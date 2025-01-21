Login
Exclusive: VinFast Working On New Electric Scooter For India

VinFast is working on an India-specific electric two-wheeler which will be announced later.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • VinFast working on India-specific scooter
  • VinFast showcased six electric two-wheelers
  • VinFast is a Vietnamese EV manufacturer

Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast is working on an India-specific electric scooter which will be launched at a later date. The company made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and has already announced two electric cars for the Indian market - the VF6 and VF7. What is interesting is that VinFast also showcased its electric scooter range at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. As many as six electric two-wheelers were on display, which included the Evo, Klara, Feliz, Vento, Theon and the VF DrgnFly electric bicycle. 

 

undefined

 

Also Read: VinFast VF6 Makes India Debut

 

VinFast has already trademarked the Klara S in India, but sources have told carandbike that the electric two-wheelers on display are not ready for launch in the Indian market. In fact, VinFast India is working on an electric two-wheeler which will take into consideration Indian consumer choice and demands, to address their needs, VinFast India's Deputy CEO confirmed to carandbike.

 

Speaking to carandbike, Ashwin Patil, Deputy CEO of VinFast  India said, “We’re working on that project as well. India is the largest two-wheeler market globally. We’re working on customer preferences and customer choice, and soon you will hear our plans on electric two-wheelers.”

 

Also Read: VinFast VF7 Confirmed For India Launch

 

Vin Fast Electric Scooters Bharat Mobility 2025 m3

VinFast showcased six electric two-wheelers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi.

 

Also Read: VinFast VF3 Unveiled In India

 

VinFast has announced setting up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with an annual production capacity of 50,000 units, which is scalable, depending on market demand. For now, the brand will focus on two electric cars with two models, the VF6 and VF7, although several other models were also displayed at the event, including the trendy electric micro-SUV, the VF3.

# VinFast# VinFast electric bikes# VinFast electric scooters# Auto Expo# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Auto Industry# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

