Green Tax in India Explained: Who Pays It and How Much Does It Cost?

Over the last few years, many vehicle owners visiting RTOs for registration renewals or fitness certificate renewals have encountered an additional charge called Green Tax. For some, it comes as a surprise. For others, it is often confused with vehicle scrappage rules, diesel bans, or registration renewal fees.

The reality is that the Green Tax is a separate charge aimed at discouraging the continued use of older, more polluting vehicles. As India pushes toward cleaner mobility and tighter emission controls, understanding how Green Tax works has become increasingly important for anyone planning to keep an ageing vehicle on the road.

Why More Vehicle Owners Are Hearing About Green Tax

Green Tax has existed in various forms for years, but it has become more relevant as governments focus on reducing vehicle-related pollution.

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At the same time, stricter fitness testing, vehicle scrappage initiatives, and tighter emission norms have brought older vehicles under greater scrutiny. As vehicles age, owners are increasingly required to undergo inspections, renew registrations, and pay additional charges that did not exist when the vehicle was new. For many owners, the Green Tax becomes one of the first signs that keeping an older vehicle is gradually becoming more expensive.

What Exactly Is Green Tax?

Green Tax is an environmental levy imposed on older vehicles that are considered more polluting than newer ones.

The logic is simple. As vehicles age, engine wear, emission system deterioration, and outdated technology can lead to higher emissions compared to modern vehicles that comply with stricter standards.

Rather than immediately removing all older vehicles from the road, authorities use Green Tax as a financial disincentive to encourage cleaner vehicle adoption and reduce the continued use of higher-emission vehicles. The tax is generally collected during registration renewal or fitness certificate renewal, depending on vehicle category and state rules. The tax is generally collected during registration renewal or fitness certificate renewal, depending on the type of vehicle.

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Which Vehicles Usually Attract Green Tax?

The exact rules vary across states, but the Green Tax typically applies once a vehicle crosses a specified age limit.

Vehicle Category Typical Age Threshold Commercial Vehicles After 8 years Private Vehicles After 15 years Transport Vehicles During fitness certificate renewals after the prescribed age limits

*Actual implementation and rates may vary by state transport authority.

Commercial vehicles usually attract Green Tax earlier because they operate for longer hours and cover significantly higher distances than private vehicles. Vehicles that may attract Green Tax include:

Cars

SUVs

Taxis

Trucks

Buses

Goods carriers

The applicable rules ultimately depend on the state transport authority where the vehicle is registered.

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How Much Does Green Tax Actually Cost?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that the Green Tax has a fixed nationwide amount. In reality, states determine the final rates based on central guidelines. The amount can vary depending on:

Vehicle age

Vehicle category

Fuel type

Registration type

State-specific policies

Green Tax rates are not uniform across India. Some states use fixed amounts, while others follow percentage-based structures linked to road tax. Under the Green Tax framework proposed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, transport vehicles older than 8 years may be charged approximately 10% to 25% of road tax during fitness certificate renewal.

Some states also impose higher rates on older diesel vehicles and vehicles operating in highly polluted areas. The final amount depends on state regulations, vehicle type, age, and fuel used.

Green Tax Is Different From the 10-Year and 15-Year Rules

This is where many vehicle owners become confused. Green Tax does not automatically mean a vehicle is banned from the road. For example, in Delhi-NCR, separate court and environmental authority rules restrict diesel vehicles after 10 years and petrol vehicles after 15 years.

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These restrictions operate independently of Green Tax requirements. A vehicle owner may therefore face both Green Tax obligations and separate age-based operating restrictions depending on location.

Requirement Purpose Green Tax Additional environmental levy on older vehicles Registration Renewal Extends legal registration validity Fitness Certificate Confirms roadworthiness and safety Scrappage Policy Identifies vehicles that are no longer fit for use

A vehicle may need to comply with multiple requirements simultaneously, depending on its age and location.

What Happens If You Do Not Pay Green Tax?

If the Green Tax is applicable and remains unpaid, vehicle owners can face complications during regulatory renewals.

Depending on state procedures, authorities may:

Refuse registration renewal

Refuse fitness certificate renewal

Delay approval processes

Restrict the legal operation of the vehicle

In practical terms, Green Tax often becomes a mandatory part of keeping an older vehicle legally compliant.

Can You Avoid Paying Green Tax?

Certain categories of vehicles may be exempt, although the exact exemptions vary by state.

Common exemptions may include:

Common exemptions may include:

Electric vehicles

Agricultural vehicles, such as tractors used for farming

Certain emergency-service vehicles

Vehicles powered by cleaner fuels in states that provide exemptions

State-specific exempt categories notified by transport authorities

Exemption rules differ across states, so vehicle owners should verify eligibility with their local RTO before assuming that a vehicle qualifies.

Does Green Tax Mean You Should Sell an Older Vehicle?

Not necessarily. For many owners, paying Green Tax may still be cheaper than replacing the vehicle. However, Green Tax is rarely the only cost associated with ageing vehicles.

Owners may also face:

Registration renewal fees

Fitness testing charges

Higher maintenance costs

Increased repair expenses

Potential resale value declines

At some point, the combined cost of keeping an older vehicle compliant and roadworthy can become difficult to justify compared to upgrading to a newer model.

That decision depends on the vehicle's condition, usage pattern, and long-term ownership plans.

Things to Keep in Mind Before Your Next Renewal

Green Tax is not a ban, nor is it the same as vehicle scrappage or registration renewal. It is an additional charge applied to older vehicles that continue operating beyond specified age limits. While the exact amount varies across states, the purpose remains the same: encouraging cleaner transportation and reducing pollution from ageing vehicles.

For owners of older cars, SUVs, and commercial vehicles, understanding Green Tax early can help avoid surprises during renewal procedures and make long-term ownership decisions easier.



