logo
New Delhi

EV Battery Replacement Cost in India: What You Need To Know

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Jul 23, 2026, 01:54 PM
Follow us on
EV Battery Replacement Cost in India: What You Need To Know
Key Highlights
  • EV battery replacement in India can cost anywhere between Rs 2 to 30 lakh depending on various factors
  • Most EV batteries are designed to last 8–10 years or over 1.6 lakh kms
  • Proper habits can significantly extend an EV battery's life and reduce ownership costs

Today, buying an electric car is no longer a difficult task. Every manufacturer has an EV in their portfolio, and there’s a good EV for every budget. But the bigger question most buyers now have (of course, after the driving range) is, “What happens when the battery gets old?” And more specifically, how much does it cost to replace an EV battery in India?

Most Powerful Electric Cars In India Under Rs 30 Lakh

The short answer is that it all depends on the electric car parked in your garage. Because battery replacement isn't as common as many people think, understanding the costs can help you make a better buying decision. Here's everything you need to know.

Why Is an EV Battery So Expensive?

Mercedes EQS Solid State Battery 1

For an EV, the battery is the most important and most critical part. It is the heart of the ecosystem. Think of the battery as the engine and fuel tank combined. Making it the single most expensive component in an electric vehicle.

Ather Energy Introduces New 8 Year Extended Battery Warranty Scheme For E Vs

A typical EV battery contains hundreds or even thousands of lithium-ion cells, along with cooling systems, sensors and battery management electronics. Manufacturing these batteries requires expensive raw materials including rare earth materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite. And thus, the battery typically accounts for 30 to 50 per cent of an EV's total cost.

What Does EV Battery Replacement Cost in India?

Mercedes EQS Solid State Battery 3

As with everything else, the cost of a battery depends on the amount/size of it. The exact cost varies depending on the battery size and the vehicle segment. For instance:

Battery SizeTypical Replacement Cost
15-20 kWhRs 2 lakh - Rs 4 lakh
25-35 kWhRs 4 lakh - Rs 7 lakh
40-50 kWhRs 7 lakh – Rs 10 lakh
60-80 kWhRs10 lakh - Rs18 lakh
Premium EVs (90+ kWh)Rs18 lakh – Rs 30 lakh or more

Note: These are approximate costs and may vary depending on the manufacturer, taxes, labour charges and whether only the battery pack or additional components need replacement.

Why The Price Differences?

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Battery

Different EVs use different battery technologies and capacities. A bigger battery offers more driving range but naturally costs more to replace.

For example:

Vehicle TypeApproximate Battery SizeEstimated Replacement Cost
Entry-level Hatchback17-25 kWhRs 2-5 lakh
Compact SUV30-50 kWhRs 5-9 lakh
Premium SUV70-100+ kWhRs 12-25 lakh

Do EV Batteries Need Replacement Often?

mahindra xev 9e be 6e to get 59 and 79 kwh lfp battery options inglo platform carandbike 1

No, batteries don’t need replacement very often. As with our smartphones with batteries powering them, they last many years (and in the case of cars, many, many kilometres). And the modern EV batteries are designed to last an even longer span of time. Add to it the manufacturer's warranty. Most manufacturers offer:

  • 8-year warranty
  • 1.6 lakh km warranty (varies by brand)

And even after this period, the battery usually doesn't stop working. Instead, it only loses capacity and efficiency and takes longer to either charge or deplete quickly. Good news is many EVs continue running well even after crossing 2 lakh km.

Battery HealthWhat It Means
100%New battery
90%Very little difference in daily use
80%Slightly lower driving range
70%Battery may be considered for replacement depending on usage

Battery Replacement vs Battery Repair

jsw mou signed odisha ev battery manufacturing carandbike 1

One common misconception is that a faulty battery always needs complete replacement. That's not true. Sometimes, only a few battery modules fail while the rest remain healthy. And they can be repaired (not easily) and thus would cost significantly less than replacement.

How Battery Prices Are Changing

Extreme Indian Summers Affect EV Battery Performance

Battery prices have been falling globally over the past decade. With mass market production, battery manufacturing increases, and more factories are opening up in India. So, the replacement costs are also expected to reduce in the coming years.

This means someone replacing an EV battery five or six years from now could end up paying less than today's prices.

Can Insurance Cover Battery Replacement?

skoda epiq battery

Yes. But only in certain situations. Because insurance may cover battery replacement if the battery is damaged due to certain factors, for instance:

  • Road accidents
  • Flood damage (depending on policy)
  • Fire
  • Natural disasters

However, insurance does not cover normal battery ageing or wear and tear. So always check whether your EV insurance policy specifically includes battery protection.

How to Make Your EV Battery Last Longer

EV Battery Replacement Cost in India 2

A few simple habits can increase battery life.

  • Avoid leaving the battery at 100% charge for long periods.
  • Don't regularly discharge it to 0%.
  • Use fast charging only when necessary. Use slow charging for longer periods
  • Avoid extreme heat conditions whenever possible.
  • Install software updates released by the manufacturer.

These small steps help reduce battery degradation over time.

Should Battery Replacement Cost Stop You from Buying an EV?

Toyota new gen battery

While battery replacement sounds expensive, very few owners actually need a new battery during the first ownership period. Most people sell their car long before the battery reaches the point where replacement becomes necessary. Add to it the fact that EVs usually have fewer moving parts than ICE counterparts, translating into lower routine maintenance costs cumulated over the years.

Tata Tiago ev web 68

If you're planning to keep your electric car for eight to ten years or more, it makes sense to understand battery replacement costs. But for the average buyer, it shouldn't be the deciding factor. Instead, pay attention to the battery warranty, the manufacturer's service network and the overall ownership experience.

At the end of the day, it is an undeniable fact that EV batteries are expensive, but they're also built to last. And as battery technology improves and production scales up, replacing one is likely to become much more affordable in the years ahead.

# electric vehicles# electric mobility# electric cars# electric vehicle battery# electric car charging station# battery-powered concept car# battery makers# battery technology# battery-powered car# battery packs# battery factory# car# Cars# Car Reviews# Electric Cars# car-review# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Opinion# Listicles# Feature

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All