Why Some Buyers Prefer Older Cars Over New Cars
- Older cars are usually cheaper to buy, repair and insure
- Many buyers prefer physical buttons and simple mechanical parts over tech-heavy software
- A well-maintained older car can still be a dependable everyday vehicle
Buying a brand-new car and then taking care of running costs can get expensive real fast. A new car not just comes at a higher cost with bigger EMIs but is also costlier to insure and repair bills can also be quite expensive for tech-heavy cars. That is why many buyers are simply pivoting to older or used cars.
For some people, buying an older car is simply about saving money. For others, it's about keeping a car they already own because it still does the job perfectly well. If it's reliable, comfortable and maintained properly, many don't see a good enough reason to replace it.
Also Read: 5 Best Discontinued Cars You Can Still Buy Used in India
Sometimes Keeping Your Current Car Makes More Sense
Not everyone looking at older cars is buying one. Many people already own a car that's six or seven years old and simply don't feel the need to replace it.
Also Read: Why Some Cars Lose Value Faster Than Others In India?
Modern cars (bought brand new) often age well when maintained and are built to last much longer than they once did. A well-maintained seven-or eight-year-old car can still be reliable for daily commutes, weekend trips and highway drives. If it starts every morning, runs well and doesn't demand frequent repairs, replacing it isn't always the smartest financial decision.
Upgrading also brings a fresh set of expenses. Along with a new loan or higher EMI, modern cars often cost more to repair. Even a small accident can lead to expensive replacement parts such as LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, parking sensors or sensor-equipped bumpers.
Also Read: Hidden Costs Nobody Mentions Before Buying A Luxury Car
Older Cars Feel Simpler to Drive
In older cars, you will notice something straight away. Most controls are physical.
Changing the AC temperature, adjusting the fan speed or increasing the volume usually takes a simple turn of a knob or press of a button. You don't have to open menus or take your eyes off the road.
Many drivers find this layout easier to use and less distracting in traffic.
Also Read: Odometer Tampering In Used Cars - 5 Telltale Signs To Spot Mileage Fraud
Some Drivers Still Prefer Hydraulic Steering
Older cars commonly used hydraulic power steering, while most modern cars now use electric power steering.
Electric steering makes parking easier. But many enthusiasts feel hydraulic steering provides better feedback from the road.
You can often feel how much grip the front tyres have, making the car feel more connected while driving. For someone who enjoys driving, that's still a big reason to choose an older car.
Also Read: Why Car Insurance Premiums Differ So Much Between Similar Vehicles
Fewer Electronics Can Mean Fewer Repair Bills
Modern cars are packed with technology. That's great when everything works, but repairs can become expensive when something gets damaged.
A small accident today may involve replacing parking sensors, cameras, radar modules or ADAS equipment. Even LED headlamps and connected tail lamps cost far more to replace than the lighting used on many older cars.
Older vehicles usually have fewer electronic systems, making repairs simpler and, in many cases, more affordable.
Simpler Engines
Many older petrol cars used naturally aspirated four-cylinder engines with relatively simple mechanical layouts.
Newer cars often use smaller turbocharged engines to improve performance and meet stricter emission norms. These engines are more advanced, but they also have additional components that can make repairs more complicated over time.
That's why some buyers still prefer the straightforward mechanical design of older cars.
Not Everyone Wants Driver Assistance Features
Modern cars now offer features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. These systems can improve safety, especially on highways.
However, some drivers feel they can be overly sensitive in heavy Indian traffic, where motorcycles, pedestrians and lane changes are part of everyday driving.
Older cars leave every driving input to the driver, and many people prefer that simpler experience.
You Avoid the Biggest Depreciation Hit
One of the biggest advantages of buying an older car is that someone else has already taken the depreciation hit because a new car loses a significant part of its value during the first few years of ownership.
By buying a well-maintained five- to eight-year-old car, you often get a better-equipped vehicle for much less money than a brand-new entry-level model.
|Feature
|Older Cars
|New Cars
|Purchase Price
|Lower
|Higher
|Initial Depreciation
|Mostly absorbed
|Highest during first few years
|Insurance Premium
|Usually lower
|Generally higher
|Repair Complexity
|Simpler mechanical systems
|More electronics and software
There Are Some Trade-Offs Too
Older cars are not perfect. You may miss out on features like:
- Larger touchscreens
- Connected car technology
- ADAS
- Improved crash protection
- Manufacturer warranty
Finding a well-maintained model with a proper service history can also take some patience.
Understanding the 15-Year Rule and Older Car Regulations
If you're buying an older car, it's important to understand the rules that apply in your state.
Outside Delhi-NCR, many older cars can continue to run after their registration expires, provided they pass the required fitness tests and complete the registration renewal process. Depending on the state, owners may also have to pay additional renewal charges and green tax.
Delhi-NCR follows stricter rules. Diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 years are not allowed to operate on public roads, regardless of how well they have been maintained.
Before buying an older vehicle, always check the local regulations where you plan to use it.
Why Older Cars Still Have a Loyal Following
New cars are safer, more feature-packed and more efficient than ever before. But that does not automatically make them the right choice for everyone.
A well-maintained older car can still be reliable, comfortable and affordable to own. It also avoids the biggest depreciation hit and, in many cases, costs less to repair and insure.
No matter if you are buying your first used car or simply deciding to keep the one you already own, the best choice depends on what you actually need. For many buyers, an older car continues to do the job just right.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 5.63 - 13.26 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-15
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jafar Rizvi | Jul 8, 2026Yamaha Aerox Electric Launched In India At Rs 2.82 LakhThe Aerox Electric costs nearly twice as much as the petrol-powered Aerox 155.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 8, 2026Nissan Tekton SUV To Debut Tomorrow: What To ExpectBased on the Renault Duster, the Tekton gets its own design inside and out while sharing the same platform and engine options.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 8, 2026New Mercedes-Benz GLB EV India Launch ConfirmedSecond-gen electric GLB is underpinned by Mercedes’ new MMA architecture and promises to offer more tech, greater cabin space and more useable range.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 8, 2026One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta Unveiled; Inspired By English Sailing HeritageRolls-Royce unveiled the one-off Phantom Regatta, a bespoke Phantom Extended inspired by England's sailing heritage, ahead of its Goodwood Festival of Speed debut.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 7, 2026TVS Apache Range Crosses 70 Lakh Customers GloballyThe milestone comes more than 20 years after the performance-focused lineup was first introduced in 2005.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 7, 2026TVS Leads Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Sales In June 2026According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), 1.93 lakh electric two-wheelers were sold in June 2026.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 7, 2026Tata Altroz Petrol DCA Long-Term Review: Intercity & Highway Driving ReportWe tested the Tata Altroz Petro DCA’s highway manners, intercity performance, and real-world fuel efficiency.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Which Underdog Deserves Your Money?Both the Kiger and the Taisor promise strong performance, solid features, comfortable cabins and everyday usability, all without breaking the bank. But which of these underrated subcompact SUVs deserves your money? Let's find out.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Best Kodiaq Yet?The Skoda Kodiaq RS is finally here, and it's every bit as exciting as I expected. But was it worth the wait?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jun 28, 2026BMW X6 M60i Review: It’s Back And HOW!The BMW X6 M60i blends a 530bhp twin-turbo V8, with its unmistakable coupe-SUV styling. There’s plenty of character, but is it worth your money?6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 25, 2026350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower PriceA slightly lower displacement engine, a significantly lower price tag and nearly the same performance — the Bajaj Dominar 400 aims to be smarter rather than faster.6 mins read