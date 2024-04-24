BH Series Number Plate: Bombay High Court Revokes State’s Circular Imposing Additional Conditions

Vehicle owners seeking to switch their registrations to the Bharat (BH) number series, especially in Maharashtra, received a significant reprieve as the Bombay High Court invalidated a circular issued by the state's transport commissioner in February 2024. The circular, criticised as obsolete and unreasonable by residents, imposed specific conditions for processing applications for BH series vehicle registration.

Under the circular's mandates, government employees applying for BH series registration had to provide not only their official identity card but also a certificate demonstrating their presence and employment in other states, along with proof of payment during their tenure in those states. However, the recent judgement by a division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla said the circular was issued “without any authority and, hence, flawed and illegal.”

Also Read: Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle

Bombay HC has quashed new conditions on BH series vehicle registration.

The court's decision, delivered on April 12, came in response to a petition filed by a civil judge contesting the circular's validity and the rejection of his registration application under the BH series. Introduced by the Indian government in 2021, the BH series aims to simplify vehicle registration processes across states and Union Territories.

A quick brush-up on the BH Bharat series numberplate. It serves as a unified registration system for non-transport vehicles, eliminating the need for registration transfers when moving between states. Initially intended for central government employees and defence personnel, the BH series subsequently expanded its eligibility criteria to include individuals who frequently travel across states.

Once obtained, BH series numbers act as a nationwide identifier, eliminating the necessity for state-specific registrations. Eligibility for BH series registration has extended to employees of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and individuals working for private companies operating in at least four states or Union territories.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image credit