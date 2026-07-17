Popular Car Choices in India's Used-Car Market

Buying a used car is not only about finding the lowest price. Most buyers also want a car that's reliable, affordable to maintain and easy to sell later, if needed. That's why some models continue to dominate the used-car market year after year. They have proven engines, readily available spare parts, wide service networks, and strong resale value. If you are buying your first car or upgrading to something bigger, these are some of the most popular used cars in India.

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of India's best-selling hatchbacks for nearly two decades, and it's just as popular in the used-car market today. No matter if you are buying your first car or simply want something that's inexpensive to own, the Swift rarely disappoints.

Its 1.2-litre petrol engine is known for being smooth, reliable and fuel-efficient. Spare parts are easily available, almost every mechanic knows how to work on it, and maintenance costs stay low. Another big reason behind its popularity is resale value. Even after several years, a well-maintained Swift finds buyers quickly.

Choose the Swift if you want:

A reliable first car

Low maintenance costs

Excellent fuel efficiency

Strong resale value

Also Read: What Happens If a Used Car Has an Active Loan Against It?

2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Dzire has earned a reputation as one of India's most dependable compact sedans. It gives buyers the comfort of a sedan without making ownership expensive, which is why it continues to be one of the highest selling used sedans in the country.

The petrol engine is smooth and economical, while factory-fitted CNG variants are popular among buyers looking for even lower running costs. Since there are plenty of Dzires available in the used-car market, finding one that suits your budget is usually not difficult. Just make sure it has not previously been used as a cab.

Choose the Dzire if you want:

A comfortable family sedan

Low running costs

Factory-fitted CNG option

Easy availability in the used market

3. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R has built its popularity on practicality rather than flashy looks. Its tall-boy design gives it excellent headroom, large windows improve visibility and getting in and out of the cabin is quite easy, especially for older family members.

Its reliable petrol engine and factory-fitted CNG variants have made it one of the most common cars on Indian roads. That also means finding spare parts or servicing the car is never a challenge. For someone looking for an affordable city car, it's still one of the sensible used-car purchases.

Choose the Wagon R if you want:

A practical city car

Factory-fitted CNG

Spacious cabin

Low ownership costs

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4. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta changed the mid-size SUV segment when it first arrived, and it continues to dominate the used-car market. Buyers like its premium styling, comfortable ride, and long feature list, even on older models.

Depending on the generation, you can find petrol, diesel, manual and automatic variants, making it easier to choose one that suits your needs. The cabin also ages well, which is another reason why many used Cretas continue to attract buyers.

Choose the Creta if you want:

A premium family SUV

Petrol and diesel options

Comfortable highway performance

Modern features

5. Honda City

Few sedans enjoy the reputation that the Honda City has built over the years. It is known for its refined 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, smooth driving experience, and impressive long-term reliability.

Even examples with higher mileage continue to perform well if they have been serviced regularly. Add to that a spacious cabin, generous rear-seat space and a large boot, and it's easy to see why the City remains a favourite among used-car buyers.

Choose the City if you want:

A refined petrol sedan

Excellent long-term reliability

Spacious rear seats

Comfortable highway drives

Also Read: How to Check Whether a Used Car Was Previously Used as a Taxi

6. Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta has almost become a benchmark for reliability in India. It's common to see these MPVs covering well over two lakh kilometres while continuing to serve families, businesses and fleet owners without major issues.

Its diesel engine is known for durability, while the comfortable cabin makes long-distance travel effortless. Even though used models are often more expensive than rivals, buyers are willing to pay because of the trust the Innova Crysta has built over the years.

Choose the Innova Crysta if you want:

Outstanding reliability

Comfortable long-distance travel

Excellent resale value

A dependable family MPV

7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno has become one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in the country, and that demand carries over into the used-car market. Buyers appreciate its spacious cabin, comfortable ride, and excellent fuel efficiency.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine has proven itself over the years, while Maruti Suzuki's large service network keeps maintenance simple. Since so many Balenos have been sold, buyers usually have plenty of options across different budgets.

Choose the Baleno if you want:

A spacious hatchback

Good fuel efficiency

Comfortable daily driving

Easy maintenance

Also Read: Why Some Buyers Prefer Older Cars Over New Cars

8. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has become increasingly popular in the used-car market, particularly among buyers who place safety high on their priority list. Its 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating has helped it build a strong reputation.

Apart from safety, buyers also like its high ground clearance, SUV styling and the choice of petrol, diesel, and electric versions. Later models also come with plenty of modern features, making them feel newer than their age.

Choose the Nexon if you want:

A safety-focused SUV

High ground clearance

Multiple engine options

Modern features

The best used car depends on what you need. If you are looking for a city hatchback, the Swift, Baleno, and Wagon R are hard to ignore. Families wanting a sedan can confidently consider the Dzire or Honda City, while SUV buyers have excellent options like the Creta and Nexon. If you need maximum space and long-term durability, the Toyota Innova Crysta remains one of the strongest choices in the used-car market as well.