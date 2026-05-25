Triumph Street Triple 765 RX Launched At Rs. 13.91 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the track-focussed Street Triple 765 RX in India at Rs. 13.91 lakh (Ex-showroom). The 765 RX is a limited-edition model and gets some premium hardware as well as sportier ergonomics over the Street Triple 765 RS to make it better suited for what it’s made for – track riding. According to Triumph, the 765 RX will have a limited production run and will only be available till the end of 2026.

Also Read: 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Review

The RX comes in a special matt aluminium colour scheme, with a red painted subframe, along with pin-striped wheels and RX branding on the triple clamp, seat and silencer. The RX features clip-on handlebars that offer an even more sportier riding position than the RS, and offers more premium suspension, in the form of fully adjustable Ohlins hardware.

Also Read: Key Differences Between New Street Triple 765 R & RS

Up front is an Ohlins NIX30 41 mm upside down fork, while the Ohlins STX40 monoshock is retained at the rear. Braking duties are handled by twin 310mm floating discs up front, gripped by Brembo Stylema four-piston monobloc calipers. The wheels are shod with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres.

The 765cc inline-three, 12-valve DOHC engine puts out 128.2 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. Triumph claims a wet weight of 188 kg on the RX and it comes with a 15-litre fuel tank and 839 mm seat height. Priced at Rs. 13.91 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Street Triple 765 RX costs almost a lakh more on the Ex-showroom price than the Street Triple 765 RS.