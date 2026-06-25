EV vs Petrol Resale Value: Which Car Holds Its Price Better in India?

Electric vehicles have changed the conversation around car ownership in India. Lower running costs, reduced maintenance requirements and growing charging infrastructure have made EVs more attractive than ever. However, one question continues to worry buyers: what happens when it's time to sell?

Also Read: How to Check a Second-Hand Electric Car's Real Battery Health Before Buying

A quick look at the used-car market reveals a noticeable trend. Petrol cars generally hold their value better than electric vehicles. But does that automatically make a petrol car the smarter financial decision? Not necessarily. Let's compare EV vs petrol resale value in India and understand what really affects depreciation.

EV vs Petrol Resale Value: The Quick Verdict

While every vehicle depreciates over time, petrol cars currently enjoy stronger resale demand across India.

Vehicle Age Petrol Car After 3 Years 68% - 75% of original value After 5 Years 55% - 65% of original value

This means a petrol car purchased for Rs. 15 lakh may still be worth around Rs. 10-11 lakh after a few years, whereas a similarly priced EV may be valued closer to Rs. 7-8 lakh. That gap often surprises many first-time EV buyers.

Also Read: Why 3-Year Old Electric Cars Are Losing Value Faster Than Petrol Cars

Why Do Petrol Cars Hold Their Value Better?

Several factors work in favour of petrol vehicles.

Larger Buyer Base

A used petrol car can be sold almost anywhere in India. Whether the buyer lives in Mumbai, Jaipur, Coimbatore or a small town, fuel stations are easily available. This creates a much larger second-hand market. More buyers usually mean stronger resale values.

Proven Long-Term Ownership Confidence

Indian buyers have decades of experience with petrol cars. People know what to expect from a five-year-old petrol engine, what repairs might cost, and how long the vehicle can continue running. That familiarity helps maintain demand in the used-car market.

Slower Technology Changes

A 2022 petrol SUV and a 2026 petrol SUV may differ in features, but the core powertrain remains largely similar. As a result, older petrol cars do not feel outdated as quickly.

Why Are EV Resale Values Lower?

The challenge is not that EVs are unreliable. The challenge is that the technology is evolving very quickly.

Rapid Improvements in Range and Charging

A few years ago, a mass-market EV offering 250-300 km of range was considered impressive. Today, many newer EVs offer 400 km or more while supporting faster charging. As new technology improves rapidly, older EVs can feel outdated sooner than petrol cars.

Battery Health Concerns

When buying a used petrol car, buyers can inspect the engine fairly easily. With an EV, the battery pack is the most expensive component, yet its condition is not always obvious. Without a certified battery health report, many buyers become cautious and negotiate aggressively.

New EV Price Reductions

Petrol car prices usually increase over time. EV prices can move in the opposite direction. Battery costs continue to fall, and manufacturers occasionally reduce prices or introduce better-equipped variants at similar price points. When a brand-new EV becomes cheaper, the value of existing used EVs also falls.

3-Year Depreciation Comparison

Here's a simplified hypothetical example of how depreciation can differ. Do note that this is just an example created from insights taken from popular used car portal pricings.

Particulars Petrol SUV Electric SUV Original On-Road Price Rs. 16.5 lakh Rs. 16.5 lakh Approximate Value Retained After 3 Years 70% 52% Estimated Resale Value Rs. 11.55 lakh Rs. 8.58 lakh Value Lost Rs. 4.95 lakh Rs. 7.92 lakh

In this example, the EV owner loses nearly Rs. 3 lakh more through depreciation over three years.

Does This Mean Petrol Cars Are Always Better Financially?

Not necessarily. Resale value is only one part of the ownership equation. Running costs tell a very different story.

Fuel Cost vs Charging Cost

A petrol car typically costs around Rs. 7-10 per km to run, depending on fuel prices and efficiency. An EV charged primarily at home can often operate at around Rs. 1.5-2.5 per km. Over thousands of kilometres, that difference becomes substantial.

EV vs Petrol Total Cost of Ownership

Let's assume an owner drives 60,000 km over five years.

Expense Category Petrol Car EV Fuel / Charging Cost Rs. 5 lakh Rs. 1.2 lakh Maintenance Cost Higher Lower Depreciation Impact Lower Higher Best Suited For Low-mileage users High-mileage users

For someone driving only 800-1,000 km per month, the resale advantage of a petrol car may outweigh the fuel savings of an EV.

For someone driving 1,500 km or more every month, the EV's lower running costs can often compensate for its higher depreciation.

Why Used EVs Can Be Great Deals

Interestingly, the depreciation challenge for first owners creates an opportunity for second owners.

A three-year-old EV often sells at a significant discount despite still having:

Battery warranty remaining

Modern features

Low running costs

Minimal maintenance requirements

For buyers who mainly drive within the city, a used EV can offer exceptional value.

Things That Improve EV Resale Value

Not all EVs depreciate equally. If you own an EV, these factors can help preserve resale value:

Maintain Battery Health Records

A certified battery State of Health (SoH) report gives buyers confidence and reduces uncertainty.

Keep Complete Service History

Documented maintenance records help justify a stronger asking price.

Avoid Excessive Abuse

Frequent aggressive driving, repeated DC fast charging and poor maintenance habits can affect buyer perception.

Sell Before Warranty Expiry

Many owners find the sweet spot for resale is around Years 5-6, when substantial battery warranty coverage still remains.

Should You Buy a Petrol Car or an EV?

The answer depends largely on how long you plan to keep the vehicle and how much you drive.

Choose a petrol car if:

You drive less than 12,000 km per year

Resale value is a top priority

You frequently upgrade vehicles every 3-4 years

Choose an EV if:

You drive more than 15,000-18,000 km annually

You have access to home charging

You plan to keep the vehicle for several years

EV vs Petrol Resale Value: Which One Makes More Sense for You?

If we look purely at resale value, petrol cars are still the clear winners in India. They have a larger buyer base, slower technology cycles and stronger long-term demand.

However, focusing only on depreciation tells only half the story. EVs can save lakhs in fuel and maintenance costs over the ownership period, especially for high-mileage drivers. For many buyers, those savings can offset much of the resale disadvantage.

The smartest approach is to look at the complete ownership picture rather than resale value alone. A petrol car may hold its price better, but an EV can still prove cheaper to own overall depending on how you use it.



