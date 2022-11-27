Government Vehicles Older Than 15 Years To Be Scrapped From April 2023 - Report

  • Home
The Indian government is set to scrap all government-owned vehicles which are older than 15 years from April 2023, including buses owned by transport corporations.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
27-Nov-22 11:33 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari - along with the Indian Government - has been pushing to implement various norms and policies which in turn will reduce the air pollution throughout the country. May it be the implementation of BS6 emissions norms ahead of schedule, or the push to go electric, the fight against air pollution is strengthening everyday, and now new media reports suggest that Gadkari is taking it a step further.

According to a report, the road transport ministry has issued a draft notification, and according to the notification all centre and state government owned vehicles which are older than 15 years will be scrapped come April 2023. These also include buses that are owned by transport corporations, amongst other vehicles. Union minister Nitin Gadkari also said that he has approved the proposed timeline for retiring old government vehicles. He has also been pushing for modernisation of bus fleets run by state government agencies, and several government fleets have already started to add electric buses.

