1,000 bhpWe got behind the wheel of the most powerful convertible from Ferrari. What makes the 849 Testarossa Spider Special? We tell you.1 min read