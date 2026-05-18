What is a BH Number Plate? Benefits, Eligibility, Charges, and How to Apply in India

Frequent relocation has always been one of the biggest headaches for vehicle owners in India. Under regular registration rules, keeping a car in another state for more than 12 months usually requires re-registration, fresh road tax payment, and a lengthy refund process from the previous state. To simplify this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced the Bharat (BH) Series registration system in 2021. Recently, BH registration has become increasingly common among corporate employees, government workers, and defence personnel who regularly move between cities for work.

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What is a BH Number Plate?

The BH Series, short for Bharat Series, is a special vehicle registration category created for non-transport private vehicles. Its biggest advantage is that owners can move freely between states and Union Territories without changing the registration number or re-registering the vehicle.

A standard BH registration format looks like this:

26 BH 1234 AB, where:

26 = Year of registration

= Year of registration BH = Bharat Series code

= Bharat Series code 1234 = Randomly generated number

= Randomly generated number AB = Alphabet series

Unlike regular registrations, BH numbers are generated centrally through the VAHAN system, and fancy numbers are not available under this format.

Who is Eligible for a BH Number Plate?

The BH Series is still not open to everyone in India. It is mainly meant for people whose jobs involve frequent transfers across states.

Eligible Categories Include:

Central Government employees

State Government employees

Defence personnel

PSU employees

Employees of private companies operating in 4 or more states/UTs

Employees of scheduled and nationalised banks

The scheme is available only for private non-transport vehicles such as personal cars and two-wheelers. Commercial vehicles like taxis, buses, and trucks are not eligible.

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How Does the BH Series Road Tax Work?

This is where the BH system differs significantly from normal vehicle registration. Instead of paying 15 years of road tax upfront, BH owners pay road tax in smaller blocks of two years. This reduces the initial ownership cost considerably, especially for expensive vehicles.

Road Tax Structure (Petrol/CNG Vehicles)

Vehicle Price Applicable Tax Below Rs. 10 Lakh 8% Rs. 10–20 Lakh 10% Above Rs. 20 Lakh 12%

Fuel-Based Adjustments

Diesel vehicles attract an additional 2% tax

Electric vehicles get a 2% reduction

After 14 years, the tax shifts to an annual payment mode at a reduced amount. For example, a Rs. 15 lakh petrol SUV under the BH Series typically attracts around Rs. 20,000 to Rs 25,000 as the initial two-year tax payment instead of a much larger one-time state road tax amount.

Biggest Benefits of a BH Number Plate

Here are the biggest perks associated with a BH number plate:

No Re-Registration Hassle

The biggest advantage is seamless interstate movement. Owners do not need NOCs or fresh registrations when relocating.

Lower Upfront Road Tax

Instead of paying massive 15-year road tax amounts upfront, the BH system spreads the payment over smaller intervals.

Fully Digital Process

Road tax renewal and payments happen online through the Parivahan and VAHAN portals, reducing RTO visits significantly.

Particularly Useful for Corporate Employees

As more private companies become eligible for BH registration, the system is increasingly becoming a useful benefit for employees who frequently relocate between cities.

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How to Apply for a BH Number Plate

The process is now fully integrated into the VAHAN portal.

Step 1: Select BH Registration

Inform the dealership during vehicle purchase that you want BH Series registration.

Step 2: Submit Documents

Government and PSU employees need employment proof, while private employees must submit Form 60 signed by the employer confirming operations in at least four states.

Step 3: Verification

The RTO verifies employment details and company GST information.

Step 4: Pay Fees Online

Registration charges and the first two-year road tax payment are completed online.

Step 5: Number Generation and Fitment

The BH registration number is generated automatically through the VAHAN system. Once allotted, the dealership or authorised vendor fits the new BH Series number plate.

Things Buyers Should Still Keep in Mind

While the BH Series simplifies ownership for transferable jobs, there are still a few limitations. If a BH vehicle is sold to someone who is not eligible for the scheme, the car must be converted back to a normal state registration and taxed accordingly. This can slightly complicate resale in some cases. The good news is that existing vehicles with regular registrations can now also be converted to BH registration, provided the owner meets the eligibility criteria.