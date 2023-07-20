2024 Triumph Rocket Unveiled With Three New Paint Options

  • Home
The Rocket 3's introduced with new colour options, including Sapphire Black, Carnival Red, and Silver Ice.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
20-Jul-23 12:00 AM IST
Rocket-3-GT_MY24_Sapphire-Black_AngleRHS.jpg
Highlights
  • Rocket 3 comes in two variants: the Rocket 4 R and Rocket 3 GT.
  • New color options include Sapphire Black, Carnival Red, and Silver Ice.
  • Rocket 3 features a 2,500cc inline 3-cylinder engine producing 165 BHP and 221 Nm of torque.

Triumph has unveiled the 2024 Rocket 3, set to hit the Indian market later this year. This Rocket 3 comes in two variants: the Rocket 4 R and Rocket 3 GT. While the mechanical aspects of the bike remain unchanged, Triumph has introduced new colour options, including Sapphire Black, Carnival Red, and Silver Ice.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400: All You Need To Know

Triumph has introduced new colour options, including Sapphire Black, Carnival Red, and Silver Ice.

 

The true star of the Rocket 3 lies in its engine, boasting a 2,500cc inline 3-cylinder motor, it produces 165 BHP at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm at 4,000 rpm and features wet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque-assist 6-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Hamara Triumph!

 

Constructed with an aluminium frame, the Rocket 3 features 47 mm Showa upside-down forks at the front and a single-sided cast aluminium swingarm complemented by a fully-adjustable Showa mono-shock at the rear. Riders will delight in the four available modes: Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider Configurable, allowing for customization to suit individual preferences and road conditions.

c&b expert Rating

