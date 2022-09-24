Senior Citizen Seeking Exemption From Older Vehicle Ban In Delhi-NCR Finally Gets A Response From MoRTH

In a bid to curb rising pollution levels in the Capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned 10-year old diesel vehicles and 15-year old petrol vehicles in the Delhi-NCR region almost 7 years ago. Several debates rose later, wether to allow some vehicles to ply in special cases, but none were entertained by the NGT. Even during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the ban was strictly imposed. However, seeking an exemption from the rule, 69-year old Tejinder Bedi filed a petition on change.org , and has since received over 51,000 signatures.

Also Read: Top 10 Used Cars Purchased In FY2021-22

According to Tejinder Bedi, the rule banning older vehicles from the Delhi-NCR region should have an exemption for senior citizens, as it becomes exceedingly hard for them to find transport in older age, especially for retired people who don't have a source of income. Bedi also wrote an email to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) earlier this month, seeking a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to explain his woes, and the MoRTH has since responded to Bedi's email.

Also Read: Three Major Evolving Trends In India's Used Car Market

The response stated that “the Ministry had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court in March 2019 seeking an exemption for certain categories of non-transport vehicles, from the ban imposed by the Honourable National Green Tribunal (NGT)”, but the case has apparently not been listed for hearing yet.