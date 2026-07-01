5 Best Discontinued Cars You Can Still Buy Used In India

A discontinued car doesn’t always mean it lacked quality or capability. Automakers often phase out cars due to changing market trends, strict emission norms, platform updates, or a brand's future strategy. Many enthusiasts still prefer mechanically engaging cars over today’s tech-loaded models. Here is the list of 5 discontinued cars still worth buying used in India.

1. Ford EcoSport





The Ford EcoSport validated the subcompact SUV segment in India. Sharing its DNA and platform with the Ford Fiesta, the EcoSport was a driver's SUV in the truest sense. It offered high-speed stability and cornering poise that made high-riding crossovers feel like agile hatchbacks.

It is still available in the used car market, and if you are lucky enough, you might get its 1.0L EcoBoost turbo-petrol, which is a rev-happy, punchy gem of an engine. The EcoSport also got a 1.5L TDCi diesel, which remained a legend for its linear power delivery and indestructible nature. Apart from that, it also had a 1.5L NA petrol engine; however, it was liked among enthusiasts for its diesel and turbo petrol engines.



There was a visceral satisfaction in the "thud" of an EcoSport door. Its solid build and Fiesta-derived suspension provided a level of communicative feedback that today’s steering setups simply cannot replicate. However, Ford's exit from India was unfortunate, but the Ecosport has always been a great SUV.

2. Honda Civic





For many enthusiasts, the Honda Civic is just a car rather than a "dream car." It has everything which makes you a fan: timeless design, a refined and peppy engine, and a drive-focused character.



The last India-spec 10th-gen Civic was offered with 2 engine options, a 1.8-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel. Both engines were known for their refinement and performance. The best thing was its low centre of gravity, which means it stays flat through the bends, providing the kind of high-speed confidence that makes you want to take the long way home.



The good news is that it is still available in the used car market, and the icing on the cake is that all Honda cars have been E20-compatible since 2009; you could easily get an E20-compatible Civic, making it a sensible and safer choice in today's used car market.

3. Honda Jazz





The Civic was an icon among sedans, but the Jazz earned its OG status in the hatchback segment. With its spacious and practical cabin, refined engine, and fun-to-drive character, it remains one of the most loved hatchbacks even in the used car market.



It offers proven reliability, along with well-built interiors. You also get Honda’s 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine, which is known for its longevity and smoothness. And just like the Civic, all models of the Jazz available in the used car market today are e20 compatible, as claimed by Honda, and that is another reason why the used Jazz could be a great first used car.

4. Maruti Suzuki Ignis





Looking for your first car? The Maruti Suzuki Ignis remains a smart choice with its easy-to-drive nature and peppy engine, and that too with low maintenance. Though discontinued, it remains mechanically superior to its other Maruti siblings like Celerio, Swift, and Wagon R, thanks to a more engaging chassis and the rev-happy and refined 4-cylinder 1.2L K-Series engine. Its quirky design may not appeal to everyone, but you can still buy it if you prefer easy ownership.

5. Mahindra Marazzo





For the price of some new hatchbacks, you could get a well-maintained used MPV. The Mahindra Marazzo was a spacious 7/8-seater MPV, which was known for its spacious cabin and excellent ride comfort. It's for those who want practicality and comfort over flashy features. The Marrazzo was a 4-star global NCAP-rated MPV with a 1.5-litre diesel engine.



It features a surround-cool AC roof system that ensures uniform cooling throughout the cabin and built-in window sunshades, and is available in a captain's-seat version. If you are looking for something bigger and more comfortable than the likes of Ertiga and XL6, then it is worth considering.