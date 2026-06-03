Bollywood Celebrities Who Switched To EVs

Electric vehicles are no longer limited to early adopters or tech-focused buyers in India. Over the last few years, EVs have entered celebrity garages as well, especially as luxury brands expand their electric line-ups and charging infrastructure improves across major cities.

Interestingly, not every celebrity is choosing ultra-expensive electric cars. While some have gone for flagship luxury EVs like the BMW i7 or GMC Hummer EV, others are using practical options like the MG Comet EV and Tata Nexon EV for regular city driving. The shift also reflects how EV ownership in India is gradually moving beyond novelty and becoming part of everyday mobility.

Shah Rukh Khan: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Price: Around Rs. 55.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Shah Rukh Khan’s association with Hyundai goes back many years, so his choice of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 feels quite natural. The retro-futuristic electric crossover has become one of the more recognisable premium EVs on Indian roads today. It uses a 72.6 kWh battery pack and offers an ARAI-claimed range of up to 631 km. Apart from the design, the Ioniq 5 is also known for its spacious cabin, smooth ride quality, and fast-charging capability.

Ranveer Singh: GMC Hummer EV

Price: Estimated around Rs. 4 crore (imported)

Ranveer Singh became one of the first Bollywood celebrities to bring home the GMC Hummer EV. The massive electric truck has been privately imported and converted to right-hand drive. Despite weighing well over four tonnes, the Hummer EV produces close to 1,000 bhp and can sprint from 0–100 kmph in under four seconds. It is easily one of the boldest EVs currently owned by an Indian celebrity.

Suniel Shetty: MG Comet EV

Price: From Rs. 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Unlike many celebrity garages filled with large luxury SUVs, Suniel Shetty chose the compact MG Comet EV primarily for urban driving. Finished in Starry Black, the small footprint of the Comet makes it particularly useful in crowded city traffic and tight parking spaces. Powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack, it offers a claimed range of around 230 km, making it better suited for short daily commutes than long-distance travel.

Rekha: BMW i7

Price: From Rs. 2.05 crore (ex-showroom)

Rekha’s BMW i7 stands out because of its distinctive Gravity Gold Matte finish. The electric luxury sedan combines the comfort and rear-seat experience of the standard 7 Series with a fully electric drivetrain. Powered by dual electric motors producing 536 bhp, the i7 also offers an ARAI-claimed range of over 600 km depending on the variant. Its silent cabin and smooth ride quality have made it one of the most popular luxury EVs among celebrities globally.

Madhuri Dixit: Tata Nexon EV

Price: From Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene have been spotted using the Tata Nexon EV for regular city commuting. Finished in the Dark Edition trim, the Nexon EV remains one of the most important electric cars in India because it helped bring EV ownership into the mainstream market. Its combination of practicality, usable range, and relatively accessible pricing continues to make it one of the country’s best-selling EVs.

Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza: BMW iX

Price: From Rs. 1.21 crore (ex-showroom)

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been among the earlier celebrity adopters of electric mobility. Alongside owning a Tesla Model X abroad, the couple also added the BMW iX to their Indian garage. Built on BMW’s dedicated EV platform, the iX focuses heavily on cabin space, technology, and refinement. Its minimalist interior layout and silent driving experience make it stand apart from conventional luxury SUVs.

Mandira Bedi: Volvo C40 Recharge (EC40)

Price: From Rs. 59 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mandira Bedi was already among the earlier adopters of the Tata Nexon EV before later upgrading to the Volvo C40 Recharge. The coupe-style electric SUV combines premium Scandinavian design with strong performance and everyday practicality. Its dual-motor setup produces over 400 bhp, while the minimalist cabin and sustainable interior materials align closely with Volvo’s electric-first approach.

Anurag Kashyap, Kubbra Sait & Boman Irani: Mahindra XEV 9e

Price: From Rs. 21.90 lakh onwards

Mahindra’s new-generation electric SUV line-up has also started finding celebrity buyers. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Kubbra Sait, and Boman Irani have all been associated with the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9e. The coupe-style electric SUV focuses heavily on futuristic styling, connected technology, and long-range capability, representing Mahindra’s next major push into the premium EV segment.

Bottom Line

The interesting part about celebrity EV adoption in India is the growing variety. A few years ago, most electric cars in celebrity garages were limited to imported luxury models. Today, the mix includes everything from practical compact EVs and mainstream electric SUVs to ultra-premium flagship sedans and electric trucks. More importantly, it also reflects how the Indian EV market itself is evolving. Better charging infrastructure, longer driving ranges, and more premium options are gradually making electric cars feel less experimental and far more usable for everyday driving.