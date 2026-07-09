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How to Check Whether a Used Car Was Previously Used as a Taxi

Carandbike Team
Carandbike Team
5 mins read
Jul 09, 2026, 03:03 PM
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How to Check Whether a Used Car Was Previously Used as a Taxi
Key Highlights
  • Check the car's registration history before paying any token amount
  • Interior wear, service records and odometer readings often reveal commercial use
  • A pre-purchase inspection can save you from buying a heavily used vehicle

There are plenty of genuine used cars in the market, but there are also a few that aren't exactly what they seem. One of the biggest risks is unknowingly buying a car that previously spent years as a commercial taxi.

Taxi 2022 10 21 T10 52 05 481 Z

That doesn't automatically make it a bad car. Many taxis are serviced on time because they're constantly on the road. The real concern is the amount of wear they accumulate. A private car may cover around 10,000 to 15,000 km a year, while a taxi can easily clock three or four times that distance, often in slow-moving city traffic.

Some retired taxis are later converted to private registration, cleaned up and sold as family-owned vehicles. Unless you know what to look for, it's easy to miss the signs.

Start With the Registration History

The easiest place to begin is the paperwork. Before inspecting the car, check its registration details through the Parivahan VAHAN portal, mParivahan or a trusted vehicle history platform.

Look at the vehicle class.

  • Non-Transport / LMV (Private) usually indicates a privately registered car.
  • Transport / Commercial suggests the vehicle was registered for commercial use.

Some taxis are legally converted to private registration before being sold. Even then, a detailed vehicle history report may still reveal its earlier commercial use.

Check the Fitness Certificate and Permit History

This is another step many buyers skip. Private cars receive a 15-year registration when new. Commercial vehicles don't. Instead, taxis require periodic Fitness Certificate (FC) renewals to remain road legal.

If the history shows regular fitness certificate renewals during the early years or mentions commercial permits, it's worth asking the seller more questions before going ahead.

Look Carefully Inside the Cabin

A freshly cleaned interior doesn't always tell the full story.

Traveller N Cabin

Check the Seats

Look for:

  • Flattened seat cushions
  • Torn upholstery
  • Loose door handles
  • Worn rear window switches
  • Scuff marks behind the front seats

These can indicate that the seats have seen years of heavy passenger use.

Also Read: 5 Best Discontinued Cars You Can Still Buy Used in India

Look for Dashboard Marks

Signs of odometer tampering inside the car 1

Many taxis previously carried:

  • Fare meters
  • GPS units
  • Fleet tracking devices

Even after these are removed, they sometimes leave behind:

  • Small screw holes
  • Adhesive marks
  • Plastic repairs
  • Discoloured patches

These details are easy to overlook but can reveal the car's past.

Check for Signs of Repainting

Car Paint LEAD 2022 08 17 T06 15 14 343 Z

If the car was once a yellow-board taxi, inspect areas that are usually hidden during a repaint.

Take a close look at:

  • Door jambs
  • Boot edges
  • Inside the engine bay
  • Under the bonnet

Poor repaint work can sometimes leave traces of the original paint or an uneven finish in these areas.

Also Read: Why Some Cars Lose Value Faster Than Others In India?

Does the Mileage Match the Condition?

Odometer tampering in used car

This is one of the biggest warning signs. Imagine a car showing only 48,000 km, but:

  • The steering wheel is heavily worn
  • The gear knob has lost its texture
  • The pedal rubbers are almost smooth
  • The driver's seat has collapsed

That doesn't automatically mean the odometer has been rolled back, but it certainly deserves a closer look. Always compare the overall condition of the car with its claimed mileage instead of relying on the odometer alone.

Take It for a Test Drive

Signs of odometer tampering inside the car

Driving the car often reveals things that aren't obvious when it's parked.

Pay attention to:

  • Rough idling
  • Excessive engine vibration
  • Weak acceleration
  • Clutch slipping
  • Suspension noises over bumps
  • Unusual smoke from the exhaust

None of these confirm that the car was a taxi, but they may point towards years of heavy city use.

Also Read: Hidden Costs Nobody Mentions Before Buying A Luxury Car

Check the Service History

One of the easiest ways to spot an odometer rollback is through service records.

Ask for:

  • Service invoices
  • Maintenance records
  • The service booklet

You can also visit an authorised dealership with the VIN or chassis number. If the workshop recorded 1.8 lakh km during a previous service but the dashboard now shows 62,000 km, you'll know something isn't right.

Get a Vehicle History Report

Car service history

A vehicle history report can reveal information that isn't obvious during a physical inspection.

Depending on the provider, it may include:

  • Previous ownership
  • Insurance claims
  • Registration history
  • Commercial usage
  • Recorded mileage
  • Accident records

It shouldn't replace a physical inspection, but it adds another layer of confidence before buying.

Get the Car Inspected by a Mechanic

Go Mechanic 2022 07 06 T15 04 05 446 Z

Even if everything looks fine, don't skip a professional inspection.

An experienced mechanic can identify issues such as:

  • Suspension wear
  • Clutch condition
  • Engine health
  • Oil leaks
  • Signs of accident repairs
  • Chassis damage

The inspection usually costs very little compared to the money it can save if the car has hidden problems.

Also Read: Why Car Insurance Premiums Differ So Much Between Similar Vehicles

Watch Out for Other Small Clues

Sometimes it's not one major sign but several small ones that tell the real story.

Keep an eye out for:

  • A sedan with unusually high mileage for its age.
  • Aftermarket CNG kits or signs that one was removed. This doesn't prove the car was a taxi, but it's worth asking about, especially on models commonly used commercially.
  • Different manufacturing dates on multiple windows, which could indicate accident repairs.
  • Heavy wear on rear doors compared to the front doors.

No single clue confirms that a car was previously used as a taxi. Look at the complete picture before making your decision.

Quick Checklist Before Buying a Used Car

Before paying any advance, go through these checks to reduce the chances of buying a heavily used or previously commercial vehicle.

What to CheckWhy It Matters
Registration historyReveals previous commercial registration
Fitness Certificate historyCan indicate earlier taxi use
Service recordsHelps detect odometer rollback
Rear seat conditionShows signs of heavy passenger use
DashboardMay reveal old taxi equipment mounts
Hidden paint areasCan expose repainting from an earlier taxi life
Test driveIdentifies mechanical wear
Mechanic inspectionUncovers hidden faults

Final Checks Before You Finalise the Car

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

A clean-looking used car isn't always what it appears to be. While retired taxis can be refurbished to look almost new, it's much harder to hide years of commercial use, service history and mechanical wear.

Also Read: Third-Party vs Comprehensive Insurance: What Protection Should You Actually Get?

Before paying any token amount, verify the registration history, inspect the cabin carefully, compare the condition with the claimed mileage and always get an independent inspection done. Spending an extra hour checking the car today can save you from an expensive mistake after you bring it home.

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