2023 Triumph Street Triple RS vs Street Triple R: Key Differences

The Triumph Street Triple was recently reviewed by car&bike in Spain. In this article, we discuss the key differences between the bike’s two variants, the Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS.

Engine

Both variants are powered by the same 765 cc, three-cylinder engine but have different power output. The Street Triple R churns out 118 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm while the RS produces a stronger 128 bhp at 12,000 rpm while the torque is unchanged. Triumph has taken inputs from its experiences in Moto2 racing and given the engine a new combustion chamber, higher compression ratio as well as new pistons. As a result, compression ratios have gone all the way up to 13.25:1 from the previous figure that stood at 12.65:1. The engine also gets an updated crankshaft, balancer, and gearbox along with a new single, free-flowing exhaust. The transmission now features shorter ratios that are claimed to provide an increase in acceleration.

Ergonomics

The Street Triple R and RS both get 12 mm wider handlebars. However, the limited edition Moto2 edition gets clip on handlebars that are 80 mm lower and 50 mm further forward than the R and RS. The street triple RS gets a higher seat height of 836 mm compared to the Street Triple R’s 826 mm. However, Triumph dealers will also lower the seat height of the RS by a further 10 mm by using the appropriate kits, if required by the customer.

Electronics

All versions of the new Street Triple get a Shift Assist Up & Down Quickshifter system along with new IMU-operated cornering ABS and traction control. While the Street Triple R is available with Rain, Road and Sport modes, the RS gets a dedicated Track mode that will put the bike to its very extremes, giving the rider more control of the bike and sharper throttle responses. The R version only gets a hybrid LCD/TFT display whereas the RS gets a full colour 5-inch TFT display. The bikes also get full-LED lighting. The RS gets DRLs that are slightly different to the R.

Mechanics

The Street Triple R gets Showa 41 mm upside down separate function big piston fork and a Showa piggyback, whereas its top-spec sibling, the RS comes with Showa 41 mm upside down big piston forks and an Öhlins piggyback reservoir rear shock. In the brakes department, the Street Triple R comes with Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc calipers at the front and a Brembo single-piston sliding caliper at the rear. The RS model however, sports Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc front calipers with twin 310 mm floating discs with a Brembo MCS master cylinder.

Tyres

The Street Triple RS comes with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 which are more performance-oriented and provide supreme grip on the track. The Street Triple R, however, comes with Continental ContiRoad sport-touring tires which are a good option for the bike considering that it is built for the road, rather than the racetrack. These tires will offer comparatively less grip but outlast the tires on the RS by a margin.