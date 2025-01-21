Exclusive: VinFast Working On New Electric Scooter For India

Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast is working on an India-specific electric scooter which will be launched at a later date. The company made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and has already announced two electric cars for the Indian market - the VF6 and VF7. What is interesting is that VinFast also showcased its electric scooter range at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. As many as six electric two-wheelers were on display, which included the Evo, Klara, Feliz, Vento, Theon and the VF DrgnFly electric bicycle.

VinFast has already trademarked the Klara S in India, but sources have told carandbike that the electric two-wheelers on display are not ready for launch in the Indian market. In fact, VinFast India is working on an electric two-wheeler which will take into consideration Indian consumer choice and demands, to address their needs, VinFast India's Deputy CEO confirmed to carandbike.

Speaking to carandbike, Ashwin Patil, Deputy CEO of VinFast India said, “We’re working on that project as well. India is the largest two-wheeler market globally. We’re working on customer preferences and customer choice, and soon you will hear our plans on electric two-wheelers.”

VinFast showcased six electric two-wheelers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi.

VinFast has announced setting up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with an annual production capacity of 50,000 units, which is scalable, depending on market demand. For now, the brand will focus on two electric cars with two models, the VF6 and VF7, although several other models were also displayed at the event, including the trendy electric micro-SUV, the VF3.